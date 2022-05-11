News
Manchin Expected to Be Democrats’ Only ‘No’ Vote on Women’s Health Act to Protect Abortion Rights
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has announced he will vote against Democratic legislation to codify the right to abortion into federal law. Senate Democrats, under Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, will vote Wednesday on the bill, which is expected to fail. 60 votes are needed to avoid a Republican filibuster.
NBC News senior congressional reporter Garrett Haake reports Manchin was a “no” back in February, but Democrats “had hoped to change his mind after SCOTUS draft leak.”
Machin told reporters Wednesday he feels the legislation goes too far.
“I was hopeful that the Democratic Party having control of the agenda would put a piece of legislation forward that would codify Roe v. Wade,” Manchin said, stating that 70% of the American people want this,” Manchin said, calling it “extremely political” and divisive, according to Fox News.
He claims the Democratic legislation “expands” abortion rights.
At least one other Democratic Senator, Bob Casey (PA) who was a possible no vote, says he will vote for the bill today, after changes to the bill were made. It is expected to get 49 yes votes.
Watch:
Manchin tells reporters he will vote against the Women's Health Protection Act this afternoon
— Alan He (@alanhe) May 11, 2022
Watch: Desperate Greg Abbott Makes Ridiculous Claim About Beto O’Rourke’s Position on Abortion
November may still be a long way away but embattled Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is acting very worried. Polls show he is leading his Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, by just two to 11 points, and that was before the game-changing leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade.
Abbott isn’t taking any chances, and that’s why he’s decided to make a ridiculous claim about where O’Rourke stands on abortion.
In a campaign video with his logo at the bottom, Greg Abbott can be seen practically hyperventilating, telling voters Beto O’Rourke supports abortion all the way up to seconds before live birth.
“You need to know where Beto stands on abortion,” Abbott begins. “He – he believes that a fully-developed baby, just seconds away from delivery, can still be aborted, and killed.”
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) launches an absurd attack against Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke over abortion:
“He believes that a fully developed baby, just seconds away from delivery, can still be aborted … Texans will not tolerate killing our babies.” pic.twitter.com/WyMveEZ993
— The Recount (@therecount) May 10, 2022
The Recount, which published video of Abbott’s remarks (above), calls them “inflammatory” and “absurd.”
The truth is O’Rourke’s position is very clear, he has stated it numerous times, publicly: it is not his or the government’s place to make a decision on abortion. That decision, O’Rourke has said repeatedly, is “a decision for the woman to make.”
Here’s O’Rourke in 2019, explaining both his position and why policy in Texas is so dangerous to women:
No matter how you ask the question, my answer will be the same: The decision of whether or not to get an abortion is one neither I nor the United States government should be making. That’s a decision for the woman to make. pic.twitter.com/0AcwfGQ1dr
— Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 27, 2019
The extremist Texas Republican governor’s attack came just days after O’Rourke held a very successful pro-choice rally.
“In spite of Saturday’s heat, thousands of people packed a park in Downtown Houston for an abortion-rights rally organized by Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke,” KHOU reported.
Here’s O’Rourke from Saturday’s rally in Houston:
Greg Abbott is not pro-life. pic.twitter.com/mqOuBzlgBP
— Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 11, 2022
News
Leaked Abortion Opinion Was From February Because It’s the Only One the Supreme Court Has: Report
Legal experts and Supreme Court watchers have suggested over the past week the draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade that was leaked and published by Politico last week would be smoothed down, the harshness massaged, and the tone changed to make the document more palatable.
That does not seem to be the intention of its author, Justice Samuel Alito, who has been disparaged and even mocked for basing his argument on a “17th-century jurist who supported marital rape and had women executed,” as Vanity Fair reported.
In a follow-up report Tuesday, Politico reveals the leaked opinion is dated February because there has not been another version circulated among the justices.
The 98-page draft opinion, read by many across the country appears, at least right now, to be the actual majority opinion the Court will hand down in the coming weeks.
Politico reports that “there’s no sign that the court is changing course from issuing that ruling by the end of June,” and “none of the conservative justices who initially sided with Alito have to date switched their votes. No dissenting draft opinions have circulated from any justice, including the three liberals.”
The only hope, slim as it is, seems to be a move by Chief Justice John Roberts to throw a wrench into his conservative justices’ plan.
“Roberts could still try to lobby one of the five Republican-appointed justices to withdraw their support from Alito and sign onto a more centrist opinion that doesn’t formally overturn Roe, but instead upholds Mississippi’s 15-week cut off for performing most abortions,” Politico says. “Such a move would deprive Alito of a majority and could maintain some federal guarantee of abortion rights, although precisely what regulations states could impose on abortion under such a scenario remains murky.”
News
‘They Can’t Stand Him!’ Morning Joe Rips ‘Cowardly’ Lindsey Graham After New Tapes Show Him Trashing Trump in Private
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for privately criticizing Donald Trump and publicly defending his actions ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
New recordings emerged of Graham predicting Americans would rally against Trumpism — “we are better than this,” he said — but the “Morning Joe” host said the South Carolina Republican had proved over and over that he was not, in fact, better than that.
“This is a funny thing with Trumpers, why do you change?” Scarborough said. “Why do you want — you know, I heard it from Republicans, in general, for years, why have you changed? You know, the party’s gotten crazy as hell, and the party changed, but here you have Liz Cheney. I’m like, Liz — the same, same as it ever was, same as it ever was.”
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy also blamed Trump for the insurrection, both publicly and privately, before jetting to Mar-A-Lago to kiss the twice-impeached former president’s ring.
RELATED: Trump ‘humiliated’ as Nebraska endorsement flops — and shows GOP’s ‘fear’ of him is fading: Morning Joe
“You’ve got Kevin going like this, he’s all over the place — ‘Oh, I love Donald, I hate Donald, this is Donald Trump’s fault!'” Scarborough said, paraphrasing McCarthy’s conflicting positions. “‘Yeah, Liz, let’s figure out how — I’m going to go talk to Donald and tell him to resign to get out.’ You know, and Liz is saying, okay, and Liz stays the same, and these poor, feckless, weak, cowardly guys go down and shine Donald Trump’s shoes. It’s just — it’s unbelievable. Liz hasn’t changed, Lindsey’s changed and Kevin’s changed and the Republican Party has changed since Jan. 6.”
However, he said, one thing has remained the same for Republicans since Trump entered the scene.
“The one thing that is constant that, Willie, you and I have said, for five, six years now, is Republicans say one thing about Donald Trump on the air, and off the air, even people who have worked with him trash him — they can’t stand him,” Scarborough said. “And that’s why earlier this morning, we talked about the Ricketts said to hell with Donald Trump, we’re going to run him over politically. The fact that the Ricketts aren’t scared of Donald Trump, and they humiliated Donald Trump in Nebraska sends a message to a lot of other Republicans that you can take this guy on, and you can beat him.”
