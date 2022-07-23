‘It’s Weakened Him in a Massive Way’: Former Trump Official Claims J6 Hearings Are Crippling His Future

In a deep dive into the impact that the House Jan. 6th hearings are having on the attitudes of Republican voters, GOP activists and a former Donald Trump White House official agreed that the investigation is bringing home the unwanted “drama” surrounding the former president and that it is time for the Republican Party to move on.

According to the report from the Washington Post’s Issac Stanley-Becker and Josh Hawsey, the former president “has mostly not watched the hearings live” and is relying on accounts from his close advisers. With that information in hand, he is reportedly haranguing close allies with daily phone calls urging them to step up and defend him.

The WaPo report states, that Trump, “… has monitored the coverage, watched some of the proceedings on tape and polled friends about the revelations, according to advisers who, like others quoted for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly,” before adding, “He has grown most animated about the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and urged allies to contest her account. He has been especially angered seeing some of his close associates on camera criticizing his actions or disputing his claim that the election was stolen, four advisers said.”

Among those on the receiving end of his phone calls if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as well as “aides and advisers to attack the committee online, with his posts on Truth Social, the online platform set up by him and his allies, not getting as much traction as he once got on Twitter.”

According to Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House communications official, the damage inflicted by the committee’s televised hearings have already taken their toll.

“I think it’s weakened him in a massive way. It reminds people of the drama and the four years of having to explain why they supported him,” she explained.

“It’s not him versus Biden,” she explained about a possible presidential rematch on 2024. “Do they really want to go back through that whole fiasco? They’re also reminded of the noise and the drama and the division. We can support someone else. There are other good candidates.”

According to one Wyoming GOP voter participating in a focus group — and who has voted for Trump in the past — “I feel like there’s too many people against him right now. I feel like somebody else needs to step in that has similar views but not as big of an ego.”

Another voter from Washington state added, “He did some good things when he was in office but I think he just needs to accept the fact that he lost.”

You can read more here.