News
‘Her Platform Is Hate’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Criticized for Claiming Heterosexuals Will Become Extinct (Video)
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s latest podcast is netting tremendous mockery, first over her claim that “Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish,” and now, a newly-revealed clip shows her claiming heterosexuals will become extinct.
“Probably, in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore,” says Greene, a Republican from Georgia who just won her primary with nearly 70 percent of the vote. “Everyone will be either gay or trans or non-conforming, or whatever the list of 50 or 60 different options there are.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene predicted straight people will go extinct:
“Probably, in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore. Everyone will be either gay or trans or non-conforming.” pic.twitter.com/JScs7IaJ2G
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 30, 2022
The mockery came quickly, but many are also seeing through her attacks.
“It’s easy to dunk on her as a loon, but she knows what she’s doing. This is just a new flavor of Great Replacement Theory, meant to incite violence on the LGBTQ community,” says editor and director Noah Harald.
University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education Associate Professor Nelson Flores: “It might be tempting to double down on biological ‘born this way’ discourse in response to claims like this. But a future where there are 40-50 gender/sexual identity options is a future where everybody has more bodily autonomy, which is [a] good thing we should not try to run from.”
Other responses:
“MTG is what happens when society demonizes education.”
“She is literally the most despicable queerphobe in Congress right now. She doesn’t even approve of straight people who don’t slavishly adhere to gender stereotypes.”
“Human beings with brains actually vote for people like this.”
“This rhetoric has always been an admission that the speaker is the most obvious kind of closeted homophobe.”
“Her platform is hate and she has to appeal to her sexually frustrated/homophobic/transphobic base.”
“Marjorie Talor Greene is an example of how false ‘Religious’ dogma, which is fear and hate based, warps a person’s heart and mind. The most ignorant deluded people believe themselves most knowing, the most evil self-righteously believe themselves most ‘godly’, ‘holy’, prophetic.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Uvalde Police Stop Cooperating With Texas Investigation Into School Mass Shooting: Report
The Uvalde Police Dept. and the Uvalde Independent School District police are no longer cooperating with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety’s (DPS) investigation into last week’s mass shooting during which an 18-year old who bought two AR-15 style assault weapons and over 1000 rounds of ammunition killed 21 people and wounded 17 others.
Citing multiple law enforcement sources, ABC News reports both the city’s police dept. and the school district’s police force decided to stop cooperating “soon after the director of DPS, Col. Steven McCraw, held a news conference Friday during which he said the delayed police entry into the classroom was ‘the wrong decision’ and contrary to protocol.”
ABC adds that the “Uvalde police chief and a spokesperson for the Uvalde Independent School District did not immediately respond” to requests for comment.
The news comes on the heels of new information from an attorney for the teacher who allegedly, according to McCraw, had left a door propped open. That door, video footage shows, had been closed, the lawyer says, Insider reports, citing a San Antonio Express-News report.
“Since last week’s mass shooting in Uvalde — the country’s deadliest at an elementary school since Sandy Hook in 2012 — law enforcement officials have made crucial changes to the attack’s timeline at least a dozen times.”
UPDATE: 5:59 PM ET –
“The chief of the Uvalde school district police department, Pete Arredondo, has not responded to the Texas Rangers in two days for a followup interview from his initial statement immediately after the mass shooting, a spokesman for Texas DPS confirms,” Austin-American Statesman’s Tony Plohetski reports.
News
Former Bush AG Gonzales Throws Support Behind Ban on ‘Killing Machine’ AR-15s
Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” former George W. Bush Attorney General Alberto Gonzales stated that he supports a ban on AR-15s, while surprising host John Berman after calling the high-powered weapons “killing machines.”
Reacting to reports that lawmakers from both sides of the aisle will be having a Zoom meeting on Tuesday to discuss changes needed in gun laws following the latest mass shooting, this time in Texas that took the lives of 19 elementary school students and two teachers, Gonzales said he parts company with other conservatives that the 2nd Amendment is as inflexible as the National Rifle Association insists it is.
“I was the attorney general during the time of the Virginia Tech shooting where is we lost, I think, 30 people,” he began. “And part of my responsibility was to work with the secretary of education, secretary of health and human service and try to understand what happened at Virginia Tech and come up with a list of recommendations that would help to prevent those kinds of incidents from happening again.”
“Having a discussion about this, I think it’s important,” he continued. “I think Congress can be very, very helpful. This is not about ending gun ownership, it’s about expanding gun safety. I grew up in Texas, I live in Tennessee, two very red states and gun ownership is very, very important. I think if you talk to most people in the red states, even they’ll tell you what they really support is responsible gun ownership and that’s what we are looking to have our Congress look to provide.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump supporter ‘went off the deep end’ while doing voter fraud inquiry at Washington man’s home
Host Berman pressed, “You don’t think, for instance, as often we hear from some people, the Second Amendment isn’t absolute, in the sense that there can be no regulation on firearms?”
“Oh, absolutely,” the attorney replied. “I absolutely disagree with the notion that the Second Amendment is unlimited. The Supreme Court has already issued a decision indicating that restrictions are constitutional. Those who say any regulation is an infringement on my constitutional rights — they’re just making a political statement.”
Calling AR-15s “killing machines” he went on, “It’s possible we might get some movement there. But again, a complete ban? I quite frankly, think politically it’s not viable. No matter what it is with respect to assault weapons or any other kind of weapon, you have millions of these weapons already in the hands of gun owners in this country so there are limitations. I think what we ought to focus on is what is possible, what is really possible, as opposed to going for something that has absolutely no chance of being passed in the law.”
“I’m actually a little surprised you just used the phrase ‘killing machines’ because that’s something that people who do want to see a ban on AR-15s, that’s a phrase that they use,” Berman prompted. “You were, I believe, still White House counsel in 2004 when the assault ban expired which is something that the Bush administration, if I’m not mistaken, wanted to see expire. Do you regret at this point that the 1994 assault weapons ban expired?”
“Well, again, because there are millions already in the hands of gun owners that doesn’t mean that it would have eliminated or stopped a mass shooting,” Gonzales explained. “Quite frankly, personally, I have no issue with respect to bans on assault weapons. But I, again, John, I just don’t think it’s possible in this country at this particular point in time. I don’t know what it would take to get that passed. Look at the make-up of the members of the Senate, members of the House, I just don’t see it happening.”
Watch below:
“I’m actually a little surprised you just used the phrase ‘killing machines’ because that’s something that people who do want to see a ban on AR-15s, that’s a phrase that they use,” Berman prompted. “You were, I believe, still White House counsel in 2004 when the assault ban expired which is something that the Bush administration, if I’m not mistaken, wanted to see expire. Do you regret at this point that the 1994 assault weapons ban expired?”
“Well, again, because there are millions already in the hands of gun owners that doesn’t mean that it would have eliminated or stopped a mass shooting,” Gonzales explained. “Quite frankly, personally, I have no issue with respect to bans on assault weapons. But I, again, John, I just don’t think it’s possible in this country at this particular point in time. I don’t know what it would take to get that passed. Look at the make-up of the members of the Senate, members of the House, I just don’t see it happening.”
Watch below:
News
‘Sorry Ronny’: Jackson Attacks Liz Cheney, Claims He ‘Took Care’ of Her Dad. Former VP’s Actual Doctor Corrects the Record.
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), the former White House physician during portions of the Obama and Trump presidencies, is now claiming he treated Dick Cheney in his latest attack on the daughter of the Bush-era Vice President, Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY).
Congressman Jackson’s credibility has been repeatedly questioned, especially after allegations of misconduct that include claims of a history of generously prescribing medication during his time as the Physician to the President that reportedly led to him being nicknamed the “Candy Man.” A report also found Dr. Jackson used alcohol and Ambien while on duty.
“The Department of Defense inspector general has issued a scathing review of Rep. Ronny Jackson during his time serving as the top White House physician, concluding that he made ‘sexual and denigrating’ comments about a female subordinate, violated the policy for drinking alcohol while on a presidential trip and took prescription-strength sleeping medication that prompted concerns from his colleagues about his ability to provide proper care,” CNN reported last year.
On Sunday The Washington Examiner reported on Trump allies’ work to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her Congressional seat, including remarks by Rep. Jackson.
“I, like many Republicans in my party, have tried my best to stay out of this. I had a relationship with the Cheneys, as you know. I took care of them when I first got to the White House. I was her father’s doctor for a while, I took care of her and her family, and I tried my best to just stay out of this,” Rep. Jackson told the Washington Examiner. “But it’s gotten to the point now where I have to speak out, I have to say something. And that’s one of the reasons that I’m here tonight is because we are done.”
A spokesperson for the Cheney family disputed Dr. Jackson’s claims.
“Ronny Jackson was not Vice President Cheney’s doctor, nor was he the Cheney family doctor. For the eight years he was Vice President, Dr. Jon Reiner was his cardiologist and Dr. Lew Hofman was Vice President Cheney’s White House physician.”
Dr. Reiner took to Twitter to correct the record:
Ronny Jackson told the @dcexaminer that he was Vice President Dick Cheney’s doctor for a while. Actually I was the VP’s doctor for all 8 years and Ronny had nothing to do with him. https://t.co/ys243thDlS
— Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 30, 2022
In fact Dr. Reiner wrote a book with Dick Cheney detailing his battle with heart disease, titled “Heart,” as some on social media were quick to point out.
Yup pic.twitter.com/peCIR4NLzC
— ItIsMash (@ItIsMashAgain) May 30, 2022
Jackson in the past claimed that President Donald Trump had “incredibly good genes,” claimed if the then-president “had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old,” said he did “exceedingly well” and got a perfect score on a cognitive test, and claimed Trump is 6’3″ and weighs just 239 pounds.
“When I first arrived at the White House, I was absolutely one of the White House Physician’s [sic] assigned to take care of Vice President Cheney,” Rep. Jackson responded in an attack on Dr. Reiner. “One of two in fact. I was the junior physician at the time, and was with him anytime the more senior physician assigned to him wasn’t.”
The spat continued:
Sorry Ronny I’ve never claimed to have been a WH doc. Unlike you I did care for the VP when he was in office & wrote a book about it. Your name doesn’t appear in it. You were a junior doctor then & I don’t think I ever spoke with you until you called for advice a few yrs ago. https://t.co/zRkI795l56
— Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 30, 2022
Dr. Reiner is just upset Liz Cheney is going to LOSE. He is a partisan hack, who is coming after me because I spent more time in Wyoming this weekend, than than Liz Cheney has in MONTHS.
— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) May 30, 2022
Ronny Jackson is the former doctor who said Donald Trump had “incredibly good genes” & if he ate a little better “might live to be 200”. He was trashed by the IG for his behavior as WH physician. He called his former pt commander in chief President Obama a “deep state traitor”.
— Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 30, 2022
Dr. Reiner added:
“Sorry Ronny, according to the VPs former WH doctor you provided no meaningful care to VP Cheney.”
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump Jr. Lashes Out at ‘Crazy Teachers’ as an ‘Actual Cause’ of School Shootings
- 'DON’T GO CONDEMNING'1 day ago
Pope Francis Sends ‘Powerful Message’ by Elevating Liberal Bishop Over Archbishop Who Banned Pelosi From Communion
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for ‘Peach Tree Dish’ Flub But the Anti-LGBTQ Attacks in Her Podcast Are ‘Harmful’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Architect of Trump Election Theft Attempt Is Recruiting an Army of Conspiracy-Fueled Poll Workers: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Repulsive Attempt to Score Points’: Trump Jr.’s Call to Fire Public School ‘Critical Race Theory’ Teachers Mocked
- News1 day ago
‘Sorry Ronny’: Jackson Attacks Liz Cheney, Claims He ‘Took Care’ of Her Dad. Former VP’s Actual Doctor Corrects the Record.
- BREAKING NEWS20 hours ago
FBI Serves Subpoena to Trump Advisor Peter Navarro – ‘Big Lie’ Promoter Ordered to Testify Before Grand Jury, He Says
- News6 hours ago
‘Her Platform Is Hate’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Criticized for Claiming Heterosexuals Will Become Extinct (Video)