Chaos Erupts in Utah County Attorney Race Over Allegations of ‘Cannibalism’ and ‘Ritualistic Sex Abuse’

Wednesday evening Americans learned of an active shooter situation at a Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital campus. Four people and the shooter died. But those who were keyed into social media soon learned there had been another shooting, at a high school in Los Angeles. And then horrifically, a third: at a Walmart in Pittson, Pennsylvania.

An NCRM investigation found at least 24 separate shooting incidents on Wednesday, based on published news reports, but the Gun Violence Archive, which also accesses police reports, documents 60 shootings on June 1.

As all of this was unfolding U.S. Senator John Cornyn tweeted, “Not gonna happen,” in response to a far right-wing talk show host’s claim that he is “open to making gun laws more restrictive.”

Not gonna happen https://t.co/dZTmfvBEbz — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 2, 2022

Cornyn is the Texas Republican charged by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to make the GOP case in Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy’s push to put together and pass gun control legislation after two mass shootings that got international attention recently.

Meanwhile, in Tulsa, four people had been shot dead and several others were injured. The gunman is believed to have killed himself. It is “the 233rd mass shooting of 2022.”

Here are more shootings, all from Wednesday:

In Los Angeles, a 10th-grade student was shot in front of Ulysses S. Grant High School in Valley Glen.

And a 20-year-old woman was shot at or near a Walmart in Pittston Township, Pennsylvania.

A 15-year-old boy was shot dead in a Wichita Falls, Texas shooting.

Also Wednesday a 16-year-old student in Berkeley, California was arrested after police received a tip he allegedly was recruiting other students for a mass shooting and bomb plot. “Police say they seized ‘parts to explosives and assault rifles, several knives’ and other concerning materials at the boy’s Berkeley home.”

And also in California Wednesday: “Police are searching for several shooting suspects who left one man dead and another injured at a park in Rialto.” The shooting happened “at Fergusson Park where six classes of first and second graders from Fitzgerald Elementary School were on an end-of-year field trip.”

Chandler, Arizona: Police are looking for a suspect who they say pulled a gun at a Little Caesar’s restaurant. Officers “opened fired.”

Dayton, Ohio: “A private security guard died after he was reportedly shot by a Montgomery County Jail inmate at Miami Valley Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Spring, Texas: “An AMBER Alert has been discontinued after Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for a man who they believed shot and injured his wife before shooting her mother to death at a home in Spring Wednesday evening.” Both women were reportedly shot in the head. “Authorities said the suspect’s 14-year-old son might have witnessed the shootings and went next door to get help, and an “infant was said to be in imminent danger but has been found.”

Ottawa County, Michigan: “One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting near Hope College Wednesday.” Both victims were riding bicycles. The person who died was 19-years-old.

Jacksonville, Florida: A man with “multiple gunshot wounds…was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.”

One person was shot dead and another person was injured in Maynardville, Tennessee.

Akron, Ohio: “1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Akron memorial service.”

Florence, Alabama: One man was injured in a shooting at a Dollar General store.

In Kansas City, Missouri, a man and a woman both died from gunshot wounds injuries.

A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed and a child injured in Flint, Michigan.

A man died in a Sand City, California police officer shooting.

A 34-year old man was shot and killed and a woman wounded in a Pittsburg, Pennsylvania shooting.

Another man died in another police shooting in Prince George County, Virginia.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: “A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in an apparent drive-by shooting in Center City Philadelphia, police say.” He was walking past a bakery.

One man was injured in a North Little Rock, Arkansas shooting.

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Norfolk, Virginia: Police shut down a highway after reports of a shooting, and “two victims arrived at Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wounds.”

And a 25-year-old man “accidentally shot himself in the left middle finger,” in Wysox Township, Pennsylvania. “After the shooting, it’s believed he had left the Quality Inn parking lot at a high rate of speed before getting involved in a fatal crash a short time after leaving the scene.”