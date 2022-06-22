The NRA & Far-right GOP Both Oppose the Bipartisan Gun Rights Bill. Here’s What’s In It

The gun manufacturer lobby, the National Rifle Association (NRA), released a press statement opposing the Senate’s bipartisan firearm reform bill barely 30 minutes after the text of the bill was released. The far-right House Freedom Caucus also released a statement against the bill shortly after its release, Insider reports.

Trump has also opposed the bill, unsurprisingly. He wrote on his poorly named Truth social network, “The deal on ‘Gun Control’ currently being structured and pushed in the Senate by the Radical Left Democrats, with the help of Mitch McConnell, RINO Senator John Cornyn of Texas, and others, will go down in history as the first step in the movement to TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY. Republicans, be careful what you wish for!!!”

The NRA’s press release said, “This legislation can be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases, infringe upon the rights of law-abiding Americans, and use federal dollars to fund gun control measures being adopted by state and local politicians.”

🚨BREAKING: NRA Announces Opposition to Senate Gun Control Legislation "This legislation can be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases, infringe upon the rights of law-abiding Americans, & use fed dollars to fund gun control measures being adopted by state & local politicians." pic.twitter.com/tXriTiWLzw — NRA (@NRA) June 21, 2022

The House Freedom Caucus called the bill “unconstitutional” claiming that the law denies Americans “due process” and calling its provisions “ripe for abuse.”

“The House Freedom Caucus will oppose any legislation that implements, funds, or expands unconstitutional red flag laws,” the group’s statement said.

OFFICIAL POSITION: The House Freedom Caucus opposes any legislation, including the Senate framework, that implements “red flag laws” and other unconstitutional gun control provisions. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/zqQoTFPNoL — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) June 22, 2022

The bill allots $750 million to help states run implement and manage so-called “red flag programs” to help police temporarily confiscate guns or prevent gun purchases from people whose relatives or friends worry may commit violence with guns.

The money is meant to fund crisis intervention programs like mental health, veteran, and drug courts meant to help populations that may use guns for suicide or shootings. The bill also offers more funding for pre-existing mental health and school security programs.

The legislation also closes the years-old so-called “boyfriend loophole” in domestic violence laws that prevent gun acquisition by people who have been convicted of domestic violence crimes against spouses, co-parents, or previous live-in partners. The loophole closure will ensure that other domestic violence offenders will also be prevented from getting guns, even if they have partners who they have never lived or had children with.

The bill would require more private gun sellers to register as Federally Licensed Firearm Dealers, making them have to conduct background checks on gun purchasers. It would also create new federal statutes against gun trafficking and straw purchasing. Straw purchasing is when someone buys a gun on behalf of someone else.

Finally, the bill would require background checks for people under the age of 21 who are first-time buyers of guns. The checks will include a search of juvenile justice and mental health records. If a check detects a disqualifying issue, the gun seller will have 10 business days to complete a full review before allowing purchase.

The legislation already has the support of 14 Republican senators and is likely to pass the House, although some provisions may be changed before it’s passed into law. While critics of the bill say it does far too little, the bill would also be the first major firearm reform to be passed in over 30 years.