Brett Kavanaugh Neighbor Organizing Protests Outside His Home: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Civil to That Man’

Controversial Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is being protested in his own neighborhood after his name appeared in support of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported on Lacie Wooten-Holway protests in the Chevy Chase neighborhood she shares with Kavanaugh.

The newspaper reported one man complanining about her tactics.

“That I don’t agree with. I think you vote, and you expand the court. You don’t go to a guy’s house,” the man said.

“I organize peaceful candlelit vigils in front of his house. … We’re about to get doomsday, so I’m not going to be civil to that man at all,” she replied.

Wooten-Holway, a mother of two, is a sexual assault survivor.

“Neighbors tell her this kind of protest is disrespectful in a place they believe should be a private, family-friendly escape from bitter Washington politics,” the newspaper reported. “Other people cheer, saying they wouldn’t personally join but are encouraged to see someone speaking out.”

In 2017, Wooten-Holway testified before DC’s Judiciary and Public Safety Public Hearing about being sexually assaulted.