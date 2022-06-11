News
‘Like Jim Jones in Guyana’: Ultra MAGA Christian Nationalist Gubernatorial Nominee Has Both Parties Worried – Report
In the swing state of Pennsylvania, Republican primary voters have nominated a gubernatorial candidate who, shockingly, is even to the right of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, who is going up against the Democratic nominee, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in the general election. Mastriano is a far-right, ultra-MAGA Christian nationalist and conspiracy theorist who continues to promote the Big Lie and falsely claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump — and a combination of Democrats and establishment Republicans are cringing over the nomination.
Democrats are cringing because Mastriano is so extreme. Republicans are cringing because they fear their party may have blown a chance to have a GOP governor in 2023.
Journalist David Siders takes a close look at Mastriano’s campaign in an article published by Politico on June 10, noting what members of the United States’ two major political parties have been saying about him.
“Mastriano’s victory in the Republican primary for governor last month disgusted Democrats and panicked establishment-minded Republicans,” Siders observes. “To them, he represented a structural threat to democracy, objectionable primarily for promoting Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was rigged. Many of Mastriano’s supporters admire him for that same reason. They too, remain devoted to Trump’s election falsehoods, and they cheered Mastriano’s protests of COVID restrictions in the state.”
One prominent Republican in PA described conversations among donors who fear Mastriano may collapse so quickly Dems will be able to redirect $ to down-ballot races, lifting Dems in state leg races.
https://t.co/b4lubIcHJA via @politico
— David Siders (@davidsiders) June 10, 2022
BREAKING: Far right extremist Doug Mastriano has won the Republican primary for Governor in Pennsylvania. It’s not exaggerating to say he could cause a constitutional crisis in 2024 if he wins the general election in November. https://t.co/BBtmzYaw2S
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) May 18, 2022
Pennsylvania is the ultimate swing state, famously described by Democratic strategist James Carville as Philadelphia in the east, Pittsburgh in the west and Alabama in between. Carville said that back in the 1980s, when he ran the late Bob Casey, Sr.’s gubernatorial campaign. But it still holds true in 2022
Mastriano obviously isn’t going to get much support in Philly Proper, which is overwhelmingly Democratic; Philly’s last GOP mayor, Bernard Samuel, left office in January 1952. It remains to be seen, however, how well Mastriano will perform against Shapiro in Central Pennsylvania, which is much more GOP-friendly.
Siders quotes Neil Oxman, a Pennsylvania-based Democratic adman, as saying of Mastriano, “He’s a nut bag.” And former Rep. Melissa Hart, a Pennsylvania Republican, described Mastriano as someone who “comes across as a cult guy.”
Pennsylvania-based Democratic strategist Daniel Fee told Politico, “(Mastriano) has some rhetoric where you expect people to start holding hands and running towards the cliff. I think he will disqualify himself.”
Interviewed on condition of anonymity, a Politico source described by Siders as a “prominent Republican in Pennsylvania” said of Mastriano, “No one wanted him.”
Another anonymous GOP source described Mastriano as “like Jim Jones in Guyana.”
But the problem with dismissing a far-right Republican extremist as unelectable is that they can surprise you and do much better than expected. In 2016, many pundits wrote off Donald Trump as someone who couldn’t carry Pennsylvania; they were wrong, which is why now-President Joe Biden’s campaign left nothing to chance in the Keystone State in 2020 — and why, unlike Hillary Clinton four years earlier, Biden picked up Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.
Biden, however, only won Pennsylvania by about 2%, while Clinton lost it by less than 1% in 2016. Neither deep red nor deep blue, Pennsylvania is the type of state that can go either way, depending on who shows up on Election Day.
Doug Mastriano wants to force every Pennsylvanian voter to re-register — kicking up to 9 million off the voter rolls.
Let’s be clear here: This is unconstitutional and it’s undemocratic.
What he’s proposing has been called "a direct descendant of the poll tax."
— Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) June 2, 2022
When someone shows you who they are, believe them.
We can’t afford to elect someone who wants to take us back decades, and implement policies that target our minority communities.
Doug Mastriano is too dangerous for Pennsylvania.
— Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) June 2, 2022
Siders observes, “During the primary, he developed a following by railing against COVID mask and vaccine mandates. He said his opposition to abortion rights includes no exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother. He wants to require voters to reregister.”
Joshua Novotney, a GOP lobbyist and former adviser to Sen. Pat Toomey told Politico that ordinarily, he wouldn’t expect someone as far to the right as Mastriano to win in Pennsylvania. But Novotney believes that Mastriano may have a chance if the race becomes a referendum on Biden and inflation.
“I’d say he’s not running against Josh Shapiro,” Novotney said of Mastriano. “He’s running against Joe Biden, and anything’s possible.”
News
Jan. 6 Chair in Surprise Move Says Donald Trump Is Welcome to Testify – But Only ‘Under Oath’
The chairman of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack says he would “welcome” Donald Trump, the former president, to come testify, but made clear it would have to be “under oath.”
“We wanted to prove that this wasn’t something that just happened. It wasn’t a normal congressional tour and wasn’t traditional speech,” Chairman Bennie Thompson told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace Friday afternoon on “Deadline White House,” after his highly-successful Thursday night primetime hearing.
Thompson’s “traditional speech” remark appeared to be a dig at Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel who said in February insurrectionists and rioters were merely engaging in “legitimate political discourse.”
“This was a riot,” Thompson continued. “This was an insurrection that was planned and orchestrated by Donald Trump.”
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack last year reportedly was planning on forcing Trump’s testimony but last month it was reported it would “likely” not attempt to interview Trump or invite him to testify.
Wallace, almost as an afterthought, said: “I have to ask you this, just based on your responses this afternoon, if Donald Trump asked to come and testify before the committee, would you accommodate that request?”
“Yes,” Thompson replied firmly.
“Wow. All right. Well, we will keep our eyes open,” Wallace pledged.
Thompson then threw in one condition.
“We welcome the former president, he will have to come under oath. He’s a citizen. And if he thinks he can come to our committee under oath, and perjure himself, then I would suggest he does not come.”
News
‘Inevitable’: Trump Mocked for Throwing Ivanka ‘Under the Bus’ After Her Jan. 6 Committee Interview Airs on National TV
Donald Trump, the former president who appears to be the target of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, is being mocked and criticized Friday after appearing to denigrate his own daughter.
A portion of Ivanka Trump’s videotaped interview with the committee’s investigators was aired during Thursday night’s primetime hearing. In it, the former president’s daughter is asked how she felt when then-Attorney General Bill Barr said Trump lost the election and the DOJ had found no fraud sufficient to change the results.
“It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he said — was saying.”
Rep. Liz Cheney plays part of Ivanka Trump’s testimony in Jan. 6 public hearing. In the clip, Trump claims she accepted that the Justice Dept. and AG Barr had not found voter fraud sufficient to affect the 2020 election. https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/vJ8cbyfbLl
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 10, 2022
Trump lashed out, both denigrating and appearing to try to cover for his own daughter, saying she “had long since checked out.”
“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. “She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst tweeted a one-word response to Trump lashing out: “Inevitable.”
Law professor Anthony Michael Kreis:
“My daughter is so respectful she committed perjury!” https://t.co/69b5VPjWtN
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 10, 2022
Others had similar responses.
“She had long since checked out.” 🙄
Can I please collect my bets now, that if it came down to two in the lifeboat, yes, TFG would throw the golden girl over, too?
— Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) June 10, 2022
Family values. Who can throw who under the bus harder
— 🌻Goblin Trash Panda 🇺🇦 (@IncRabid) June 10, 2022
“She had long since checked out…” In the end, he is loyal to no one, his daughter included.
— Always the Sun (@HelianthusMine) June 10, 2022
King Lear divides his kingdom among the two daughters who flatter him and banishes the third one who loves him. His eldest daughters both then reject him at their homes, so Lear goes mad and wanders through a storm. https://t.co/ZofMoJpjeR
— Mary Werblin,Esq. (@MaryWerblin) June 10, 2022
King Lear pic.twitter.com/anp8LjWBoK
— Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) June 10, 2022
He threw his daughter under the bus too! What a POS https://t.co/BkBQoT1I8i
— Jeff 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@CntryB4Party) June 10, 2022
Ivanka is the Coffee Girl. https://t.co/I9Rdn5KYtG
— 𝕋𝕠𝕞 ℝ𝕖𝕤𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕤 𝔽𝕒𝕤𝕔𝕚𝕤𝕞! 🇺🇸 🌊🌊 (@tom_wellborn3) June 10, 2022
And there Ivanka goes..right under the bus. https://t.co/Y8dYrF9kKi
— thats_some_witch (@jen_inc) June 10, 2022
King Lear laments his daughter’s betrayal https://t.co/PipuWuwWKB
— Primary SZN 2022 (@TonyMoonbeam) June 10, 2022
News
Trump Lashes Out at Jan. 6 Committee in Angry Post to His ‘Truth Social’ Platform
Donald Trump reacted angrily on Thursday night after two hours of prime-time coverage across all of the major networks but Fox News of the latest hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“So the Unselect Committee of political HACKS refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements, refuses to talk of the Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place on a massive scale, and decided to use a documentary maker from Fake News ABC to spin only negative footage,” Trump complained.
Trump did not indicate which positive witnesses he would have like to see testify.
The select committee did show interviews of some of Trump’s closest advisors during his attempted coup, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Attorney General William Barr, Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller, and Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Trump posted his grievances to Truth Social as he was banned from Twitter for inciting the Jan. 6 attack.
On Twitter, #January6thCommitteeHearings was the top trending topic in the United States. Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney was the number two trending topic.
Ivanka came in at number five, Bill Barr was at seven, Pence was nine, Jared was twelve, Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson was fifteen, democracy sixteen, and pardons came in at nineteen.
WATCH: Attorney General Barr declares that Donald Trump lost the Presidential election in 2020.
There is no doubt that the American people voted Trump out of office and the Select Committee has found no evidence of election fraud. pic.twitter.com/qa5qNyMXqS
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 10, 2022
“I remember he delivered to the President in pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose.” – Jason Miller, a senior Trump Campaign spokesperson pic.twitter.com/F8uxTV9cyt
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 10, 2022
“Trump gave no order to deploy the National Guard that day, and made no effort to work with the Department of Justice to coordinate and deploy law enforcement assets. But Mike Pence did.” – @RepLizCheney
Testimony from General Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff: pic.twitter.com/X6MzHl4hHj
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 10, 2022
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 10, 2022
