Jan. 6 Chair in Surprise Move Says Donald Trump Is Welcome to Testify – But Only ‘Under Oath’

The chairman of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack says he would “welcome” Donald Trump, the former president, to come testify, but made clear it would have to be “under oath.”

“We wanted to prove that this wasn’t something that just happened. It wasn’t a normal congressional tour and wasn’t traditional speech,” Chairman Bennie Thompson told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace Friday afternoon on “Deadline White House,” after his highly-successful Thursday night primetime hearing.

Thompson’s “traditional speech” remark appeared to be a dig at Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel who said in February insurrectionists and rioters were merely engaging in “legitimate political discourse.”

“This was a riot,” Thompson continued. “This was an insurrection that was planned and orchestrated by Donald Trump.”

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack last year reportedly was planning on forcing Trump’s testimony but last month it was reported it would “likely” not attempt to interview Trump or invite him to testify.

Wallace, almost as an afterthought, said: “I have to ask you this, just based on your responses this afternoon, if Donald Trump asked to come and testify before the committee, would you accommodate that request?”

“Yes,” Thompson replied firmly.

“Wow. All right. Well, we will keep our eyes open,” Wallace pledged.

Thompson then threw in one condition.

“We welcome the former president, he will have to come under oath. He’s a citizen. And if he thinks he can come to our committee under oath, and perjure himself, then I would suggest he does not come.”