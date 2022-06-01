News
GOP Congressman Says No Solutions to Gun Violence – Puts Blame on Abortion (Audio)
U.S. Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) claims no solution anyone has offered would have prevented any mass shooting, but he does have a reason why America has a gun violence crisis: abortion.
Congressman Long, who is running for the U.S. Senate, says “something has happened to our society and I go back to abortion, when we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mothers’ wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks.”
Earlier in his interview Wednesday on the “Wake Up Columbia” radio talk show Long declared that “to this day and time no one has been able to come up with any kind of a suggestion that would have helped in any of these situations,” presumably referring to mass shootings.
“I tried to have a zoom call with a bunch of Senators yesterday and they’ve kind of went south in a hurry. So unfortunately, you know, they’re trying to blame inanimate objects for all of these tragedies.”
Many other countries that have legalized abortion do not have a gun violence problem. The Uvalde, Texas gunman waited until he turned 18 to legally purchase his AR-15 style assault rifles.
Full audio here.
Listen below to a clip via Heartland Signal:
Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) blames gun violence on abortion: “Something has happened to our society. I go back to abortion, when we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mothers’ wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks.” pic.twitter.com/RHAjakjHiG
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) June 1, 2022
News
Pro-Gun Governor Has Flowers, Cards, and Clergy Letter From Vigil for Uvalde Victims Removed Minutes After It Concludes
Minutes after a vigil on Wednesday for the victims of two mass shootings – the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and the Buffalo, New York supermarket shooting – Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee or his office had all the items removed.
According to video from local news organization The Tennessee Holler, all the flowers, cards, a teddy bear, and even a letter to the governor signed by dozens of clergy, appeared headed for the garbage.
“Maria and I are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy in Uvalde, Texas and join the nation in mourning the loss of innocent lives. We lift up their families in prayer and thank all the first responders who acted quickly,” Governor Lee tweeted last week after the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting that left 21 people, including 19 elementary school children, dead.
Last year Gov. Lee signed into law legislation allowing almost any adult to carry a firearm without a permit/license, training, or insurance.
I signed constitutional carry today because it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their #2A rights. Thank you members of the General Assembly and @NRA for helping get this done. pic.twitter.com/xv2ZenOEZq
— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 8, 2021
On Wednesday The Tennessee Holler posted this video, which it says was filmed minutes after the vigil ended.
After repeatedly asking where the flowers and other vigil items were being delivered, a reporter asks if the letter for Gov. Lee, signed by 50 members of the clergy, “is getting delivered” to the Governor.
WATCH: “IS THIS MEMORIAL FOR DEAD CHILDREN GOING IN THE GARBAGE?”
10 minutes after the vigil outside @GovBillLee’s office he had the memorial for #Uvalde & #Buffalo victims removed, along with a letter signed by dozens of clergy.
Heartless. #HowManyMore ?? ? pic.twitter.com/17tWqbiyJt
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 1, 2022
The Tennesse Holler adds that the letter, which asked for action on gun violence, was not accepted by the governor’s office, and clergy members say they were told to mail it.
HAPPENING NOW — outside @GovBillLee’s office in Nashville Tennesseans (clergy, parents, doctors) have gathered to deliver a letter signed by ~50 pastors and call for action on guns.
Lee’s office wouldn’t accept the letter – told them to Mail it instead. pic.twitter.com/Oi5DOaywlZ
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 1, 2022
As this video shows:
JUST NOW: Tennessee pastors brought a letter calling for action on guns to @GovBillLee’s office — it was refused. ?
They were told to mail it instead. #HowManyMore ?? pic.twitter.com/wVoOznIcu2
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 1, 2022
News
Uvalde Chief Who Blocked Cops From Confronting Shooter Says He’ll Explain Decision When the ‘Families Quit Grieving’
Peter Arredondo, the chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s police force, says he’s showing respect for the families by not explaining what reportedly was his decision to block law enforcement officers from confronting the gunman who killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School past week, but will when “the families quit grieving.”
Arredondo reportedly has stopped cooperating with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety’s investigation into last week’s mass shooting.
CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz was able to catch up with Arredondo Wednesday morning.
“Just so you all know, obviously, we’re not going to release anything. We have people in our community being buried,” Arredondo said when pressed for details on why he stopped officers from capturing or taking down the gunman as children called 911 begging for help.
“We’re going to be respectful to the families,” he told Prokupecz, who repeatedly asked him about that decision.
“You have an opportunity to explain yourself to the parents,” Prokupecz offered, urging him to share his explanation.
“Just so you know we’re going to do that eventually, obviously,” Arredondo replied.
“When?” Prokupecz asked.
“Whenever this is done and the families quit grieving, then we’ll do that obviously,” Arredondo said.
Watch:
CNN’s @ShimonPro confronts Uvalde schools police chief Peter Arredondo for the force’s decision to not cooperate with investigations into the police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting. pic.twitter.com/4DPocsn8OB
— The Recount (@therecount) June 1, 2022
News
Secret DOJ Report Conducted Under Barr Proves Obama Did Not Spy on Michael Flynn or Trump Campaign by ‘Unmasking’
Donald Trump repeatedly has claimed the Obama administration and even President Barack Obama himself spied on his campaign. In May of 2020 then-Attorney General Bill Barr ordered an investigation into the “unmasking” practices of the Obama administration. The actual report, which found no evidence of wrongdoing, was never made public. At the time, a Washington Post headline read: “‘Unmasking’ probe commissioned by Barr concludes without charges or any public report.”
But now, the “full, 52–page, document, which had been classified top secret,” has been obtained by BuzzFeed News in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.
“A Justice Department probe found that members of the Obama administration did not seek to reveal the identity of General Michael Flynn ‘for political purposes or other inappropriate reasons,’ a newly disclosed report reveals,” Buzzfeed states.
Trump as far back as March 2017 falsely accused Obama of spying on him, which helped ignite his base. He continued to make similar remarks for years. Those false and baseless attacks have become part of the MAGA narrative.
In August of 2020 CNN reported: “President Donald Trump says all the time, ‘they spied on my campaign.’ He ad-libbed during his Thursday night convention speech to add the phrase into his prepared remarks. And he tweeted it last week as a rebuttal to former President Barack Obama’s convention address.”
Another recent incantation came Wednesday night at the Republican convention, when Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell said the “Obama-Biden administration secretly launched a surveillance operation on the Trump campaign.” Though that is a slightly softened version of “they spied on my campaign” the story is essentially the same.
Buzzfeed adds that John Bash, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas who conducted the investigation at Barr’s direction, says in his report:
“My review has uncovered no evidence that senior Executive Branch officials sought the disclosure of” the identities of US individuals “in disseminated intelligence reports for political purposes or other inappropriate reasons during the 2016 presidential-election period or the ensuing presidential-transition period.”
