Trump-Endorsed Congressman Gets Subpoena in Fulton County DA’s ‘Rapidly Escalating’ Investigation: Report
A far-right Republican U.S. Congressman is the latest to receive a subpoena from Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis‘ special criminal grand jury investigation into Trump allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), who was endorsed by Donald Trump in the race for the GOP nomination to become Georgia Secretary of State, received the subpoena which instructs him to appear Tuesday morning, Politico reports.
“The subpoena underscores the rapidly escalating pace of District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation, which has already issued subpoenas to other figures close to Trump, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman.”
Hice is a former far-right radio show host and pastor. He lost the GOP Secretary of State primary against incumbent Brad Raffensperger. Before getting elected to Congress Hice was probably best-known for his claim that LGBTQ people have a secret plot to seduce and sodomize America’s sons.
“In a 2012 book, that candidate—pastor and talk radio host Jody Hice—alleges the gay community has a secret plot to recruit and sodomize children.” Mother Jones reported in 2014. “In It’s Now or Never: A Call to Reclaim America, Hice also asserts that supporters of abortion rights are worse than Hitler and compares gay relationships to bestiality and incest. He proposes that Muslims be stripped of their First Amendment rights.”
Rubio Pushes Bill Mandating Men Pay Child Support From Moment of Conception
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) is sponsoring legislation that would require anyone whose sperm is used to fertilize an egg to begin paying child support from the moment of conception, upon the mother’s request.
The Florida Republican Senator’s bill also advances the GOP goal of legally claiming that life begins at conception, and that fertilized eggs are “persons” with all the rights of a human being.
“We should do everything we can to support American mothers and their children. This bill would allow expecting mothers to prepare and support their babies before they are born.” Sen. Rubio said in a statement.
“The bill itself makes a specific change to current federal regulations regarding child support,” WFLA reports. “Under the proposed legislation, the government would require that states ‘establish and enforce child support obligations of the biological father of an unborn child (and subsequent to the birth of the child) to the mother of such child’ at the mother’s request.”
Senator Rubio is ranked among the most far-right GOP Senators, according to analysis by GovTrack. The bill is supported by some of the most far-right Senators and organizations in the U.S., including the Family Research Council and Concerned Women for America, along with GOP Senators James Lankford and Marsha Blackburn.
Meanwhile, Senator Rubio’s history of voting against children tells a different story.
In 2012, after claiming he would draft legislation similar to the DREAM Act to protect those he called “blameless” children, and promised to include many GOP sponsors, the Florida Republican Senator filed a bill that excluded low-income immigrant families with undocumented parents from receiving a child tax credit.
He called attempts to provide these needy families with the same support other families were eligible for a “scam.”
Just last year Sen. Rubio again opposed a child tax credit, this time claiming it “has been called a ‘child allowance,’ paid out as a universal basic income to all parents. That is not tax relief for working parents; it is welfare assistance.”
“An essential part of being pro-family is being pro-work,” Rubio declared.
Legal Expert Urges Garland to Indict Trump After Report Reveals He’ll Run for President to Avoid Prosecution
Legal and government experts are responding to a report that reveals Donald Trump has told advisors he will run for president to protect himself from being prosecuted.
“Trump has ‘spoken about how when you are the president of the United States, it is tough for politically motivated prosecutors to ‘get to you,’ says one of the sources, who has discussed the issue with Trump this summer,” Rolling Stone’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley report, citing four individuals with knowledge of the situation they spoke with.
One source reportedly told Rolling Stone: “He says when [not if] he is president again, a new Republican administration will put a stop to the [Justice Department] investigation that he views as the Biden administration working to hit him with criminal charges — or even put him and his people in prison.”
READ MORE: ‘Big One’: J6 Committee Announces Primetime Hearing After Meeting With DHS Inspector Over Secret Service Deleted Texts
“Trump’s teams of lawyers and former senior administration officials speak about it commonly. ‘I do think criminal prosecutions are possible…for Trump and [former White House chief of staff Mark] Meadows certainly,’ Ty Cobb, a former top lawyer in Trump’s White House, bluntly told Rolling Stone late last month.”
Experts are speaking out in response.
Retired Harvard Law School law professor Laurence Tribe, who literally wrote the book on American Constitutional Law, is urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to act.
“Mr. Trump is counting on your concerns about not ‘appearing’ political when he makes clear his belief that you wouldn’t dare approve his indictment once he announces,” Tribe says in a tweet directed at Garland. “You MUST prove him wrong. Make him a TARGET now. No time to lose.”
Georgetown School of Foreign Service adjunct professor, and former Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, Peter Strzok, took the opportunity to mock Trump’s former attorney general:
“Exceptionally proud moment in the Barr household tonight.”
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now a professor of law and an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst, observed: “Trump is afraid of Merrick Garland.”
Law professor Orin Kerr called it, “Running for office as criminal defense strategy.”
Richard Stengel, who has been a U.S. Under Secretary of State, TIME managing editor, and chief executive of the National Constitution Center, observed: “Some candidates for president seek power, some seek fame, but only one candidate in history seeks the presidency for immunity from prosecution.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Secret Service May Be Too Close to Trump — and They Might Even Be Co-Conspirators: Impeachment Lawyer
Former impeachment lawyer and White House ethics czar Norm Eisen speculated whether there were Secret Service agents who are part of Donald Trump’s plot to overthrow the government.
Here we go @cnn to discuss the mystery of the Secret Service.
Are there a few bad apples in there who are co-conspirators in Donald Trump‘s possible obstruction of justice and witness tampering?
i’ll discuss w/ @FWhitfield a little after 3:40 PM ET https://t.co/QO05DRF44O
— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) July 17, 2022
Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Eisen said that his questions go deeper than just the text messages but about the alliances that the law enforcement agents have with the former president.
“I think that the questions have a larger significance than just whether texts were lost or not,” he began. “I’m more concerned that after Cassidy Hutchinson testified, after the blockbuster testimony about Donald Trump’s anger that he couldn’t go to the Capitol, that some in the Secret Service seem to be part of an anonymous whisper campaign disagreeing with her story. Mr. [Anthony] Ornato, Mr. [Bobby] Engel. And then you find out there have been other witnesses who have come forward and pushed back on that, including a member of the MPD. And now we find out that documents may be missing from the critical days of the 5th and the 6th.”
He went on to explain that the committee should be looking into possible legal issues and obstruction of justice charges.
“Was there any intentional effort to obstruct justice here as part of Donald Trump’s Secret Service agents being too close to Donald Trump? We don’t know the answer, but that needs to get a hard look from the service, from congress, and from the Department of Justice,” he said.
Eisen went on to say that he thinks the committee will get to the bottom of what happened and that the DOJ will take a deeper look into a pattern of behavior. That will likely include “the Secret Service agents who may have been a little too close to Mr. Trump. Were they part of an effort to intimidate Cassidy Hutchinson? We need answers on the lost documents and on the behavior of these individuals.”
See the panel discussion below:
Image: Official White House Photo by Amanda Lucidon by Gage Skidmore via Flickr
