‘He Never Let It Go’: Why Trump Might Think His 2024 Campaign Will Save Him
In a deep dive into if and when Donald Trump will finally get around to announcing his 2024 presidential bid, one longtime political analyst poured cold water on a belief by the former president that, by announcing his bid, his legal problems will go away.
As the Guardian’s David Smith wrote, one major roadblock to announcing sooner rather than later is that, once the former president formally jumps in the race, new restrictions on his fundraising — and how the money is spent — will go into effect.
As for the avalanche of legal problems that threaten to overwhelm Trump’s world, noted political analyst Larry Sabato claims anyone who is advising Trump that an announcement will make them go away is dead wrong.
According to political commentator Kurt Bardella, “He’s an attention whore and everything always has to be about Donald. He has to make himself the centre of the universe so he goes out there and plays this little flirtatious ‘will he, won’t he?’ card and it’s just designed to continue to keep that conversation going.”
Sabato said the legal issues are a major roadblock.
With the Guardian’s Smith writing, “It is possible, however, that should Trump’s legal perils reach a critical point of no return, that will be the spur for him to declare his candidacy and make the bogus claim to his supporters that he is the victim of a politically motivated persecution,” the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia’s director told him, “He believes incorrectly that, if he’s a formal candidate, that will somehow protect him from legal charges. It will not. We’ve had quite a number of candidates in American history who got into legal troubles so I don’t know why he thinks that.”
He then added, “Somebody probably said something to him once and he never let it go.”
According to Sabato, Trump’s health may also make a presidential run a nonstarter.
“Nobody knows,” he admitted. “He is very likely to run again but I can see scenarios in which he wouldn’t. He said himself, let’s see how my health is. He hasn’t had the best diet in the world and doesn’t look to me to be in particularly good shape.”
Image by Matt Johnson/Right Cheer via Flickr and a CC license
Tech Experts Warn Georgia’s Voting System in Danger After Trump Supporters Busted Copying Software
Computer scientists and voting rights advocates have asked Georgia to stop using voting touchscreens and examine November’s election results after reports that Donald Trump supporters copied election software in the state.
A letter signed by 13 people, including two Georgia Tech professors, called on the State Election Board to use hand-marked paper ballots instead of touchscreens that print out paper ballots in response to revelations that tech experts working for former Trump attorney Sidney Powell copied an election server, memory cards and other voting equipment on Jan. 7, 2021, in Coffee County, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“The release of the Dominion software into the wild has measurably increased the risk to the real and perceived security of the election to the point that emergency action is warranted,” the letter warns.
Surveillance video shows Cathy Latham, one of the fake electors who tried to cast Georgia’s votes for Trump, escorted the technicians into the elections office, after previously denying that she had taken part.
The letter warns that the copied software could be used to create malware that could make voting equipment print incorrect ballots, although there’s no evidence that has happened so far, and State Election Board chairman William Duffey said the FBI has been asked to assist with ongoing investigations by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and secretary of state’s office.
“The security of our election equipment is of paramount interest to the State Election Board, as is the integrity of the election process in Georgia,” Duffey said. “The investigation is active and ongoing. Information developed will be considered to evaluate the impact of the Coffee County conduct.”
A spokesman for secretary of state Brad Raffensperger insisted that Georgia’s voting systems were safe.
“The results of the upcoming election will accurately reflect the will of Georgia voters,” said spokesman Mike Hassinger. “The people in question are no longer part of the system. The equipment in question has been replaced. The voting system in Georgia is secure.”
Dems on Top Michigan Court Block GOP ‘Game of Gotcha’ Attempt to Remove Abortion Measure From Nov. Ballot
Like many state courts, judges on the Michigan State Supreme Court are elected. In 2018 and 2020 Democrats were able to win more seats on the state’s highest court, giving them a 4-3 majority.
On Thursday those efforts paid off.
Democratic Supreme Court justices blocked efforts by Republicans to remove two important measures from the November ballot: abortion and voting rights after Republicans tried to turn a technicality into the disenfranchisement of more than 750,000 Michiganders who signed petitions to get abortion on the ballot.
“Last week, the [abortion] question was sent to the state Supreme Court after Republican canvassers argued the amendment’s spacing and formatting would be confusing to voters,” NPR reports.
The Supreme Court ordered the Board of Canvassers to include the questions on the November ballot, allowing voters in The Great Lake State to have the opportunity to expand voting rights and enshrine the right to choose into the state’s constitution.
Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack called GOP efforts to derail the abortion measure from getting on the ballot “a game of gotcha gone very bad.”
“Seven hundred fifty three thousand and seven hundred fifty nine Michiganders signed this proposal-more than have ever signed any proposal in Michigan’s history,” the Chief Justice wrote. “The challengers have not produced a single signer who claims to have been confused by the limited-spacing sections in the full text portion of the proposal. Yet two members of the Board of State Canvassers would prevent the people of Michigan from voting on the proposal because they believe that the decreased spacing makes the text no longer ‘[t]he full text,'” she charged, as University of Michigan law professor of Law Leah Litman noted.
“That is, even though there is no dispute that every word appears and appears legibly and in the correct order, and there is no evidence that anyone was confused about the text, two members of the Board of State Canvassers with the power to do so would keep the petition from the voters for what they purport to be a technical violation of the statute. They would disenfranchise millions of Michiganders not because they believe the many thousands of Michiganders who signed the proposal were confused by it, but because they think they have identified a technicality that allows them to do so, a game of gotcha gone very bad.”
University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker called the Chief Justice’s opinion “a pretty big judicial smackdown.”
Image by Do512 via Flickr and a CC license
DOJ Warns Judge Empty Classified Folders Seized at Mar-a-Lago May Indicate Documents Already ‘Compromised’
The U.S. Dept. of Justice Thursday afternoon is urging U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to impose a partial stay against her own ruling allowing Donald Trump the “special master” his legal team requested, warning that the dozens of empty folders that once held classified documents could indicate they have already been “compromised.”
Judge Cannon, who was nominated by Donald Trump in 2020, ordered a complete halt of any investigation that included the items seized during the search warrant execution on Mar-a-Lago on August 8, including the 100 or more classified documents.
The DOJ, represented by United States Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez and Counterintelligence and Export Control Section Chief Jay Bratt say in their 21-page motion that unless granted the requested stay “the government and the public would suffer irreparable harm.”
Referring to “the empty folders with ‘classified’ banners’ that were among the seized materials,” DOJ says the “FBI would be chiefly responsible for investigating what materials may have once been stored in these folders and whether they may have been lost or compromised,” which it calls “steps that…may require the use of grand jury subpoenas, search warrants, and other criminal investigative tools and could lead to evidence that would also be highly relevant to advancing the criminal investigation.”
They add, “in order to assess the full scope of potential harms to national security resulting from the improper retention of the classified records, the government must assess the likelihood that improperly stored classified information may have been accessed by others and compromised.”
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti calls it “a savvy move by DOJ.”
National security and civil liberties journalist Marcy Wheeler observes, “ implicit to this comment is there’s not a ready innocent explanation to 90 empty folders. They’re not the unfoldered docs returned in January.”
DOJ has also filed a notice of appeal.
