Liz Cheney Serves Notice to Ginni Thomas That the Jan 6th Committee Is Prepared to Subpoena Her
Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) left no doubt that the House committee investigating the Jan. 6th insurrection will definitely consider issuing a subpoena to Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, if she refuses to testify.
During her appearance with host Jake Tapper, the conservative lawmaker was asked about Thomas’ attempts to subvert the 2020 presidential election results and whether the committee will press her to testify.
“She was writing to them about efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, not to mention her correspondence with Arizona lawmakers pushing fake electors. Is your committee planning on talking to her?” host Tapper asked.
“We are,” Cheney replied. “The committee is engaged with her counsel and hope she will agree to come in voluntarily. The committee is prepared to contemplate a subpoena if she does not.”
“I hope it doesn’t get to that and I hope she comes voluntarily,” she continued. “We’ve spoken with numbers of people who are similarly situated in terms of the discussions that she was having as you mentioned. It’s very important for us to speak with her and, as I said, I hope she’ll agree to do so voluntarily — I’m sure we’ll contemplate a subpoena if she won’t.”
‘He’s Got Time to Fight Against Disney’: Buttigieg Defends ‘Marriages Like Mine’ After Rubio’s ‘Waste of Time’ Remark
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Sunday made the case to safeguard “marriages like mine” while criticizing Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) for saying voting to protect same-sex marriage is a “stupid waste of time.”
“If he’s got time to fight against Disney,” Sec. Buttigieg told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, when asked his reaction to Rubio’s “waste of time” comment. “I don’t know why he wouldn’t have time to help safeguard marriages like mine. But this is really, really important to a lot of people. It’s certainly important to me.”
“I started my day as I tried to do on weekends, I tried to give Chasten a little bit of a break and do breakfast with both of our our twins,” Secretary Buttigieg said, sharing a personal moment, referring to his husband and their two children. “And that alone is no small thing as every parent with small kids knows.”
READ MORE: Senate GOP Support for Same-Sex Marriage Bill May Be Higher Than Thought – but It’s a ‘Waste of Time’ Says Marco Rubio
“It was one of those days where the tray table wasn’t quite fitting into the highchair and I’m trying to make sure that they’re busy enough with their little cereal puffs to give me enough time to chop up the banana and get the formula ready. And it just, I don’t know that half hour in the morning had me thinking about how much I depend on and count on my spouse every day.”
“Our marriage deserves to be treated equally. And I don’t know why this would be hard for a senator or a congressman. I don’t understand how such a majority of House Republicans voted no on our marriage as recently as Tuesday, hours after I was in a room with a lot of them, talking about transportation policy, having what I thought were perfectly normal conversations with many of them on that subject only for them to go around the corner and say that the my marriage doesn’t deserve to continue.”
In response to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ strong urging his colleagues “correct the error” of cases that found a constitutional right to same-sex marriage, same-sex intimate relations, and contraception, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has prioritized legislation to protect those rights under federal law.
READ MORE: Watch: Pete Buttigieg Perfectly Slaps Aside Conservatives Criticizing His Paternity Leave
“If they don’t want to spend a lot of time on this they can vote ‘yes’ and move on,” Buttigieg added. “And that would be really reassuring for a lot of families around America, including mine.”
On Tuesday the House voted 267-157 to pass a bill protecting existing same-sex marriages under state and federal law. All 157 “no” votes came from Republicans.
Watch Secretary Buttigieg below or at this link:
“If he’s got time to fight against Disney, I don’t know why he wouldn’t have time to safeguard marriages like mine.”@PeteButtigieg reacts to some GOP senators saying they will vote against a bill that is meant to codify protections for same-sex marriage. @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/Le9OSepeW6
— CNN (@CNN) July 24, 2022
‘It’s Weakened Him in a Massive Way’: Former Trump Official Claims J6 Hearings Are Crippling His Future
In a deep dive into the impact that the House Jan. 6th hearings are having on the attitudes of Republican voters, GOP activists and a former Donald Trump White House official agreed that the investigation is bringing home the unwanted “drama” surrounding the former president and that it is time for the Republican Party to move on.
According to the report from the Washington Post’s Issac Stanley-Becker and Josh Hawsey, the former president “has mostly not watched the hearings live” and is relying on accounts from his close advisers. With that information in hand, he is reportedly haranguing close allies with daily phone calls urging them to step up and defend him.
The WaPo report states, that Trump, “… has monitored the coverage, watched some of the proceedings on tape and polled friends about the revelations, according to advisers who, like others quoted for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly,” before adding, “He has grown most animated about the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and urged allies to contest her account. He has been especially angered seeing some of his close associates on camera criticizing his actions or disputing his claim that the election was stolen, four advisers said.”
Among those on the receiving end of his phone calls if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as well as “aides and advisers to attack the committee online, with his posts on Truth Social, the online platform set up by him and his allies, not getting as much traction as he once got on Twitter.”
RELATED: ‘Where does it stop? Where does it end?’: Trump rages at Jan 6th hearings in ‘rambling’ rally speech
According to Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House communications official, the damage inflicted by the committee’s televised hearings have already taken their toll.
“I think it’s weakened him in a massive way. It reminds people of the drama and the four years of having to explain why they supported him,” she explained.
“It’s not him versus Biden,” she explained about a possible presidential rematch on 2024. “Do they really want to go back through that whole fiasco? They’re also reminded of the noise and the drama and the division. We can support someone else. There are other good candidates.”
According to one Wyoming GOP voter participating in a focus group — and who has voted for Trump in the past — “I feel like there’s too many people against him right now. I feel like somebody else needs to step in that has similar views but not as big of an ego.”
Another voter from Washington state added, “He did some good things when he was in office but I think he just needs to accept the fact that he lost.”
You can read more here.
‘Josh Hawley Was Largely Responsible for That Day’: Former Senator Reminds It Wasn’t Just the Fist or the Running
Former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill is reminding Americans who was “largely responsible” for the events leading up to the January 6 insurrection: Sen. Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri.
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack‘s Thursday night primetime hearing included the now-iconic photo of Senator Hawley pumping his fist high into the air in solidarity with the rioters, some of whom were violent, carrying weapons, and destructive – not only of the Capitol, but of American democracy. People, including Capitol law enforcement officers, died that day and in the days following.
Josh Hawley fled after riling up the crowd with his raised fist. pic.twitter.com/K6PHDonR0R
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 22, 2022
Many watching the primetime hearing were stunned to see previously unreleased footage of Hawley inside the Capitol, literally running for his life, after, as McCaskill noted on MSNBC Thursday night, he had placed the events in motion.
READ MORE: ‘Never Forget’: Critics Blast ‘Senator Sedition Fist’ Josh Hawley on Anniversary of His Fox News Insurrection Threat
“One important thing to remember here,” McCaskill, a Democrat who lost her Senate seat to the far right wing Hawley in 2018, “Josh Hawley was largely responsible for that day. We have to remember how this came down.”
“Mitch McConnell got everyone together and said there has to be a senator, that objects– we’re not going to object. It would absolutely be a mistake for us to object, and one senator defied him,” she said, referring to Hawley. “One senator decided politically, it would be in his best interest to take up the mantle of refusing to allow the will of the American people to pass peacefully to the next president.”
“That was Josh Hawley, and Josh Hawley – once Josh Hawley did that, then he had a lot of other rats who joined him on that particular boat, including Ted Cruz and others,” MCCaskill added. “But he, if you remember, on the floor, after this all happened, Mitt Romney was as mad as I have ever seen Mitt Romney, as he confronted Josh Hawley in his speech saying, ‘You did this with your lies. You did this.’ So this is really quite a bookend, that picture of the fist. And can I just tell you? No Senators run in the Capitol, ever. It is not what you do in the Capitol if you’re a senator. You walk, slowly. You do not run for your life, and that’s what he was doing there. He is afraid and he is showing that he’s afraid and I hope that sears into people’s memories, that he is the one who began this whole mess.”
READ MORE: ‘New Subpoenas Have Been Issued’: J6 Committee Announces ‘We Will Reconvene in September’ With More Hearings
Rachel Maddow pointed out “the contrast between riling them in that moment,” referring to Hawley’s fist in the air, “when he in that moment is protected from them, and then once they close in on him he takes off.”
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a member of the Select Committee who hosted a large portion of Thursday night’s hearing, Friday morning joined in what has now become tremendous mocking of Sen. Hawley on social media.
“Worth remembering,” Kinzinger tweeted, “Josh Hawley was the first senator to say he would object to the electoral college, causing a cascade of Ted Cruz-es. There would not have been as much oxygen to trumps coup plan without Fistpump McRunpants.”
Watch McCaskill below or at this link:
