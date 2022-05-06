Trump Jr. Goes Ballistic Defending His Father Wanting to Secretly Bomb Mexico: ‘Is That Supposed to Be a Bad Thing???’

Donald Trump, Jr. is passionately defending his father over reports the then-President wanted to secretly bomb Mexico, then deny it was the United States.

The target of the unprovoked, and thus illegal attack, would be drug labs in Mexico, and members of the drug cartels, according to a new book by Trump Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

The New York Times reports that during the summer of 2020, “Mr. Trump asked Mr. Esper at least twice if the military could ‘shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs.'”

“They don’t have control of their own country,” Trump said, according to Esper, who pushed back against the request.

“Trump said that ‘we could just shoot some Patriot missiles and take out the labs, quietly,’ adding that ‘no one would know it was us.’ Mr. Trump said he would just say that the United States had not conducted the strike, Mr. Esper recounts, writing that he would have thought it was a joke had he not been staring Mr. Trump in the face.”

Donald Trump, Jr. angrily defended his dad on Friday.

“I’m still trying to figure out the recent media outrage about my father possibly wanting to target Mexican drug cartel manufacturing facilities in Mexico… Is that supposed to be a bad thing???” he tweeted.

Conservative George Conway, as did many others, correctly noted, “I know it’s a small point, but this says the former guy was commander-in-chief for over three years and didn’t know that the Patriot is a surface-to-air missile.”

Others also noted that a first strike into Mexico would be considered an act of war, and targeting a civilian population would be considered a war crime. It would also not be hard to determine where the missile came from.

Foreign-policy analyst, Washington Post opinion columnist, and former Republican Max Boot took the opportunity to use Jr.’s tweet as a warning:

Things that are considered a scandal among normal people are a badge of honor in Trumplandia. Trump will probably showcase his desire to bomb Mexico and shoot peaceful protesters–and the MAGA hordes will be thrilled. If he wins again, he will have a mandate to do just that. https://t.co/T6Bv2QRAeA — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) May 6, 2022

Many are mocking and schooling Jr.:

Don Jr., let me explain this to you. Bombing our friend and ally Mexico with U.S. missiles is in fact a very bad thing. https://t.co/iZgQa0u0XL — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 6, 2022

The son of the former president of the United States is confused why his dad wanting to send the US military to bomb Mexico and cover it up is a bad thing. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 6, 2022

Yes, bombing our friends and neighbors in Mexico IS a bad thing. The reason you’re having trouble figuring it out – if you really want a straight answer – is because you’re the drug-addled spawn of a lawless psychopath. https://t.co/4x3QHSSJBy — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) May 6, 2022

If it was such a great idea why did he want to cover it up by blaming someone else? Why wouldn’t he just take the credit for it? Because even he knew that it was an insane idea. — JAS16UT✡️ (@JAS16AZ) May 6, 2022

He prefers a local supplier https://t.co/asuw1Xl6gv — CPES 🇬🇧🇿🇦🌊🇺🇦🌻 (@cpes100) May 6, 2022

God, the abject stupidity! The arrogance from ignorance! These people are so fucking dumb it hurts my brain! https://t.co/iJe1Packhu — 𝕋𝕠𝕞 ℝ𝕖𝕤𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕤 𝔽𝕒𝕤𝕔𝕚𝕤𝕞! 🇺🇸 🌊🌊 (@tom_wellborn3) May 6, 2022