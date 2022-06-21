Connect with us

Far-Right Texas Republican Platform Calls for State to Secede From U.S.

The Texas state Republican Party’s 2022 platform is not only hideously anti-LGBTQ, it also calls for the state to hold a referendum in 2012 on a possible secession from the United States.

A document from the party’s Platforms and Resolutions committee developed during its recent state conference in Houston, revealed the party’s intention to hold the secession vote.

In a section on state sovereignty, the party says the federal government has “impaired” Texas’ right to locally self-govern. The section says any federal laws that infringe upon states’ rights should “be ignored, opposed, refused, and nullified.”

“Texas retains the right to secede from the United States, and the Texas Legislature should be called upon to pass a referendum consistent thereto,” the document adds.  The vote will let state residents “determine whether or not the State of Texas should reassert its status as an independent nation.”

The call for “sovereignty” echoes claims made by far-right activists nationwide who claim that they shouldn’t be subject to taxation or other laws.

Just because the item appears on the party platform doesn’t necessarily mean that legislators will act on it. The last time a state seceded from the U.S., it led to a four-year-long Civil War.

The state’s platform also referred to homosexuality as “abnormal” and said that President Joe Biden didn’t legitimately win the 2020 presidential election. As such, the platform illustrates just how much the party has been transformed by the party’s far-right wing.

'ARE YOU KIDDING?!'

‘Why Broadcast Your Ignorance?’: Nikki Haley Slammed for Claiming ‘Kids Don’t See Color’ After Saying She Was Bullied

1 year ago

May 5, 2021

2024 GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is once again under fire. Once seen by some as a stalwart who held to her beliefs regardless of political consequence, the former South Carolina governor and former Trump UN Ambassador has flip-flopped on nearly every issue she has weighed in on at least since leaving the administration, while choosing to speak out on the most fleeting issues the GOP is focused on.

“Critical race theory is harmful to a child’s education,” Haley tweeted, complete with video of her talking to far right commentator Dennis Prager, who insists America is not racist. He’s also decried not being able to use the “n” word anymore.

After Prager calls the 1619 Project a “lie,” Haley says “kids should not be taught that they are racist,” which is not what critical race theory does.

“They don’t see color. They don’t see gender. They don’t see anything, they’re just kids,” Haley insists.

But as Daily Beast editor Justin Baragona notes, last year Haley talked about the discrimination and bullying she faced because she is of Indian descent.

“In much of the Democratic Party, it’s now fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country,” Haley said at the 2020 RNC, as NBC News reported.

“I was a Brown girl, in a Black and white world. We faced discrimination and hardship,” she added.

“I grew up in a small town where we were the only Indian family, and I was bullied because they didn’t know if I was black or if I was white,” she said. “All I knew was I was Indian. I was brown; and I was bullied because I wouldn’t take a side. … So I told my parents and my parents talked to the teachers, and we ended up educating the class.”

Haley has also described herself as “white” on a voter registration form, as Mother Jones reported in 2011.

She is getting scorched on social media.

