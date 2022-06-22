News
The NRA & Far-right GOP Both Oppose the Bipartisan Gun Rights Bill. Here’s What’s In It
The gun manufacturer lobby, the National Rifle Association (NRA), released a press statement opposing the Senate’s bipartisan firearm reform bill barely 30 minutes after the text of the bill was released. The far-right House Freedom Caucus also released a statement against the bill shortly after its release, Insider reports.
Trump has also opposed the bill, unsurprisingly. He wrote on his poorly named Truth social network, “The deal on ‘Gun Control’ currently being structured and pushed in the Senate by the Radical Left Democrats, with the help of Mitch McConnell, RINO Senator John Cornyn of Texas, and others, will go down in history as the first step in the movement to TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY. Republicans, be careful what you wish for!!!”
The NRA’s press release said, “This legislation can be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases, infringe upon the rights of law-abiding Americans, and use federal dollars to fund gun control measures being adopted by state and local politicians.”
The House Freedom Caucus called the bill “unconstitutional” claiming that the law denies Americans “due process” and calling its provisions “ripe for abuse.”
“The House Freedom Caucus will oppose any legislation that implements, funds, or expands unconstitutional red flag laws,” the group’s statement said.
The bill allots $750 million to help states run implement and manage so-called “red flag programs” to help police temporarily confiscate guns or prevent gun purchases from people whose relatives or friends worry may commit violence with guns.
The money is meant to fund crisis intervention programs like mental health, veteran, and drug courts meant to help populations that may use guns for suicide or shootings. The bill also offers more funding for pre-existing mental health and school security programs.
The legislation also closes the years-old so-called “boyfriend loophole” in domestic violence laws that prevent gun acquisition by people who have been convicted of domestic violence crimes against spouses, co-parents, or previous live-in partners. The loophole closure will ensure that other domestic violence offenders will also be prevented from getting guns, even if they have partners who they have never lived or had children with.
The bill would require more private gun sellers to register as Federally Licensed Firearm Dealers, making them have to conduct background checks on gun purchasers. It would also create new federal statutes against gun trafficking and straw purchasing. Straw purchasing is when someone buys a gun on behalf of someone else.
Finally, the bill would require background checks for people under the age of 21 who are first-time buyers of guns. The checks will include a search of juvenile justice and mental health records. If a check detects a disqualifying issue, the gun seller will have 10 business days to complete a full review before allowing purchase.
The legislation already has the support of 14 Republican senators and is likely to pass the House, although some provisions may be changed before it’s passed into law. While critics of the bill say it does far too little, the bill would also be the first major firearm reform to be passed in over 30 years.
Georgia Election Worker Tells How Trump’s Election Lies Made Her a Target of Death Threats
Georgia election worker Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss’ safety and mental health were harmed after former President Donald Trump and his network of supporters spread lies about her rigging the 2020 presidential election, she said during the fourth public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on Tuesday.
In the weeks following the election, Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed that Moss and her mother — both of whom are Black election workers — had passed one another USB drives containing doctored votes like they were “vials of heroin or cocaine.” Giuliani and numerous social media figures even said they had a video of the handoff. In actuality, the video showed the two women handing off a breath mint, Moss told the committee.
When Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to pressure him to “find” more votes to help him defeat Joe Biden in the state, Trump mentioned Moss 18 times as “proof” of voter fraud. No actual proof has substantiated Trump’s claims of voter fraud. Over 60 court cases alleging fraud, brought by Trump and the Republican Party, have all been thrown out due to lack of evidence.
As the right-wing news outlets Newsmax and One America News (OAN) repeated the lies about Moss, the attention made her and her mother the target of death threats. One threat said she should “be glad it’s 2020 and not 1920,” a likely reference to a time when anti-Black lynchings were more commonplace.
The experience made Moss and her mother fear for their lives. Moss now lives in hiding, has gained 60 pounds, and is afraid to reveal her identity to others or spend much time in public.
“There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere,” she told the committee. “Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you? The President of the United States is supposed to represent every American. Not target one. But he targeted me: Lady Ruby, a small business owner, a mother, a proud American citizen, who stood up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of the pandemic.”
Moss is now suing Giuliani for his role in spreading lies about her. In May, OAN issued a retraction stating that there’s no proof that voter fraud overturned the 2020 election.
But Trump’s lies affected more than just Moss. An estimated 17 percent of America’s local election officials experienced threats during the 2020 election cycle due to false claims of voter fraud.
“RINO Hunting”: Twitter and Facebook Censor Missouri Republican’s Violent Ad 6 Hours After Its Release
Less than six hours after posting it, Facebook and Twitter have censored Missouri Republican Senate candidate Eric Greitens’ campaign ad pledging violence against other Republicans.
“We are sick and tired of the Republicans in Name Only surrendering to Joe Biden & the radical Left. Order your RINO Hunting Permit today!” Greitens says in the ad.
“Today, we’re going RINO hunting,” he adds before cocking his rifle. “The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice.”
The video then shows Greitens and his paramilitary team using a battering ram to break down a house’s door and tossing in gas canisters before entering the house with guns in hand.
“Join the MAGA crew,” he says. “Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”
In his original Twitter post featuring the video, Greitens wrote, “We are sick and tired of the Republicans in Name Only surrendering to Joe Biden & the radical Left. Order your RINO Hunting Permit today!”
Twitter flagged the video with a warning that said “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”
Twitter users can still access the video by clicking on the warning, but they can’t like, reply to, or retweet it.
Facebook, however, removed the video entirely for “violating our policies prohibiting violence and incitement.”
In response, Greitens wrote, “Facebook CENSORED our new ad calling out the weak RINOs. When I get to the US Senate, we are taking on Big Tech.”
Greitens and other Republican followers of former President Donald Trump have long accused social media of having an anti-conservative bias. However, a 2021 New York University study found that social media algorithms amplify right-wing voices far more widely than left-wing ones.
The politician’s message is especially disturbing considering the recent wave of gun violence in the United States and the fact that he’s threatening his followers to commit violence against any Republicans who aren’t sufficiently right-wing enough.
Greitens is the frontrunner for his seat. His ex-wife accused him of being violent, unstable, coercive, and threatening to commit suicide if she didn’t politically support him in public. He was also accused of tying a woman to an exercise machine, removing her clothes, and photographing her naked body for blackmail.
Georgia Election Investigation ‘Will Send Donald Trump to Jail’: Former Watergate Prosecutor
According to former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman, he has no doubt that there is an ironclad case brewing in Georgia that will lead to an indictment and conviction of Donald Trump.
Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Akerman said the evidence is overwhelming that the former president tried to steal the election in the Peachtree state as evidenced by the phone call made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding he find enough votes to secure the state’s 16 Electoral College votes.
‘You mentioned that you guys had tapes in the Nixon Watergate situation,” host Phang pointed out. “We have a tape, though. We have that tape of Donald Trump pressuring Brad Raffensperger. In your opinion, you don’t think that is going to be enough?”
“Oh I think that is enough,” Akerman replied. “If you are asking which of the cases right now, which one is going to send Donald Trump to prison, that is the case. There is a really neat three-year felony in Georgia, that Donald Trump has violated. Prosecutors love tape-recorded evidence because you cannot cross-examine it.”
RELATED: Treason: Legal expert lays out 5 factors that would nail Trump
“What is significant though, with those cases, is that when you put in the context of all of the evidence that’s the January six committee has uncovered. When you put that together, Donald Trump has zero defense in Georgia,” he added. “If I had to put my money on one prosecution that is going to go forward here, that one will send Donald Trump to jail, it is Georgia — no question about it.”
“The only defense that he has got here is trying to somehow pick up on some ambiguity in the tape, that he did not really mean what he said,” he elaborated. “But once you look at what he said, trying to get Brad Raffensperger to come up with extra votes to make him a winner in Georgia, and put in the context about the January 6th committee has found, I think they have gotten a case beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Watch below or at this link.
