Trump Jr. Goes Ballistic Defending His Father Wanting to Secretly Bomb Mexico: ‘Is That Supposed to Be a Bad Thing???’
Donald Trump, Jr. is passionately defending his father over reports the then-President wanted to secretly bomb Mexico, then deny it was the United States.
The target of the unprovoked, and thus illegal attack, would be drug labs in Mexico, and members of the drug cartels, according to a new book by Trump Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
The New York Times reports that during the summer of 2020, “Mr. Trump asked Mr. Esper at least twice if the military could ‘shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs.'”
“They don’t have control of their own country,” Trump said, according to Esper, who pushed back against the request.
“Trump said that ‘we could just shoot some Patriot missiles and take out the labs, quietly,’ adding that ‘no one would know it was us.’ Mr. Trump said he would just say that the United States had not conducted the strike, Mr. Esper recounts, writing that he would have thought it was a joke had he not been staring Mr. Trump in the face.”
Donald Trump, Jr. angrily defended his dad on Friday.
“I’m still trying to figure out the recent media outrage about my father possibly wanting to target Mexican drug cartel manufacturing facilities in Mexico… Is that supposed to be a bad thing???” he tweeted.
Conservative George Conway, as did many others, correctly noted, “I know it’s a small point, but this says the former guy was commander-in-chief for over three years and didn’t know that the Patriot is a surface-to-air missile.”
Others also noted that a first strike into Mexico would be considered an act of war, and targeting a civilian population would be considered a war crime. It would also not be hard to determine where the missile came from.
Foreign-policy analyst, Washington Post opinion columnist, and former Republican Max Boot took the opportunity to use Jr.’s tweet as a warning:
Things that are considered a scandal among normal people are a badge of honor in Trumplandia. Trump will probably showcase his desire to bomb Mexico and shoot peaceful protesters–and the MAGA hordes will be thrilled. If he wins again, he will have a mandate to do just that. https://t.co/T6Bv2QRAeA
— Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) May 6, 2022
Many are mocking and schooling Jr.:
Don Jr., let me explain this to you. Bombing our friend and ally Mexico with U.S. missiles is in fact a very bad thing. https://t.co/iZgQa0u0XL
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 6, 2022
The son of the former president of the United States is confused why his dad wanting to send the US military to bomb Mexico and cover it up is a bad thing.
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 6, 2022
Yes, bombing our friends and neighbors in Mexico IS a bad thing. The reason you’re having trouble figuring it out – if you really want a straight answer – is because you’re the drug-addled spawn of a lawless psychopath. https://t.co/4x3QHSSJBy
— Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) May 6, 2022
If it was such a great idea why did he want to cover it up by blaming someone else? Why wouldn’t he just take the credit for it? Because even he knew that it was an insane idea.
— JAS16UT✡️ (@JAS16AZ) May 6, 2022
He prefers a local supplier https://t.co/asuw1Xl6gv
— CPES 🇬🇧🇿🇦🌊🇺🇦🌻 (@cpes100) May 6, 2022
God, the abject stupidity! The arrogance from ignorance! These people are so fucking dumb it hurts my brain! https://t.co/iJe1Packhu
— 𝕋𝕠𝕞 ℝ𝕖𝕤𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕤 𝔽𝕒𝕤𝕔𝕚𝕤𝕞! 🇺🇸 🌊🌊 (@tom_wellborn3) May 6, 2022
Sure, and Russia was just lobbing missiles into Ukraine because they had too many happy women and children so they felt the right to turn them into prime targets for torture, rape, and assignations.
Mexico is a sovereign country.
Ukraine is a sovereign country.
What a dumb F**K.. https://t.co/ugGmdBwB5l
— David W Pippy (@DWPippy) May 6, 2022
‘The Cruelty Has No Bottom’: Legal Expert Blasts TX Gov. Abbott for Trying to Ban Some Children From Public Education
Governor Greg Abbott is trying to block some children from being able to go to school to get an education. The Texas Republican says he will challenge the Supreme Court to overturn its 40-year-old decision that requires states to pay for the public education of all children, regardless of citizenship status.
Legal experts and others are blasting Abbott.
The Governor says it’s just too expensive for Texas to pay to educate undocumented children. Last month he spent billions of taxpayer dollars on what was decried as “an expensive campaign prop,” and a “stunt,” to “inspect” every truck crossing the border. His antics cost American companies an estimated $9 billion in just ten days.
Abbott’s border stunt isn’t quite over. He’s redirecting half a billion dollars more to fund it, with money from his Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
But Abbott says there just isn’t money to educate children who are undocumented.
In 1982 the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Texas law, in Plyler v. Doe, finding that states must educate undocumented children. As The New York Times reports, Abbott sees the far-right conservative Supreme Court’s apparent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as an opening to have the court overturn other decisions he does not like.
“I think we will resurrect that case and challenge this issue again, because the expenses are extraordinary and the times are different than when Plyler versus Doe was issued many decades ago,” Abbott told far-right radio host Joe Pagliarulo, known as “Joe Pags,” the Austin America-Statesman reported.
University of Alabama law professor, MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance is blasting Abbott.
“Plyler v Doe is long-standing precedent from 1982 that holds all kids, regardless of citizenship status, are entitled to a K-12 education on 14th Am[endment] equal protection grounds. There is no pending case, no jurisprudential reason to reverse Plyler. It’s race to the bottom stuff,” Vance tweeted Thursday.
Pointing to the Supreme Court’s ruling itself, she calls the attempt to deny children an education “cruel.”
2/2 The 5th Circuit ruled that Texas (the state that tried in the original case to deny kids who weren’t citizens an education) couldn’t keep them out of schools. The reasoning lays bare just how cruel that effort was & is today. pic.twitter.com/sPAWje8jvs
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 5, 2022
On Friday, Vance doubled down on her condemnation, noting: “The cruelty has no bottom.”
“I know Plyler, the education case TX Gov Abbott opposes [because] it was implicitly at issue when we challenged Alabama’s 2011 anti-immigration law. That law tried to deny even citizen kids education by collecting data on parents’ citizenship. The cruelty has no bottom,” she said.
Vance was responding to a tweet from Santiago Mayer, the founder and Executive Director of Voters of Tomorrow:
Greg Abbott is now saying the state shouldn’t provide public education to kids. He’s going to SCOTUS over this.
They are coming for your fucking kids.
— Santiago Mayer ? (@santiagomayer_) May 5, 2022
Attorney Matthew Cortland says “Abbott wants SCOTUS to declare undocumented immigrants to be un-people, without ANY protections.”
Plyler v. Doe stands for the proposition that undocumented immigrants are persons protected by the Due Process Clauses of the 5th and 14th Amendments to the US Constitution
Abbott wants SCOTUS to declare undocumented immigrants to be un-people, without ANY protections. https://t.co/bEK8gj9SWF
— Matthew Cortland (@mattbc) May 5, 2022
Journalist and political analyst Ron Brownstein adds:
Abbott’s indication he wants to deny TX public school ed to kids of undocumented immigrants & Louisiana pushing bill to prosecute women on abortion underscore 1 likely effect of #SCOTUS revoking Roe: emboldening red states to push envelope on other fronts https://t.co/vQ0rYUNufd
— Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) May 6, 2022
‘From the Moment of Fertilization’: Louisiana Advances Bill Criminalizing Abortion as Homicide – Women, Doctors Could Be Jailed
A Louisiana House committee by a vote of 7-2 advanced a bill that decrees human life begins at the moment of fertilization, abortion is felony murder, and the state has the right to ignore any federal law or court ruling – even the Supreme Court – that is in opposition to those claims. Any pregnant person who obtains an abortion, and anyone assisting them could be charged with homicide, prosecuted, and sent to prison if convicted. Louisiana has a death penalty statute on the books.
The legislation was drafted with the help of a local pastor, the Daily Advertiser reports.
HB 813‘s purpose, the bill reads, is to: “Fully recognize the human personhood of an unborn child at all stages of development prior to birth from the moment of fertilization,” and “Ensure the right to life and equal protection of the laws to all unborn children from the moment of fertilization by protecting them by the same laws protecting other human beings.”
If signed into law Louisiana would “Treat as void and of no effect any and all federal statutes, regulations, treaties, orders, and court rulings which would deprive an unborn child of the right to life or prohibit the equal protection of such right.”
The bill has also been drafted to remove the word “implantation” from existing law, meaning any aborted fertilized egg, even one that has zero chance of becoming a human being, could still lead to charges of murder.
“We can’t wait on the Supreme Court,” Louisiana House Republican Rep. Danny McCormick said Wednesday.
Rev. Brian Gunter of First Baptist Church in Livingston helped draft the bill, McCormick said.
“No compromises; no more waiting,” Gunter said. “The bloodshed in our land is so great we have a duty … to protect the least of these among us.”
The bill also says it exists to acknowledge “the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, which should be equally protected from fertilization to natural death.”
Rep. McCormick, (in the gray jacket,) posted this to his Facebook page Wednesday:
Image via Facebook
Watch: Morning Joe Rips ‘Radical’ GOP ‘Freaks’ in Epic Takedown: ‘What Lies Ahead if Trumpists Keep Winning?’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called on Democrats to show how far out of the mainstream their Republican rivals have fallen since former President Donald Trump took over the party.
President Joe Biden has described the “MAGA crowd” as the “most extreme political organization” in recent U.S. history, and the “Morning Joe” host encouraged Democrats to keep pushing that message into the midterm elections.
“There have been hundreds of thousands of words written about working-class and middle-class Americans and why they were attracted to Trump’s populist message at the beginning, why they’re still disaffected and still don’t want to go back to mainline candidates,” Scarborough said. “But we need to look at the type of candidates that Jen Psaki and the White House are talking about. We need to look at what’s before us and how extreme these Washington politicians, these MAGA Washington freaks are.”
MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said joining the military was “like throwing your life away,” while Rep. Madison Cawthorn called Ukraine’s president Volodomyr Zelenskyy a “thug” and his government “incredibly evil,” and Scarborough said voters needed to know about that.
READ MORE: Louisiana GOP rushes to classify abortion as homicide — and mothers could potentially be charged
“This is also the guy that carries loaded guns to airports and films himself engaging in really disturbing acts,” Scarborough said. “He needs help. Also, their fearless leader, Donald Trump himself, keeps calling Putin a genius, keeps calling the invasion of Ukraine brilliant, keeps refusing to condemn a war criminal that is killing Ukrainians every single day. This is the party. The White House should explain, this is the party that brought you ‘Jewish space lasers.’ This is the party that talked about the dude from Italy who they say stole the election with a satellite. Remember those bamboo particles that Republicans claimed were in Arizona ballots? Those [Cyber] Ninja freaks, whatever they were called, that went in and they were going to show that Biden stole the election but it ended up that they can’t get even more vote — they just get more votes for Joe Biden.”
The party and its leaders have become consumed with conspiracy theories and overblown grievances that cost taxpayers money and undermined democracy.
“There’s always been one phony controversy after another, so Republicans can govern by gesture and proclaim their need to be radical so they can own the libs,” Scarborough said. “Lately, those politics of gesture have morphed into actual policies that are hurting you, that are hurting you and your family, that are hurting Americans in Trump states.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott cost his state $4.2 billion in an anti-immigration stunt targeting truckers and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could cost Orlando-area taxpayers more than $1 billion by dissolving Disney’s self-governance around the Magic Kingdom, and the right-wing U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to roll back the right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years.
IN OTHER NEWS: ‘Family values’ Republican brought a convicted child sex predator for key role in her campaign
“What lies ahead if Trumpists keep winning?” Scarborough said. “It’s just getting worse. Candidates like J.D. Vance say they want the centralized state in Washington, D.C., to seize all assets of the Ford Foundation because they are insufficiently loyal to Donald Trump, a man that he still claims had the 2020 election stolen from him.”
“These people are, if I can quote Aristotle here, crazy as a sh*thouse rat,” he added.
Watch the video below or at this link:
