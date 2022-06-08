News
Watch: Katie Porter Accuses Heritage Foundation Witness of Falsely Testifying ‘Under Oath’ in Heated House Gun Hearing
U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) accused a representative of the right-wing Heritage Foundation of falsely testifying under oath during Wednesday’s House hearing on gun violence. Congresswoman Porter, popular especially among policy wonks, is a Harvard Law graduate and a law professor.
“I respect that we have different opinions,” Rep. Porter told Amy Swearer, a Heritage Foundation legal fellow, “but we cannot have different facts. We have a duty to debate the merits of proposal. You falsely testified under oath.”
Swearer interrupted Rep. Porter, asking: “Would you like the explanation of why?”
Porter declined.
“You falsely testified under oath,” Porter repeated, when a Republican interrupted with “point of order.”
Sounding outraged, Swearer said: “I have been accused of falsely testifying under oath and I would like to address it.”
The Republican, off-camera, continued.
“The gentlewoman has accused her of perjury. Is she going to hold to that or are you going to allow the witness to respond to that accusation of criminal conduct?”
The chair was not impressed and ruled the Republican lawmaker did not have a significant point of order.
“I asked you if that bill was correct,” Rep. Porter continued. “If the bill would allow any gun owner to maintain possession and you said ‘yes.’ Yet you testified that the bill would allow people to become felons overnight. Earlier today, you testified that you hoped that this was the last time you testify before Congress. For the sake of our nation and the integrity of this Congress, I do too.”
Again outraged, Swearer declared, “I said after a mass shooting. How dare you?” she challenged Porter.
“How dare you misstate the law?” Porter replied.
Watch clip:
An exchange between Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) & Amy Swearer, a legal analyst at a conservative org, gets heated after Porter accuses her of ‘falsely testifying under oath.’
Swearer: ‘How dare you?’
Porter: ‘How dare you misstate the law?’ pic.twitter.com/eLB0fQ5fEp
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 8, 2022
Full video:
.@RepKatiePorter: “I respect that we have different opinions on Representative Cicilline’s assault weapons law, but we cannot have different facts…”@amyswearer: “Would you like the explanation?”
Rep. Katie Porter: “No I will not. I have not yielded.” pic.twitter.com/hssGx1b9xE
— CSPAN (@cspan) June 8, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
GOP Congressman Blasts Democrats for Not Agreeing ‘Prayers’ Are the Solution to School Shootings
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) is attacking Democrats for not supporting his belief that the solution to mass school shootings is prayer.
“In debate last week and even today, to be told that we have no courage, that Democrats, we were told in debate last week, don’t want to hear any more about social media, violent video games, Hollywood, mental illness, and they sure don’t want to hear any more about prayers,” said Gohmert, who just lost his attempt to become the next Texas state attorney general.
“Don’t want to hear any more about fatherlessness, drug use,” Gohmert continued, rattling off a litany of supposed causes for gun violence. “Look, maybe if we heard more prayers from leaders of this country instead of taking God’s name in vain, we wouldn’t have the mass killings like we didn’t have before prayer was eliminated in schools.”
Watch:
Gohmert: Maybe if we heard more prayers from leaders in this country instead of taking god’s name in vain, we wouldn’t have the mass killings like we didn’t have before prayer was eliminated from schools pic.twitter.com/vq1BQFzPkA
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 8, 2022
News
Trump and Two Adult Children to Give Sworn Testimony Under Oath in Bank and Tax Fraud Investigation
Donald Trump, the former president, and two of his adult children, Donald Jr., and Ivanka, will have to testify next month under oath in a case surrounding potential bank and tax fraud.
The Trump family members will sit down with investigators from the New York Attorney General’s Office on July 15, according to Daily Beast political investigations reporter Jose Pagliery.
Breaking news: Trump, Don Jr, and Ivanka are set to sit down with New York AG investigators on July 15 to answer questions under oath about potential bank and tax fraud.
— Jose Pagliery (@Jose_Pagliery) June 8, 2022
CNBC also reported the news, citing “a court filing revealed Wednesday.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Combative’ Press Secretary for Ron DeSantis Registers as Foreign Agent After DOJ Inquiry: Report
Christina Pushaw, the spokesperson and press secretary to Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, has registered as a foreign agent of a former president of the country of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, after a U.S. Dept. of Justice inquiry into her activities.
Pushaw’s attorney, Michael Sherwin, The Washington Post reports, says she was paid $25,000 for her work from 2018 to 2020. DeSantis was elected in 2018. According to a LinkedIn profile with Pushaw’s name, Pushaw began working for the Florida governor in 2021.
Sherwin told the Post that “Ms. Pushaw was notified recently by the DOJ that her work on behalf of Mr. Saakashvilli likely required FARA registration. Ms. Pushaw filed for the registration retroactively as soon as she was made aware.”
That LinkedIn profile also says Pushaw is the “Founder of an NGO [non-governmental organization] in Georgia (Eastern Europe) educating and empowering the next generation of young leaders,” and that she has a “Master’s in International Relations & Economics from Johns Hopkins University.”
For almost three years, from January 2018 to November 2020, the profile also says, she was a “Campaign Strategist” for a “Georgian opposition party.”
RELATED –
‘Unbridled Hatred’: DeSantis SPOX Blasted for Saying ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Opponents ‘Probably’ Are ‘Groomers’ of Kids
But in April Slate reported that “Pushaw said in a November 2018 interview with the English-language news site Georgia Today that she was in the country working with NGOs—and said expressly that she was not being paid to speak on Saakashvili’s behalf.”
“She was, in her own words, ‘not working for anyone who’s running for office in Georgia or who is holding office in Georgia or any foreign country.’ This would seem to contradict her LinkedIn page.”
Slate also called Pushaw “an aggressive Twitter user. On an indicative day this month, she posted on the site 83 times—a mix of original comments, retweets of conservative media figures and outlets, and replies to other right-wing users. Unfortunately for the historical record, she appears to have deleted all her tweets from the time before she was hired in Florida, which was in May 2021.”
The Editorial Board of the Florida Sun-Sentinel called Pushaw a “combative, divisive and highly partisan political operative,” in a piece titled, “The tweeting, deleting operative who does DeSantis’ distorting.”
The Washington Post also points to Pushaw’s activities on Twitter:
“Pushaw, a year into her tenure as DeSantis’s press secretary, has become a prominent protector of her boss and a fierce critic of the media. Twitter briefly locked her account last year after the Associated Press said the criticism she directed at a reporter caused him to receive death threats.”
Pushaw did not address the Washinton Post piece about her status as a foreign agent of a Georgian politician directly, but in her unique fashion, tweeted this:
BREAKING: Fort Lauderdale is getting a new Georgian restaurant! If you haven’t tried Georgian food… highly recommend pic.twitter.com/7sgdpG0FI2
— Christina Pushaw ? ?? (@ChristinaPushaw) June 8, 2022
Trending
- News2 days ago
Anger Over Tampa Bay Rays ‘Homophobic’ Players Who Say Jesus Christ Doesn’t Want Them to ‘Encourage’ LGBTQ ‘Lifestyle’
- News2 days ago
‘Darkening Clouds’ for Trump With Key Pence Aides Set to Lead Off House Hearings: Report
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
Christian Preacher Calls for All Gay People to Be Put to Death (Video)
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Hires Far Right Activist Who Defended Sexual ‘Relationships’ Between Men and Minors: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Fox News Host: Biden Has Given Up on America Because ‘He’s Not Even Playing Golf Like Other Presidents’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Going After Hooters Next?’: Texas Lawmaker Mocked After Announcing Bill to Ban Drag Shows if Minors Are Present
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
Grassley Slammed for Turning Photo With Iowa Family Who Drove 856 Miles to DC Into ‘Cheap Political Talking Point’
- News1 day ago
Gun Owners ‘Fed Up’ With ‘Hijacked’ Second Amendment: Matthew McConaughey Gives Speech at White House on Guns (Full Video)