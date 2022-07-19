News
‘Unlikely to Ever Be Recovered’: Secret Service Says Missing J6 Texts Are Irretrievable – Report
The U.S. Secret Service says it is unable to retrieve text messages deleted after the Dept. of Homeland Security Inspector General’s Office, and later Congress, requested the data, despite federal law requiring its retention.
Secret Service “has determined it has no new texts to provide Congress relevant to its Jan. 6 investigation, and that any other texts its agents exchanged around the time of the 2021 attack on the Capitol were purged, according to a senior official briefed on the matter,” The Washington Post reports.
Citing two people familiar with the matter the Post adds that the missing texts are “unlikely to ever be recovered.”
Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig tweeted, “PURGED — Here’s the news. Those @SecretService texts are gone, gone, gone . Agency scoured records and said it found nothing new to give Congress . National Archives now investigating if USSS broke the law.”
The Post’s report adds that the “National Archives on Tuesday sought more information on ‘the potential unauthorized deletion’ of agency text messages. The U.S. government’s chief record-keeper asked the Secret Service to report back to the Archives within 30 days about the deletion of any records, including describing what was purged and the circumstances of how the documentation was lost.”
According to the agency, which has been accused of changing stories, texts sent on the day of the insurrection and the day prior, were deleted during a device exchange program after not being backed up. While the Inspector General stated “many” text messages were lost, there does not appear to be a complete accounting of how many, nor answers on why messages for just those two days were deleted.
“Secret Service agents, many of whom protect the president, vice president and other senior government leaders, were instructed to upload any old text messages involving government business to an internal agency drive before the reset,” last year, The Post reports, citing a senior official, “but many agents appear not to have done so.”
The result is that potentially valuable evidence — the real-time communications and reactions of agents who interacted directly with Trump or helped coordinate his plans before and during Jan. 6 — is unlikely to ever be recovered, two people familiar with the Secret Service communications system said. They requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters without agency authorization.
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack issued a subpoena for the missing text messages after news reports revealed their deletion. The DHS Inspector General (OIG) in letters to House and Senate Homeland Security Committees stated not only had the texts been deleted, but Secret Service has repeatedly refused to provide him with requested records.
“DHS personnel have repeatedly told OIG inspectors that they were not permitted to provide records directly to OIG and that such records had to first undergo review by DHS attorneys,” DHS IG Joseph Cuffari wrote.
On Saturday The Guardian noted that “January 6 investigators believe that the texts from the day of the Capitol attack could shed light on how the Secret Service wanted to move Donald Trump and Mike Pence, while texts from the day before could provide greater clarity on how security plans developed, the sources said.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Amanda Lucidon via Flickr
Secret Garland Memo Cites Bill Barr Order to Flag AG if Investigating a Presidential Candidate
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow obtained a Feb. 2020 memo authored by then-Attorney General Bill Barr saying that anyone at the Justice Department who is investigating a political candidate has to run it by the Attorney General. That memo, she explained, was renewed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in May 2022.
“The Department of Justice has a strong interest in the prosecution of election-related crimes, such as those involving federal and state campaign finance laws, federal patronage laws, and corruption of the election process. As Department employees, however, we must be particularly sensitive to safeguarding the Department’s reputation for fairness, neutrality, and non-partisanship,” the memo says.
“Simply put,” it continues, “partisan politics must play no role in the decisions of federal investigators or prosecutors regarding any investigations or criminal charges. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors may never select the timing of public statements (attributed or not), investigative steps, criminal charges, or any other actions in any matter or case for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party. Such a purpose, or the appearance of such a purpose, is inconsistent with the Department’s mission and with the Principles of Federal Prosecution.”
The new guidance from Barr said that any investigation for a declared candidate for president has to be run by the attorney general personally.
However, the 2022 midterms aren’t elections for presidents, and former President Donald Trump hasn’t declared he’s running in 2024 yet. Even if he had announced or if he announces ahead of 2022, the memo essentially says that any investigator looking into Trump has to run it by Garland. The theory is that if someone at the Justice Department was investigating a former president it likely would include the attorney general. It would have prevented FBI Director James Comey from announcing an investigation into Hillary Clinton in 2016, however.
Former Justice Department official Andrew Weissmann said that under a normal and reputable attorney general something like this would make sense.
“On the other hand, the Bill Barr Justice Department was anything but a Justice Department. The rule of law was so flouted that the idea of re-upping something that he put in place is one that I’m not sure if I were at the department I would look at with anything other than saying, ‘I am not bringing a case against anyone at the White House until such time as I personally approve it’ no matter how much evidence seems to be accumulated in the Jan. 6th committee hearings. So, you know, I think it’s a plus/minus. You know, it probably could have been phrased a lot better and clearer to people at the Justice Department.”
None of the people involved in Jan. 6 are at the White House anymore, however.
Weissmann went on to quote the recent Wall Street Journal report that the Justice Department was getting more funding to address the Jan. 6 cases.
“Is it expanded to include all of the evidence of criminality that was laid out by the Jan. 6th committee? In other words, not just who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6th and not just fake electors, but what was going on at the Department of Justice in terms of beheading Jeffrey Rosenstein to get a lackey? What is going on in other states? The pressuring of the vice president of the United States?” he asked. “All of that seems to me to be appropriate for a criminal investigation.”
Last week, Weissmann penned an op-ed saying that he was concerned by the reports that Justice Department officials were shocked by Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony. It led him to believe that their “shock” meant they didn’t know about her comments to the Jan. 6 committee. That would thus mean that the DOJ isn’t doing investigations into the White House role in Jan. 6, or if they are they hadn’t brought in someone as key as Hutchinson.
Maddow’s opener and Andrew Weissmann’s commentary are below:
Watchdog to DOJ: Secret Service ‘Likely’ Broke Federal Criminal Law by Deleting Text Messages
A well-known non-partisan federal government accountability watchdog has filed a complaint with the U.S. Dept. of Justice, calling for an investigation into the Secret Service deleting text messages, saying it “likely” broke federal criminal law. The deletions reportedly occurred on messages sent between January 5 and 6, 2021, the day before and of the insurrection.
“It is extremely troubling to think that the Secret Service would destroy key evidence in any investigation, let alone one that is central to getting answers and accountability for the unprecedented attack on our democracy that occurred on January 6, 2021,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) Chief Counsel Donald Sherman said in a statement.
The letter, dated Monday, is addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
“The Federal Records Act requires that agencies like the Secret Service preserve records so that there is a complete and accurate history of the government’s actions and decisions,” Sherman added. “It is especially distressing to see such behavior from a federal agency that had such critical duties during the attack on the Capitol and had a front row seat to former President Trump’s behavior that day. The Justice Department must take this apparent violation of federal law seriously.”
The Secret Service has offered differing explanations for the deletions.
House to Vote to Protect Same-Sex Marriages After SCOTUS and Ted Cruz Comments
The House of Representatives this week will vote on legislation that would partially codify same-sex couples’ right to marriage into federal law. It would not make same-sex marriage the law of the land, but would protect existing couples’ marriages. The move comes after the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in 2015 that equal marriage is a civil right, hinted when it struck down Roe v. Wade last month it might vote to overturn that and other rulings as well.
The bill would repeal the already-overturned Defense of Marriage Act that banned the federal government from recognizing marriages of same-sex couples, and would require states to recognize all marriages that are legal in other jurisdictions, Forbes reports.
“That means states can’t declare same-sex marriages or interracial marriages invalid even if they’re outlawed in that state, as long as the marriage took place legally in the state where it was performed.”
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) over the weekend declared the Obergefell ruling, which found equal marriage rights in the Constitution, “overreaching,” and “clearly wrong.”
“Obergefell, like Roe v. Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation’s history. Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states,” he claimed, falsely. “We saw states before Obergefell, some states were moving to allow gay marriage, other states were moving to allow civil partnerships. There were different standards that the states were adopting.”
“The way the Constitution set up for you to advance that position is convince your fellow citizens, that if you succeeded in convincing your fellow citizens, then your state would change the laws to reflect those views,” Cruz added. “In Obergefell, the court said, ‘No, we know better than you guys do, and now every state must, must sanction and permit gay marriage.'”
In June Gallup reported record-high support for same-sex marriage, now at 71% approval. Civil rights experts warn rights should not be subject to majority vote.
Cruz ignores the fact that marriage has always been a civil right, and the Court in 1967 in Loving v. Virginia, ruled that banning the right to marriage from interracial couples violated both the Equal Protection clause and the Due Process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment — as does banning marriage from same-sex couples.
In his concurring majority opinion, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas called for same-sex marriage, same-sex intimate relations, and contraception.
Justice Thomas wrote, “in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents.”
“Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents,” Thomas claimed.
