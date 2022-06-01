GOP Congressman Says No Solutions to Gun Violence – Puts Blame on Abortion (Audio)

U.S. Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) claims no solution anyone has offered would have prevented any mass shooting, but he does have a reason why America has a gun violence crisis: abortion.

Congressman Long, who is running for the U.S. Senate, says “something has happened to our society and I go back to abortion, when we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mothers’ wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks.”

Earlier in his interview Wednesday on the “Wake Up Columbia” radio talk show Long declared that “to this day and time no one has been able to come up with any kind of a suggestion that would have helped in any of these situations,” presumably referring to mass shootings.

“I tried to have a zoom call with a bunch of Senators yesterday and they’ve kind of went south in a hurry. So unfortunately, you know, they’re trying to blame inanimate objects for all of these tragedies.”

Many other countries that have legalized abortion do not have a gun violence problem. The Uvalde, Texas gunman waited until he turned 18 to legally purchase his AR-15 style assault rifles.

Full audio here.

Listen below to a clip via Heartland Signal: