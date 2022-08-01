News
Abbott Spent Hours at Fundraiser After Uvalde Children Were Killed
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott opted to attend a fundraiser for his re-election campaign rather than head over to Uvalde, Texas on May 24, after 19 children and two teachers had been slaughtered at Robb Elementary.
Abbott later told reporters that he went to the fundraiser but only stayed to tell supporters about the mass shooting and to “let people know” he was unable to stay, but reports show the embattled Texas GOP governor was at the Huntsville fundraiser for nearly three hours.
“The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that campaign finance reports and flight-tracking records show that Abbott arrived in Huntsville at 4:52 p.m. on May 24 — hours after the shooting at Robb Elementary School — and then was driven about 2 miles (3 kilometers) to a local supporter’s house. He didn’t leave the city till 7:47 p.m,” The Associated Press reports.
READ MORE: ‘Ghoulish’ Greg Abbott Slammed as a ‘Monster’ for ‘Inhumane’ Response to Deaths of 50 People Locked in Tractor-Trailer
The shooter was killed at 12:50 PM.
Abbott is believed too have raised as much as $50,000 at the fundraiser.
“On the way back to Austin, I stopped and let people know that I could not stay, that I needed to go,” Abbott told reporters the following day at a news conference. “And I wanted them to know what happened and get back to Austin so that I could continue my collaboration with Texas law enforcement to make sure that all the needs were being met here in the Uvalde area.”
READ MORE: ‘Taking Us All for Fools’: Critics Decimate Greg Abbott’s Claims and Defense of His Actions in Wake of School Shooting
Abbott has also come under fire for not attending any of the funerals of the 21 victims of the massacre.
In the days after the shooting Abbott praised law enforcement’s actions, only later to claim he had been “misled.”
“I am livid about what happened,” Abbott said, blaming others for his “recitation of what people in that room told me.”
READ MORE: Watch: Greg Abbott Blames ‘Crime’ on Poor Parenting and Not Enough ‘God’
He claimed “the information that I was given turned out in part to be inaccurate.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Watch: West Virginia Senator Says Child Rape Victims ‘Romanticize’ Their Rapists and See Them as a ‘Boyfriend’
A West Virginia Republican state senator is under fire after arguing on the Senate floor that children who have been raped “romanticize” their sexual abusers, saying the children are involved in “relationships” with their abusers, and see them as a “boyfriend.”
State Senator Robert Karnes made his remarks during debate on a highly controversial abortion bill that passed 21-10, but failed to be reconciled with a House version, and does not currently appear to be moving forward.
“You know the dynamic in these relationships quite often is that the child has a very romanticized view of what’s happening,” Sen. Karnes said Friday, in the video below. “They think that this is their boyfriend.”
He then asks Democratic state Senator Stephen Baldwin, the Minority Leader, “Would you agree with that?”
RELATED: Watch: Head of Anti-Abortion Group Stuns Lawmakers by Declaring Raped 10 Year Old Girl’s Abortion Is ‘Not a Abortion’
“I don’t know what you’re talking about sir,” the Minority Leader, appearing to be disgusted, replied.
While West Virginia news outlets failed to report Sen. Karnes’ remarks, video of his comments was circulated on social media by Democratic state Senator Joey Garcia. Sen. Karnes lashed out at Sen. Garcia, tweeting on Saturday, “I would expect better from little joey, but not a lot better. He does represent the party that protects groomers and pedophiles.”
On Sunday Karnes again baselessly used the “groomer” attack:
“Like everything else about @TheDemocrats, even the outrage is fake. The amendment will make it easier for groomers to convince their victims to abort a child & hide the evidence. They will continue sexually abusing that child & likely others because dems protect them from justice.”
RELATED: Senator Who Says 13 Year Olds Can Consent to Sex Now Under Fire for Blocking Bill GOP Claims Promotes ‘Abortion Tourism’
The ACLU of West Virginia posted video of a protest and tweeted, “Senate President Craig Blair cleared the galleries as attendees expressed outrage over Sen. Robert Karnes insisting child sex abuse survivors view their abusers like a boyfriend. People aren’t going anywhere.”
Watch Sen. Karnes’ remarks below or at this link:
Senator Karnes says child rape victims “romanticize” the relationship with the rapist.
This idiocy is real and unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/cGrVQpvZvc
— Joey Garcia (@JoeyGarciaWV) July 29, 2022
News
Legal Experts Respond to Report Trump Attorneys Now Preparing Criminal Defense: ‘Would Have Started 18 Months Ago’
Legal experts are weighing in on news that attorneys for Donald Trump are “increasingly anxious” and starting to prepare for possible criminal charges against the former president.
“Members of the Trump legal team are quietly preparing, in the event charges are brought,” a person “familiar with the situation” told Rolling Stone in a report published Sunday night. “It would be career malpractice not to. Do the [former] president’s attorneys believe everything Cassidy [Hutchinson] said? No … Do they think the Department of Justice would be wise to charge him? No. But we’ve gotten to a point where if you don’t think criminal charges are at least somewhat likely, you are not serving the [former] president’s best interests.”
Rolling Stone adds that “Trump’s team has discussed strategies that involve shifting blame from Trump to his advisors for the efforts to overturn the election, per the three sources, reflecting a broader push to find a fall fall-guy — or fall-guys.”
READ MORE: George Conway: Donald Trump Engaged in a ‘Multi-Faceted Criminal Conspiracy’
One source said: “Trump got some terrible advice from attorneys who, some people would argue, should have or must have known better.”
“An ‘advice of counsel’ defense would be a big one,” they added.
The Rolling Stone report also suggests Trump has been aware of the possibility of charges for some time.
“Trump also seems keenly aware of the blowback that could result from a federal indictment — and is telling supporters it could be politically advantageous. Early this year, the former president told fans at a Texas rally that if prosecutors go after him, ‘we are going to have in this country the biggest protest we have ever had…in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere,'” the report states.
READ MORE: Georgia Election Investigation ‘Will Send Donald Trump to Jail’: Former Watergate Prosecutor
Top national security attorney Bradley Moss commented on Trump’s attorneys beginning to work on his criminal defense: “I would have started that work 18 months ago but that’s me.”
Attorney George Conway, spouse to former top Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, appeared to weigh in hours after pointing to the Rolling Stone report.
“There is nothing in the statute books or in the DOJ prosecution manual or in criminal law generally that says incompetent and unsuccessful criminal conspiracies don’t get prosecuted. The nation’s prisons are filled with maladroit miscreants. Tfg would be perfectly at home.”
He also pointed to a June tweet from former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now a law professor and MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst.
READ MORE: ‘Clear and Present Danger’: Conservative Former Judge Testifies Donald Trump and Allies Are Threat to Democracy (Video)
“I’ve prosecuted many an incompetent conspiracy. You don’t get a pass for that,” she wrote.
And at one point Conway mocked, “I’ve always envisioned him making defective license plates.”
Retired and noted Harvard Law School law professor Laurence Tribe, who wrote a major book on the Constitution, focused on the portion of the report that mentions “a broader push to find a fall fall-guy — or fall-guys.”
He writes: “Who’d be surprised?”
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti says, “Obviously, since Trump is the subject of a federal criminal investigation, his lawyers are beginning to consider what his defense would be. I don’t find this news surprising.”
University of California, Berkeley, School of Law law professor Orrin Kerr, also focusing on the “fall guy” portion of the report, appeared to mock the former president.
“After all the top lawyers and officials I had appointed told me this was illegal, I looked around and found *someone* with a bar membership willing to tell me what I was going to do was not obviously illegal, and I relied on them on the advice of counsel.”
Katie S. Phang, an anchor and Legal Contributor at NBC and MSNBC, offered a colorful response.
“Trump is going to allege a Covfefe Conspiracy between everyone else, but him. Hey Meadows, Giuliani, Eastman, Clark, et al.: buckle up because you’re about to go through some things.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour
News
Tax Researcher Reveals Ivana Trump Being Buried at Bedminister Gets Her Ex-Husband a Ton of Tax Breaks
Former President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana, died suddenly at her home in New York. The family gathered at a church to mourn, but it was later revealed that Mrs. Trump was buried at her ex-husband’s Bedminster golf resort on the first hole of the golf course.
The move drew mockery from some online who compared Ivana to a family pet being buried in the backyard. But one professor noted that the Trump family has figured out a way to profit off of Ivana’s death.
Tweeting on Sunday, Dartmouth Professor of Sociology, Brooke Harrington, posted some tax credits that she discovered Donald Trump and his Bedminster course will score.
According to the screen capture of the page, Trump will now be able to declare his golf course a cemetery.
A “‘Cemetery Company’ means an individual, corporation, partnership, association, or other public or private entity which owns, operates, controls, or manages land or places used to dedicated for use for burial of human remains or disposition of cremated human remains, including a crematory located on dedicated cemetery property,” the tax exemption explains on the New Jersey website.
“The act relieves cemetery companies from the payment of: Real Property Taxes on lands dedicated to cemetery purposes; income taxes, and sales [and] use taxes,” it also says.
See the screen captures below or at this link.
As a tax researcher, I was skeptical of rumors Trump buried his ex-wife in that sad little plot of dirt on his Bedminster, NJ golf course just for tax breaks.
So I checked the NJ tax code & folks…it's a trifecta of tax avoidance. Property, income & sales tax, all eliminated. pic.twitter.com/VDZBlDyuhQ
— Brooke Harrington (@EBHarrington) July 31, 2022
Image: Christopherpeterson at English Wikipedia
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘I’m Not Even Sure How You Get to This Question’: White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre Isn’t Indulging Doocy Anymore
- 'STINKS TO HIGH HEAVEN'3 days ago
‘Coverup of Treason’: Trump-Appointed IG, Under Investigation, Knew of Missing Secret Service and DHS Texts Far Earlier
- News2 days ago
Trump in a Panic He’ll Lose the Fox News 2024 Presidential Primary
- News1 day ago
Extremist Republicans Have ‘Taken Things Too Far’ With Culture Wars and Moderates Are Worried: Report
- News4 hours ago
Legal Experts Respond to Report Trump Attorneys Now Preparing Criminal Defense: ‘Would Have Started 18 Months Ago’
- News6 hours ago
Tax Researcher Reveals Ivana Trump Being Buried at Bedminister Gets Her Ex-Husband a Ton of Tax Breaks
- News3 hours ago
Abbott Spent Hours at Fundraiser After Uvalde Children Were Killed
- News1 hour ago
Watch: West Virginia Senator Says Child Rape Victims ‘Romanticize’ Their Rapists and See Them as a ‘Boyfriend’