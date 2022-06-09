Listen: Lauren Boebert Was Confronted by GOP Colleague on Jan. 6 — and It Was Caught on Tape

CNN continues to air new audio that has never before been broadcast publicly on the eve of the first prime-time hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The network has been playing audio obtained by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns while researching their book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future.

First they released audio by Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) warning Republicans needed a “safety plan” because MAGA supporters of Donald Trump would “go nuts” if the GOP failed to overturn the 2020 election.

They also released new audio featuring House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Late on Friday, Martin and Burns released audio of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) criticizing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for tweeting out logistical information as the riot was unfolding.

The Speaker has been removed from the chambers. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

“Is it true that you were live tweeting from the floor our location to the people on the outside as we were being attacked, Lauren?” Beutler asked.

“Umm, yes,” Boebert admitted. “Those tweets did go out and that was something that was live and public information. It was broadcast live.”

“So don’t ask us about security if you’re telling the attackers where we’re at,” Beutler replied. “I yield back.”

Listen below or at this link.