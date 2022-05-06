News
‘Weaponizing the Data’: DeSantis Orders Reports of How Much Hospitals Pay to Treat Undocumented Immigrants
The Ron DeSantis administration is being accused of potentially “weaponizing” data after a top Florida health official ordered hospitals across the state to provide information on how much they spend each month caring for undocumented immigrants.
“This is really just red-meat politics, Our hospitals have been serving undocumented individuals for years,” Democratic State Rep. Nick Duran said, the Tampa Bay Times reports. “This isn’t some new trend. And it feels like (DeSantis) is going to try to weaponize the data to show that undocumented (immigrants) are pouring into our health care system.”
Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller, in a Thursday letter, warned about “hardworking Floridians pay[ing] the price, footing the bill” for the medical care of undocumented immigrants.
That letter, sent to Florida Hospital Association President and CEO Mary Mayhew, pointed “out that regulators earlier this week asked all licensed hospitals to figure all costs and expenditures and ‘report any uncollected debt calculations related to the health care of illegal aliens.'”
It comes within hours of Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott promising to try to get the extremist U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a 40-year-old ruling, ironically against the state of Texas, that found state governments must pay for the education of all students attending public schools. Abbotts wants to be able to block undocumented children from going to school.
The Times adds that in September, “DeSantis signed an executive order directing state agencies to, among other things, issue a monthly report on the number of ‘illegal aliens’ who have been criminally charged and account for taxpayer dollars spent caring for immigrants who entered the country illegally.”
‘A Recovery With a Lotta Momentum’: Economists Praise Jobs Report – Unemployment Steady at Near-50 Year Lows
The April jobs report has just been released, showing unemployment staying steady at near-50 year lows, nearly where the country was before the pandemic. 428,000 jobs were created in the month, as CNBC reports. 8.3 million jobs have been created since Joe Biden has been President.
BREAKING: Job growth accelerated by 428,000 in April, more than expected as jobs picture stays strong https://t.co/wgwzouUNz0 pic.twitter.com/csa5XYjavh
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) May 6, 2022
Economists are praising the results.
University of Michigan economics professor Justin Wolfers, a New York Times contributor, says the labor market is “just motoring along,” and adds: “It’s hard to see where all that recession talk is coming from. This is a recovery with a lotta momentum.”
We’ve added +523k jobs per month on average, over the past 3 months. In normal times, we’d call that a boom. (It’s not entirely normal; the economy is still re-normalizing.)
It’s hard to see where all that recession talk is coming from. This is a recovery with a lotta momentum.
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) May 6, 2022
“Average earnings rose 10 cents/hour. Earnings are up 5.5% over the past year,” adds New York Times economics reporter Ben Casselman.
Economist and professor at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, Jason Furman, the former chair of President Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), says the news is “another sign that the underlying inflation trend may be lower than I thought and coming down.”
He adds that average hourly wage growth is increasing but slowing:
428,000 jobs added in April with the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.6% while U-6 (broader labor underutilization) up and labor force participation both down.
The biggest news in the jobs report is average hourly earnings up only 0.3% (or 3.8% annual rate), slower than recent.
— Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) May 6, 2022
Meanwhile, Wolfers sums it up, suggesting Americans accept the good news.
Look, I know that folks are somehow averse to good news on the economy, but we’ve learned:
– Unemployment is low and most folks who want a job can find one
– Employment continues to grow at astounding rates
– Signs of persistent inflationary pressure are weaker than feared
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) May 6, 2022
Honestly, if you’re not feeling happier after this jobs report, you’re a professional grump.
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) May 6, 2022
And on social media, many are tagging the good news with #BidenBoom.
Wages up 5.5%! Over 428,000 jobs! #BidenBoom
— Bren Holiday (@SunnyBlondie) May 6, 2022
Exactly! The media will spin it in Doom instead of a Boom! #BidenBoom
— Sam E Davis Jr (@gucciman5000) May 6, 2022
More good news that will make the D.C. Republicans very angry. The economy added 428,000 jobs in April. President Biden has created approximately 8.3 million jobs since he took office. #BidenBoom
— Dennis P. Crawford (@DennisPCrawford) May 6, 2022
BIDEN BOOM CONTINUES
Job creation plowed ahead in April despite jumpy markets and surging interest rates, as the U.S. unemployment rate remained stable. Employers added 428,000 jobs to their payrolls last month. The unemployment rate 3.6%. #BidenBoom pic.twitter.com/IGDcu57CtP
— Dushan Skorich🗓📺📊 (@dukeduluth) May 6, 2022
#BidenBoom https://t.co/TDcDBPCvUQ
— Copper Pot Mafia 🦶🪖 (@tomtom4891) May 6, 2022
12 straight months of +400k jobs! #BidenBoom
— Josh Sack (@Sack_Joshua) May 6, 2022
Morning Joe Panelists Shred Mark Esper for Holding Back Proof Trump Was ‘Unstable’
Panelists on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” bashed former secretary of defense Mark Esper for holding back evidence of Donald Trump’s mental instability until publishing a book.
The former defense secretary revealed that Trump wanted the military to shoot protesters after the police murder of George Floyd and pondered missile strikes on drug labs in Mexico, saying he believed the former president was unfit for public office.
In light of all this, panelists condemned Esper for waiting for long to go public with this information.
“Mark Esper, secretary of the defense, who sits with the president of the United States, who proves by his utterances, as quoted in Mr. Esper’s book, that he is unstable,” said analyst Mike Barnicle. “What does Mark Esper do as secretary of defense? He goes back and shuts up about it until Random House or whatever the publisher was, he hands him a check. These people ought to be banned from coming on and promoting these books.”
Co-host Willie Geist reminded Barnicle that Esper would be a guest on Tuesday, and they jokingly agreed the ban should begin the following day.
RELATED: CNN hosts shocked by Mark Esper’s stories of ‘Medieval’ Trump foreign policy ideas
Analyst Richard Haas, meanwhile, questioned the former defense secretary’s integrity.
“Look, as a former administration official, you know, I worked for four presidents, there’s certain things you have to keep quiet,” said Haas, the longtime president of the Council on Foreign Relations. “It’s part of the deal when you go into administration, but when you see things beyond the pale, against the law and so forth, you want to push back privately. If it is going to go ahead, that’s why people should resign. They should resign in principle and explain it. To simply sit on things that are clearly unacceptable, that presidents or officials ought not to do, Mike is right, it raises fundamental questions whether people met their obligations. They don’t work for the president as the person, they work for us.”
Karine Jean-Pierre Becomes First LGBTQ and First Black Person to Be White House Press Secretary
President Joe Biden has appointed Karine Jean-Pierre to be the White House Press Secretary. The historic move makes Jean-Pierre the first Black person and first out LGBTQ person to be the top administration spokesperson.
In a time when the civil rights of women, people of color, and LGBTQ people are being dismantled by the right Biden’s move sends a strong signal to not only the nation but the world that protecting civil rights and positioning exceptionally talented people for the world to see is among his top priorities.
“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” President Biden said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”
Jean-Pierre, currently the Principal Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President will officially become Press Secretary and Assistant to the President May 13, when Jen Psaki will officially step down. From the beginning of her service Psaki had communicated to the White House she would be in that role for only a year.
“Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room,” President Biden added. “I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so. I thank Jen her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward.”
Calling it a “historic appointment,” GLAAD praised the move.
“Karine Jean-Pierre is a brilliant communicator and person of tremendous intelligence, humor and poise, skills that will serve her and our country well in her new role,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement. “There are few jobs more visible or more important to our democracy than to share information with the White House press corps and answer their questions. To have an out queer person of color speak for the President of the United States says everything about Karine’s talent and heart, and recognizes that LGBTQ people can belong, contribute and succeed in every room. Our whole community looks forward to seeing Karine deliver for our nation and represent every LGBTQ person with pride.”
MSNBC’s report:
