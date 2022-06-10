Jan. 6 Chair in Surprise Move Says Donald Trump Is Welcome to Testify – But Only ‘Under Oath’

Connect with us

The chairman of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack says he would “welcome” Donald Trump, the former president, to come testify, but made clear it would have to be “under oath.”

“We wanted to prove that this wasn’t something that just happened. It wasn’t a normal congressional tour and wasn’t traditional speech,” Chairman Bennie Thompson told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace Friday afternoon on “Deadline White House,” after his highly-successful Thursday night primetime hearing.

Thompson’s “traditional speech” remark appeared to be a dig at Republican  National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel who said in February insurrectionists and rioters were merely engaging in “legitimate political discourse.”

“This was a riot,” Thompson continued. “This was an insurrection that was planned and orchestrated by Donald Trump.”

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack last year reportedly was planning on forcing Trump’s testimony but last month it was reported it would “likely” not attempt to interview Trump or invite him to testify.

Wallace, almost as an afterthought, said: “I have to ask you this, just based on your responses this afternoon, if Donald Trump asked to come and testify before the committee, would you accommodate that request?”

“Yes,” Thompson replied firmly.

“Wow. All right. Well, we will keep our eyes open,” Wallace pledged.

Thompson then threw in one condition.

“We welcome the former president, he will have to come under oath. He’s a citizen. And if he thinks he can come to our committee under oath, and perjure himself, then I would suggest he does not come.”

‘Inevitable’: Trump Mocked for Throwing Ivanka ‘Under the Bus’ After Her Jan. 6 Committee Interview Airs on National TV

10 hours ago

June 10, 2022

Donald Trump, the former president who appears to be the target of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, is being mocked and criticized Friday after appearing to denigrate his own daughter.

A portion of Ivanka Trump’s videotaped interview with the committee’s investigators was aired during Thursday night’s primetime hearing. In it, the former president’s daughter is asked how she felt when then-Attorney General Bill Barr said Trump lost the election and the DOJ had found no fraud sufficient to change the results.

“It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he said — was saying.”

Trump lashed out, both denigrating and appearing to try to cover for his own daughter, saying she “had long since checked out.”

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. “She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst tweeted a one-word response to Trump lashing out: “Inevitable.”

Law professor Anthony Michael Kreis:

Others had similar responses.

 

 

Trump Lashes Out at Jan. 6 Committee in Angry Post to His ‘Truth Social’ Platform

11 hours ago

June 10, 2022

Donald Trump reacted angrily on Thursday night after two hours of prime-time coverage across all of the major networks but Fox News of the latest hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“So the Unselect Committee of political HACKS refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements, refuses to talk of the Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place on a massive scale, and decided to use a documentary maker from Fake News ABC to spin only negative footage,” Trump complained.

Trump did not indicate which positive witnesses he would have like to see testify.

The select committee did show interviews of some of Trump’s closest advisors during his attempted coup, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Attorney General William Barr, Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller, and Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Trump posted his grievances to Truth Social as he was banned from Twitter for inciting the Jan. 6 attack.

On Twitter, #January6thCommitteeHearings was the top trending topic in the United States. Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney was the number two trending topic.

Ivanka came in at number five, Bill Barr was at seven, Pence was nine, Jared was twelve, Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson was fifteen, democracy sixteen, and pardons came in at nineteen.

 

Select Committee Chair: Jan. 6 Was ‘Attempted Coup’ to ‘Overthrow the Government’ – Violence Was ‘No Accident’

24 hours ago

June 9, 2022

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s first primetime hearing began Thursday night with Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) telling the American people in no uncertain terms that the actions on that day were “the culmination of an attempted coup. A brazen attempt … to overthrow the government. The violence was no accident. It represents [Donald] Trump’s last stand.”

Watch:

 

 

