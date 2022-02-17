'CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER'
‘For 6 Years I Have Watched in Disgust’: GOP Judge Unloads on Party for Caving to Trump Again and Again
Michael Luttig, a former Republican-appointed United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, spoke out this week about the disgust that he’s felt watching his party cozy up to former President Donald Trump.
While talking with the conservative attorneys group Checks and Balances, Luttig talked about what inspired him to write a recent New York Times editorial in which he called Trump a “clear and present danger to our democracy.”
“For the past six years, I have watched and listened… in disgust,” he said in describing the GOP’s obedience to Trump in spite of his lawless actions. “Not one single leader of ours [had] the moral authority, the courage, and the will to stand up and say, ‘No, this is not who we are, this is not what America is, it’s not what we want to be.'”
READ MORE: Tom Cotton forced to backtrack on Senate floor after blaming Dems for criminal justice bill signed by Trump
Luttig went on to say that Republicans for years have shown a “paradigmatic failure of leadership” in dealing with Trump, particularly in the wake of his incitement of a violent riot at the United States Capitol building.
“Not one single person has had the courage to stand up and say no!” he reiterated.
Watch the video below.
In a conversation with @chkbal, Judge Mike Luttig explains the GOP’s failure to stand up for truth:
“I have for six years considered this the paradigmatic failure of leadership.” pic.twitter.com/B7vmCnI7Ot
— Checks and Balances (@chkbal) February 16, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Spokane Baptist Preacher: ‘I Hope Every Single Homosexual Dies’
- CRIME3 days ago
‘Calamitous’: Legal Experts Mock Trump After Accounting Firm Fires Him and Says a Decade of Filings Can’t Be Trusted
- News2 days ago
New Filing Suggests Trump Accounting Firm ‘Has Now Flipped’ in NY Fraud Probe: MSNBC Analyst
- News2 days ago
Distraught Eric Trump Calls for Prosecutors to Investigate Hillary Clinton – ‘They’ll Go After My Father for Nothing’
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM3 days ago
Marco Rubio: ‘Not a Crime’ to Break Federal Law by Taking Top Secret National Security Documents From the White House
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘Not Even Believable’: Trump Serves Up Word Salad in Fox News ‘Exclusive’ Interview on Durham ‘Investigation’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘We Will Kill’ Your Mother ‘But First We Will Kill You!’: Hundreds of Threats of Violence Sent to School Board Members
- News2 days ago
GOP Congressional Candidate Accused of Soliciting for Sex and Inappropriate Touching of a Student: Report