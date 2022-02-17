‘For 6 Years I Have Watched in Disgust’: GOP Judge Unloads on Party for Caving to Trump Again and Again

Michael Luttig, a former Republican-appointed United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, spoke out this week about the disgust that he’s felt watching his party cozy up to former President Donald Trump.

While talking with the conservative attorneys group Checks and Balances, Luttig talked about what inspired him to write a recent New York Times editorial in which he called Trump a “clear and present danger to our democracy.”

“For the past six years, I have watched and listened… in disgust,” he said in describing the GOP’s obedience to Trump in spite of his lawless actions. “Not one single leader of ours [had] the moral authority, the courage, and the will to stand up and say, ‘No, this is not who we are, this is not what America is, it’s not what we want to be.'”

READ MORE: Tom Cotton forced to backtrack on Senate floor after blaming Dems for criminal justice bill signed by Trump

Luttig went on to say that Republicans for years have shown a “paradigmatic failure of leadership” in dealing with Trump, particularly in the wake of his incitement of a violent riot at the United States Capitol building.

“Not one single person has had the courage to stand up and say no!” he reiterated.

Watch the video below.