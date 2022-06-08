Watch: Katie Porter Accuses Heritage Foundation Witness of Falsely Testifying ‘Under Oath’ in Heated House Gun Hearing

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) accused a representative of the right-wing Heritage Foundation of falsely testifying under oath during Wednesday’s House hearing on gun violence. Congresswoman Porter, popular especially among policy wonks, is a Harvard Law graduate and a law professor.

“I respect that we have different opinions,” Rep. Porter told Amy Swearer, a Heritage Foundation legal fellow, “but we cannot have different facts. We have a duty to debate the merits of proposal. You falsely testified under oath.”

Swearer interrupted Rep. Porter, asking: “Would you like the explanation of why?”

Porter declined.

“You falsely testified under oath,” Porter repeated, when a Republican interrupted with “point of order.”

Sounding outraged, Swearer said: “I have been accused of falsely testifying under oath and I would like to address it.”

The Republican, off-camera, continued.

“The gentlewoman has accused her of perjury. Is she going to hold to that or are you going to allow the witness to respond to that accusation of criminal conduct?”

The chair was not impressed and ruled the Republican lawmaker did not have a significant point of order.

“I asked you if that bill was correct,” Rep. Porter continued. “If the bill would allow any gun owner to maintain possession and you said ‘yes.’ Yet you testified that the bill would allow people to become felons overnight. Earlier today, you testified that you hoped that this was the last time you testify before Congress. For the sake of our nation and the integrity of this Congress, I do too.”

Again outraged, Swearer declared, “I said after a mass shooting. How dare you?” she challenged Porter.

“How dare you misstate the law?” Porter replied.

