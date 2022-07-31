News
Extremist Republicans Have ‘Taken Things Too Far’ With Culture Wars and Moderates Are Worried: Report
Hardline positions on abortion and LGBTQ rights have some moderate Republicans worried the GOP will pay the price at the polls.
“Uncompromising positions and loaded rhetoric on key social issues are escalating concerns within GOP circles that the party is moving too far out of sync with popular opinion, projecting new hostility to gay people and potentially alienating women voters in high-stakes races,” The Washington Post reported Saturday.
“The Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade and ending a nationwide right to abortion last month has spawned strict new bans and stirred fears that gay rights and access to contraception could be next — shifting the focus from other culture-war battles where Republicans felt they had a winning message,” the paper added.
The newspaper interviewed Christine Matthews, a GOP strategist in Virginia.
“I feel we’re on this sort of seesaw where one party sort of gets the upper hand on social-cultural issues, then they overplay that hand,” she said. “Republicans have taken things too far.”
She warned of the Democratic Party argument that Republicans “want to take our country back to the 1950s.”
California GOP strategist John Thomas admitted abortion is “not a winning issue for us.”
One prominent GOP strategist, granted anonymity by the newspaper, did not think comments from the most extreme Republicans would harm them in the midterms.
“Every village has an idiot, and we have several villages,” the strategist said. “I don’t think there’s probably anything said before Oct. 15 that’s going to stick around till Election Day. And it’s got to be said by a high-enough profile [figure].”
Read the full report.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump in a Panic He’ll Lose the Fox News 2024 Presidential Primary
Reacting to the growing distance between Donald Trump and Fox News as Rupert Murdoch’s media empire is increasingly distancing itself from the former president, a panel on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show,” discussed the impact of not having Fox News on his side and how it will hurt Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign should he run.
On Friday night, the New York Times reported that Trump has been missing in action on Fox for 113 days, with the report stating, “The skepticism toward the former president extends to the highest levels of the company, according to two people with knowledge of the thinking of Mr. Murdoch, the chairman, and his son Lachlan, the chief executive. It also reflects concerns that Republicans in Washington, like Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, have expressed to the Murdochs about the potential harm Mr. Trump could cause to the party’s chances in upcoming elections, especially its odds of taking control of the Senate.”
According to host Phang, the schism — if it continues — will hurt Trump’s need for publicity in the 2024 GOP presidential nominee race.
“Rolling Stone is reporting that Trump is obsessing over the fact that Fox News’ coverage of him versus his potential rivals for the GOP nomination in 2024 is top of mind.” Phang began. “He is very concerned that he is losing the so-called Fox News primary.”
RELATED: Trump snaps at Fox & Friends for going to the ‘dark side’ to make his poll numbers look weak
“When Trump spoke before cameras in D.C. this week Fox News did not air it, however, the network did show a speech by Mike Pence for roughly 17 minutes,” she continued. “Fernand, how big of a deal with it would be if they turn their back on Donald Trump?”
“It would certainly be a big deal, Katie,” Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi replied. “I think, again, the question remains, Donald Trump is the head of the Republican Party: this is Donald Trump’s Republican Party, so, the sun is him and the party revolves around it.”
“Fox News has tried this before, they have had stages in the past where they have tried to backpedal their coverage of Trump,” he elaborated. “Inevitably, it is the Fox News viewers who have demanded the coverage re-attune itself to Trump. So, if that phenomenon happens again where Trump can basically say, and declare war or many more, or a temporary war, on Fox News, and forces the coverage back, I think it will be alright.”
‘Until though, however, we see him drop precipitously in these Republican presidential standings for 2024, I am not sure Trump still has to worry about this,” he added.
News
‘I’m Not Even Sure How You Get to This Question’: White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre Isn’t Indulging Doocy Anymore
Karine Jean-Pierre isn’t playing games. The White House Press Secretary made clear Friday she is done indulging the provocative, time-wasting questions coming from Fox News’ Peter Doocy.
For over a year the Jen Psaki-Peter Doocy show seemed to serve a purpose. Doocy would ask a ridiculous question that furthered Fox News’ slant, getting him airtime on the right wing cable entertainment channel, and Psaki would patiently respond with actual facts, endearing her to the left, while getting the White House’s message out to Fox News’ right wing viewers.
Toward the end of her time behind the press briefing room podium it was becoming clear that arrangement was no longer working, especially after President Joe Biden criticized Doocy as a “stupid son of a bitch” during a press conference in response to a question Doocy inappropriately shouted.
READ MORE: Watch: Fox News’ Peter Doocy Admits There Are Republicans ‘That Don’t Agree With Voting Rights’
Even before she became White House Press Secretary, Jean-Pierre took a much firmer stance with Doocy. That position was in full force Friday, when Doocy asked, “Why is the Biden administration building a border wall in Arizona?”
Jean-Pierre appeared prepared with an answer – including with a dig at Donald Trump.
“We are not, we’re not finishing the wall,” she replied. “We are cleaning up the mess the prior administration left behind in their failed attempt to build a wall. And I just want to be very, very clear here: On day one we returned the money, the $8 billion the prior administration took from our military. We gave that back to the military, for military families, for schools for bases. That’s what that money was being used. That’s what it was taken away from. And so again, what we’re doing is cleaning up the mess that the prior administration has done.”
READ MORE: Watch: Fox News’ Peter Doocy Gets Expertly Smacked Down by Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Doocy, as usual, pressed further.
“But President Biden when he was a candidate said, ‘there will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration.’ So what changed?”
“We are not finishing the wall,” Jean-Pierre reiterated.
Ignoring all her answers, Doocy again pressed on, this time with an apparent conspiracy theory.
READ MORE: ‘I’m Done Here Peter’: Jean-Pierre Explains First Amendment After Doocy Asks ‘Justices Have No Right to Privacy?’
“If walls work in that part of Arizona, is this, is the administration trying to get migrants to cross somewhere else, like in Texas? What, what is the point?”
“We are not finishing a wall,” Jean-Pierre again repeated. “We are cleaning up the mess that the prior administration made. We are trying to save lives. This is what, this is what the prior administration left behind that we are now cleaning up.”
Undeterred, Doocy again pressed on.
“By finishing the wall is this –” he began to ask.
“We are not finishing the wall,” she again replied, almost smirking.
“By filling in – finishing –” Doocy started again.
” We are not finishing,” Jean-Pierre again said.
“By filling in, is this, is this racist?” Doocy asked. “Because in 2019, when the former guy was proposing a wall, you said that it was his ‘racist’ wall. So how is this any different? I’m just having a hard time understanding how this is any different,” Doocy proposed.
“I’m not even sure how you get to your first question, to this question that you just asked me,” Jean-Pierre replied, “I will say this –”
“A border wall –” Doocy tried to interject, but Jean-Pierre was not allowing any more.
“I’m answering your question,” Jean-Pierre said,, stopping him. “A border wall is ineffective use of taxpayer dollars. So it’s ineffective of taxpayer dollars – dollars that actually went to the military that the last administration, the prior president took from the military, which took away from schools, which took away from military bases. That’s what that money that he pulled away from, to build this wall that he wanted, that is ineffective, by the way, which I just said. Just recently, CBP reported that new bollard fencing along the southwest border was breached 3272 times between fiscal year of 2019 and 2021, requiring $2.6 billion in repairs. It’s ineffective. We are not finishing the wall, we are cleaning up the mess that the last administration made. Okay.”
Watch below or at this link:
Karine Jean-Pierre isn’t playing games.
“New fencing along the border was breached 3272 times between 2019 and 2021, requiring $2.6 billion in repairs…We are not finishing the wall, we are cleaning up the mess the last administration made.”pic.twitter.com/2LQXrW9Szv
— David Badash (@davidbadash) July 29, 2022
News
Viral Video Captures Ted Cruz Fist-Bumping Republicans After Blocking Bill to Help Vets Suffering from Toxic Burn Pits
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) was caught on camera on the floor of the Senate fist-bumping his fellow GOP Senators after they successfully blocked legislation to help veterans who are suffering after being exposed to toxic burn pits.
“Hundreds of thousands of American veterans were exposed to toxic fumes from burn pits on bases in Iraq and Afghanistan,” NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly reported in January. “So far, though, the Department of Veterans Affairs still denies the vast majority of their claims for respiratory illness and rare cancers. The White House, the VA and Congress have all promised action, but it is not happening fast enough for sick veterans.”
This week it was about to finally happen. But Republicans – many of whom previously voted to pass the bill, blocked it.
READ MORE: ‘Came Closer Than Widely Realized’: Ted Cruz Worked ‘Directly With Trump’ to Try to Overturn the Election
“The bill, known as the Honoring Our PACT Act, passed both the House and the Senate with bipartisan support in June, but due to a snag in the bill’s language, it needed to go back and pass the House and Senate again,” CBS News reports. “On Wednesday evening, 25 Republican senators reversed their support from June and voted no on a procedural vote to advance the legislation.”
“President Joe Biden is a strong supporter of the bill,” CBS News notes, putting the number of veterans exposed at 3.5 million. “At the State of the Union in March, he called on Congress to take action on burn pits, which he believes may have been a factor in his son’s Beau’s terminal brain cancer.”
“Veterans have come home with a number of illnesses, including terminal cancers, but have been forced to argue to the Department of Veterans Affairs their illnesses were related to burn pit exposure,” CBS adds. “The legislation would have removed the burden of proof from veterans and their families by presuming a number of conditions could be related to exposure to toxic fumes from burn pits.”
READ MORE: ‘Boldly Ignorant’ Ted Cruz Slammed by Retired NYPD Detective for His Suggestions to Protect Kids
A video that’s quickly gone viral on social media captures Senator Cruz gleefully celebrating the GOP’s defeat of the legislation that could help millions of veterans, and their families. In it he initiates a fist-bump with Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines.
Posted by the activist group MeidasTouch, the video has garnered nearly 900,000 views in just over three hours:
This is the fist bump everyone needs to be talking about.
Ted Cruz and fellow Republicans celebrating after blocking a bill to help toxin-exposed veterans survive. pic.twitter.com/wJvRseE7B4
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 29, 2022
A different, longer version, posted by Senate Democrats on Thursday, has received nearly three million views. It also shows Republican Senators shaking hands after the vote.
Senate Republicans BLOCKED the #PACTAct, critical health care for veterans with illness caused by toxic burn pits.
Even though many Republicans supported it just weeks ago.
And they celebrated. pic.twitter.com/fAWIVrwB0A
— Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) July 28, 2022
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘Circus’: Gohmert Outraged After Cicilline Has Articles Fact-Checking GOP False Claims Put Into Congressional Record
- HYPOCRISY3 days ago
Herschel Walker’s Remarks Against Same-Sex Marriage Resurface: ‘Each State Can Just Stop All of That’
- News2 days ago
Justice Alito’s Secret Speech ‘Spiking the Ball’ on Revoking Abortion Seen as Worsening Court’s ‘Credibility Crisis’
- News2 days ago
‘I’m Not Even Sure How You Get to This Question’: White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre Isn’t Indulging Doocy Anymore
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
‘Brazenly Cynical’: Collins Under Fire Over Threat to Gay Marriage Bill After Dems Reach Deal on Taxes, Climate
- News2 days ago
Viral Video Captures Ted Cruz Fist-Bumping Republicans After Blocking Bill to Help Vets Suffering from Toxic Burn Pits
- News3 days ago
‘What They’re Doing for Golf Is So Great’: Trump Claims ‘Nobody’s Gotten to the Bottom of 9/11’ as He Hosts Saudi-Funded Event
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Christian Nationalist’ Declaration Is ‘Alarming’ Says Religious Liberty Executive