Watch: Desperate Greg Abbott Makes Ridiculous Claim About Beto O’Rourke’s Position on Abortion

November may still be a long way away but embattled Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is acting very worried. Polls show he is leading his Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, by just two to 11 points, and that was before the game-changing leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade.

Abbott isn’t taking any chances, and that’s why he’s decided to make a ridiculous claim about where O’Rourke stands on abortion.

In a campaign video with his logo at the bottom, Greg Abbott can be seen practically hyperventilating, telling voters Beto O’Rourke supports abortion all the way up to seconds before live birth.

“You need to know where Beto stands on abortion,” Abbott begins. “He – he believes that a fully-developed baby, just seconds away from delivery, can still be aborted, and killed.”

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) launches an absurd attack against Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke over abortion: “He believes that a fully developed baby, just seconds away from delivery, can still be aborted … Texans will not tolerate killing our babies.” pic.twitter.com/WyMveEZ993 — The Recount (@therecount) May 10, 2022

The Recount, which published video of Abbott’s remarks (above), calls them “inflammatory” and “absurd.”

The truth is O’Rourke’s position is very clear, he has stated it numerous times, publicly: it is not his or the government’s place to make a decision on abortion. That decision, O’Rourke has said repeatedly, is “a decision for the woman to make.”

Here’s O’Rourke in 2019, explaining both his position and why policy in Texas is so dangerous to women:

No matter how you ask the question, my answer will be the same: The decision of whether or not to get an abortion is one neither I nor the United States government should be making. That’s a decision for the woman to make. pic.twitter.com/0AcwfGQ1dr — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 27, 2019

The extremist Texas Republican governor’s attack came just days after O’Rourke held a very successful pro-choice rally.

“In spite of Saturday’s heat, thousands of people packed a park in Downtown Houston for an abortion-rights rally organized by Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke,” KHOU reported.

Here’s O’Rourke from Saturday’s rally in Houston: