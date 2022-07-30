News
Trump in a Panic He’ll Lose the Fox News 2024 Presidential Primary
Reacting to the growing distance between Donald Trump and Fox News as Rupert Murdoch’s media empire is increasingly distancing itself from the former president, a panel on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show,” discussed the impact of not having Fox News on his side and how it will hurt Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign should he run.
On Friday night, the New York Times reported that Trump has been missing in action on Fox for 113 days, with the report stating, “The skepticism toward the former president extends to the highest levels of the company, according to two people with knowledge of the thinking of Mr. Murdoch, the chairman, and his son Lachlan, the chief executive. It also reflects concerns that Republicans in Washington, like Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, have expressed to the Murdochs about the potential harm Mr. Trump could cause to the party’s chances in upcoming elections, especially its odds of taking control of the Senate.”
According to host Phang, the schism — if it continues — will hurt Trump’s need for publicity in the 2024 GOP presidential nominee race.
“Rolling Stone is reporting that Trump is obsessing over the fact that Fox News’ coverage of him versus his potential rivals for the GOP nomination in 2024 is top of mind.” Phang began. “He is very concerned that he is losing the so-called Fox News primary.”
RELATED: Trump snaps at Fox & Friends for going to the ‘dark side’ to make his poll numbers look weak
“When Trump spoke before cameras in D.C. this week Fox News did not air it, however, the network did show a speech by Mike Pence for roughly 17 minutes,” she continued. “Fernand, how big of a deal with it would be if they turn their back on Donald Trump?”
“It would certainly be a big deal, Katie,” Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi replied. “I think, again, the question remains, Donald Trump is the head of the Republican Party: this is Donald Trump’s Republican Party, so, the sun is him and the party revolves around it.”
“Fox News has tried this before, they have had stages in the past where they have tried to backpedal their coverage of Trump,” he elaborated. “Inevitably, it is the Fox News viewers who have demanded the coverage re-attune itself to Trump. So, if that phenomenon happens again where Trump can basically say, and declare war or many more, or a temporary war, on Fox News, and forces the coverage back, I think it will be alright.”
‘Until though, however, we see him drop precipitously in these Republican presidential standings for 2024, I am not sure Trump still has to worry about this,” he added.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘I’m Not Even Sure How You Get to This Question’: White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre Isn’t Indulging Doocy Anymore
Karine Jean-Pierre isn’t playing games. The White House Press Secretary made clear Friday she is done indulging the provocative, time-wasting questions coming from Fox News’ Peter Doocy.
For over a year the Jen Psaki-Peter Doocy show seemed to serve a purpose. Doocy would ask a ridiculous question that furthered Fox News’ slant, getting him airtime on the right wing cable entertainment channel, and Psaki would patiently respond with actual facts, endearing her to the left, while getting the White House’s message out to Fox News’ right wing viewers.
Toward the end of her time behind the press briefing room podium it was becoming clear that arrangement was no longer working, especially after President Joe Biden criticized Doocy as a “stupid son of a bitch” during a press conference in response to a question Doocy inappropriately shouted.
READ MORE: Watch: Fox News’ Peter Doocy Admits There Are Republicans ‘That Don’t Agree With Voting Rights’
Even before she became White House Press Secretary, Jean-Pierre took a much firmer stance with Doocy. That position was in full force Friday, when Doocy asked, “Why is the Biden administration building a border wall in Arizona?”
Jean-Pierre appeared prepared with an answer – including with a dig at Donald Trump.
“We are not, we’re not finishing the wall,” she replied. “We are cleaning up the mess the prior administration left behind in their failed attempt to build a wall. And I just want to be very, very clear here: On day one we returned the money, the $8 billion the prior administration took from our military. We gave that back to the military, for military families, for schools for bases. That’s what that money was being used. That’s what it was taken away from. And so again, what we’re doing is cleaning up the mess that the prior administration has done.”
READ MORE: Watch: Fox News’ Peter Doocy Gets Expertly Smacked Down by Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Doocy, as usual, pressed further.
“But President Biden when he was a candidate said, ‘there will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration.’ So what changed?”
“We are not finishing the wall,” Jean-Pierre reiterated.
Ignoring all her answers, Doocy again pressed on, this time with an apparent conspiracy theory.
READ MORE: ‘I’m Done Here Peter’: Jean-Pierre Explains First Amendment After Doocy Asks ‘Justices Have No Right to Privacy?’
“If walls work in that part of Arizona, is this, is the administration trying to get migrants to cross somewhere else, like in Texas? What, what is the point?”
“We are not finishing a wall,” Jean-Pierre again repeated. “We are cleaning up the mess that the prior administration made. We are trying to save lives. This is what, this is what the prior administration left behind that we are now cleaning up.”
Undeterred, Doocy again pressed on.
“By finishing the wall is this –” he began to ask.
“We are not finishing the wall,” she again replied, almost smirking.
“By filling in – finishing –” Doocy started again.
” We are not finishing,” Jean-Pierre again said.
“By filling in, is this, is this racist?” Doocy asked. “Because in 2019, when the former guy was proposing a wall, you said that it was his ‘racist’ wall. So how is this any different? I’m just having a hard time understanding how this is any different,” Doocy proposed.
“I’m not even sure how you get to your first question, to this question that you just asked me,” Jean-Pierre replied, “I will say this –”
“A border wall –” Doocy tried to interject, but Jean-Pierre was not allowing any more.
“I’m answering your question,” Jean-Pierre said,, stopping him. “A border wall is ineffective use of taxpayer dollars. So it’s ineffective of taxpayer dollars – dollars that actually went to the military that the last administration, the prior president took from the military, which took away from schools, which took away from military bases. That’s what that money that he pulled away from, to build this wall that he wanted, that is ineffective, by the way, which I just said. Just recently, CBP reported that new bollard fencing along the southwest border was breached 3272 times between fiscal year of 2019 and 2021, requiring $2.6 billion in repairs. It’s ineffective. We are not finishing the wall, we are cleaning up the mess that the last administration made. Okay.”
Watch below or at this link:
Karine Jean-Pierre isn’t playing games.
“New fencing along the border was breached 3272 times between 2019 and 2021, requiring $2.6 billion in repairs…We are not finishing the wall, we are cleaning up the mess the last administration made.”pic.twitter.com/2LQXrW9Szv
— David Badash (@davidbadash) July 29, 2022
News
Viral Video Captures Ted Cruz Fist-Bumping Republicans After Blocking Bill to Help Vets Suffering from Toxic Burn Pits
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) was caught on camera on the floor of the Senate fist-bumping his fellow GOP Senators after they successfully blocked legislation to help veterans who are suffering after being exposed to toxic burn pits.
“Hundreds of thousands of American veterans were exposed to toxic fumes from burn pits on bases in Iraq and Afghanistan,” NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly reported in January. “So far, though, the Department of Veterans Affairs still denies the vast majority of their claims for respiratory illness and rare cancers. The White House, the VA and Congress have all promised action, but it is not happening fast enough for sick veterans.”
This week it was about to finally happen. But Republicans – many of whom previously voted to pass the bill, blocked it.
READ MORE: ‘Came Closer Than Widely Realized’: Ted Cruz Worked ‘Directly With Trump’ to Try to Overturn the Election
“The bill, known as the Honoring Our PACT Act, passed both the House and the Senate with bipartisan support in June, but due to a snag in the bill’s language, it needed to go back and pass the House and Senate again,” CBS News reports. “On Wednesday evening, 25 Republican senators reversed their support from June and voted no on a procedural vote to advance the legislation.”
“President Joe Biden is a strong supporter of the bill,” CBS News notes, putting the number of veterans exposed at 3.5 million. “At the State of the Union in March, he called on Congress to take action on burn pits, which he believes may have been a factor in his son’s Beau’s terminal brain cancer.”
“Veterans have come home with a number of illnesses, including terminal cancers, but have been forced to argue to the Department of Veterans Affairs their illnesses were related to burn pit exposure,” CBS adds. “The legislation would have removed the burden of proof from veterans and their families by presuming a number of conditions could be related to exposure to toxic fumes from burn pits.”
READ MORE: ‘Boldly Ignorant’ Ted Cruz Slammed by Retired NYPD Detective for His Suggestions to Protect Kids
A video that’s quickly gone viral on social media captures Senator Cruz gleefully celebrating the GOP’s defeat of the legislation that could help millions of veterans, and their families. In it he initiates a fist-bump with Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines.
Posted by the activist group MeidasTouch, the video has garnered nearly 900,000 views in just over three hours:
This is the fist bump everyone needs to be talking about.
Ted Cruz and fellow Republicans celebrating after blocking a bill to help toxin-exposed veterans survive. pic.twitter.com/wJvRseE7B4
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 29, 2022
A different, longer version, posted by Senate Democrats on Thursday, has received nearly three million views. It also shows Republican Senators shaking hands after the vote.
Senate Republicans BLOCKED the #PACTAct, critical health care for veterans with illness caused by toxic burn pits.
Even though many Republicans supported it just weeks ago.
And they celebrated. pic.twitter.com/fAWIVrwB0A
— Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) July 28, 2022
News
Justice Alito’s Secret Speech ‘Spiking the Ball’ on Revoking Abortion Seen as Worsening Court’s ‘Credibility Crisis’
One week ago conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito delivered a speech in Rome on religious liberty that is being denounced from the left and the right as furthering the Court’s “credibility crisis” while further placing the 72-year-old Bush appointee’s judgment into question.
Alito delivered the keynote address at the University of Notre Dame Law School’s Religious Liberty Summit gala dinner on July 21. The invitation-only speech at the event hosted by the 153-year-old Catholic institution was not announced in advance to the public, nor even made known until one week later, when the law school posted a news release and full video of the speech. The Supreme Court Justice was not on the schedule of speakers posted online, as Reuters’ Lawrence Hurley, who covers the Supreme Court, noted on social media.
While it’s unclear why the speech was kept secret, American media was quick to latch onto some of Alito’s remarks but did not do a deep dive into the 35 or so minute-long speech, which has raised eyebrows and elicited anger among legal experts, court watchers, and the general public.
READ MORE: SCOTUS Justice Alito Delivers ‘Tirade’ Claiming Same-Sex Marriage Infringes on Civil Rights of Anti-LGBTQ Americans
CNN and Politico noted Alito lambasted several foreign critics of his majority opinion rescinding five decades of settled U.S. law in the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, revoking the constitutional right to abortion and opening the door to further assaults on liberty and autonomy.
His targets were not opinion writers or pundits, but political leaders of America’s top allies.
Alito mocked the embattled, now former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, robustly declaring, “he paid the price.”
READ MORE: Justice Alito’s Gay Marriage Questions: Could It Legalize Polygamy, Did Ancient Greeks Allow It?
Politico added that Alito “went on to note that President Emmanuel Macron of France and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada ‘are still in office’ despite the salvos they launched at the ruling.”
And he went after Britain’s Prince Harry, falsely characterizing the Duke’s remarks.
“What really wounded me was when the duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and seemed to compare the decision whose name may not be spoken with the Russian attack on Ukraine,” Alito said. “Despite this temptation, I’m not going to talk about cases from other countries.”
In his Rome speech on religious liberty, Justice Alito mocked “foreign leaders” who condemned his opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, including Boris Johnson, Macron, Trudeau, and … Prince Harry.
Of Boris, Alito quipped: “He paid the price.” https://t.co/NPqalw0KA6 pic.twitter.com/xC0qguZ31n
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) July 28, 2022
And while mainstream media focused on some of the low-hanging fruit in his remarks, others who apparently watched his speech, posted by Notre Dame, expressed outrage at what they seem to see as his intolerance of freedom of and from religion, intolerance toward women, and mocking of those who dare criticize his attack on the right to abortion.
READ MORE: SCOTUS Justices Prayed With Evangelical Group Whose Legal Brief Was Cited to Overturn Roe Says Christian Activist: Report
NYU professor Barbara Malmet, an artist, activist, triathlete, and producer who has a huge Twitter following, did not hold back in denouncing Alito’s remarks.
“Alito working the room, basking in the laughs. Bearded, in a tux, at a religious liberty speech in Rome. He thinks it’s a fucking joke that women no longer have agency over their own bodies in many states in America because of his own religious beliefs?” she tweeted.
Hours later she again commented, this time writing, “I am still spinning about Alito in Rome at a Notre Dame event, cracking jokes about his devastating abortion ruling while women are reeling here.”
Well-known economist David Rothschild, an avid commentator, attacked Alito and his audience: “Cannot get over mix of arrogance, entitlement, general derision towards American people & democracy that Republican Partisan Hack in Robes Alito showed in speech trashing foreign leaders in Rome to laughing audience of (what I can only assume) are also authoritarian misogynists.”
Novelist, playwright, essayist, and screenwriter Paul Rudnick: “Samuel Alito made a speech in Rome praising the repeal of Roe and condemning the left for a ‘hostility to religion.’ Alito uses his faith to punish women and he wants to not only ban marriage equality but criminalize LGBTQ lives. His religion is a weapon of mass destruction.”
Conservative attorney John David Dyche: “Regardless of one’s view on Dobbs it is hard to see how an arrogant & injudicious Alito ‘spiking the ball’ in political comments at a Notre Dame event in Rome will do anything but further erode public confidence in a court already diminished by a multi-faceted credibility crisis.”
Jezebel editor-in-chief Laura Bassett wrote: “This was Alito’s speech in Rome about ‘religious freedom.’ And it always boggles my mind that to these guys, religious freedom doesn’t apply to anyone but those in their own religion.”
Award-winning investigative reporter Paul Barry: “If Justice Alito wants to claim overturning Roe v Wade was based entirely on law, it’s maybe better not to do it at a conference on religious freedom in Rome.”
Veteran journalist Jim Roberts: “In a speech in Rome, the obviously shameless Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito jokes about the overseas reaction to the Roe v. Wade ruling that he authored.”
Other social media critics were equally angered.
“Who the hell is responsible for holding SCOTUS justices accountable, because there’s no way alito should be in Rome behaving like a GOP congressman.”
“What an undignified, crass, embarrassment to the country this smug, condescending seditionist is. Whoever imagined a (laughably ‘impartial’) SCOTUS Justice, out taking *political* shots at America’s allies? Absolutely unacceptable.”
“Wow! We’re not even pretending that the Supreme Court is not political. Alito is having a good old time in Rome mocking the loss of reproductive rights for US women.”
“Justice Samuel Alito is a dangerous clown who should be nowhere near our SCOTUS. Going to Rome to speak on ‘religious liberty’ as he wages a war on women, and then criticizes our allies?? WTF. He’s an embarrassment to the United States.”
“Christian Dominionism, anyone? With a side of gaslighting and projection, and snark as an aperitif.”
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Circus’: Gohmert Outraged After Cicilline Has Articles Fact-Checking GOP False Claims Put Into Congressional Record
- HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Herschel Walker’s Remarks Against Same-Sex Marriage Resurface: ‘Each State Can Just Stop All of That’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Prove It’: DeSantis Claim Teachers Are ‘Instructed’ to Tell Young Kids They May Be Transgender Sparks Massive Outrage
- News2 days ago
Trump Will Attempt to Incite ‘Political Violence’ if the DOJ Indicts Him: MSNBC Analyst
- News1 day ago
Justice Alito’s Secret Speech ‘Spiking the Ball’ on Revoking Abortion Seen as Worsening Court’s ‘Credibility Crisis’
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘Brazenly Cynical’: Collins Under Fire Over Threat to Gay Marriage Bill After Dems Reach Deal on Taxes, Climate
- News1 day ago
‘I’m Not Even Sure How You Get to This Question’: White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre Isn’t Indulging Doocy Anymore
- News2 days ago
‘What They’re Doing for Golf Is So Great’: Trump Claims ‘Nobody’s Gotten to the Bottom of 9/11’ as He Hosts Saudi-Funded Event