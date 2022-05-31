News
Former Bush AG Gonzales Throws Support Behind Ban on ‘Killing Machine’ AR-15s
Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” former George W. Bush Attorney General Alberto Gonzales stated that he supports a ban on AR-15s, while surprising host John Berman after calling the high-powered weapons “killing machines.”
Reacting to reports that lawmakers from both sides of the aisle will be having a Zoom meeting on Tuesday to discuss changes needed in gun laws following the latest mass shooting, this time in Texas that took the lives of 19 elementary school students and two teachers, Gonzales said he parts company with other conservatives that the 2nd Amendment is as inflexible as the National Rifle Association insists it is.
“I was the attorney general during the time of the Virginia Tech shooting where is we lost, I think, 30 people,” he began. “And part of my responsibility was to work with the secretary of education, secretary of health and human service and try to understand what happened at Virginia Tech and come up with a list of recommendations that would help to prevent those kinds of incidents from happening again.”
“Having a discussion about this, I think it’s important,” he continued. “I think Congress can be very, very helpful. This is not about ending gun ownership, it’s about expanding gun safety. I grew up in Texas, I live in Tennessee, two very red states and gun ownership is very, very important. I think if you talk to most people in the red states, even they’ll tell you what they really support is responsible gun ownership and that’s what we are looking to have our Congress look to provide.”
Host Berman pressed, “You don’t think, for instance, as often we hear from some people, the Second Amendment isn’t absolute, in the sense that there can be no regulation on firearms?”
“Oh, absolutely,” the attorney replied. “I absolutely disagree with the notion that the Second Amendment is unlimited. The Supreme Court has already issued a decision indicating that restrictions are constitutional. Those who say any regulation is an infringement on my constitutional rights — they’re just making a political statement.”
Calling AR-15s “killing machines” he went on, “It’s possible we might get some movement there. But again, a complete ban? I quite frankly, think politically it’s not viable. No matter what it is with respect to assault weapons or any other kind of weapon, you have millions of these weapons already in the hands of gun owners in this country so there are limitations. I think what we ought to focus on is what is possible, what is really possible, as opposed to going for something that has absolutely no chance of being passed in the law.”
“I’m actually a little surprised you just used the phrase ‘killing machines’ because that’s something that people who do want to see a ban on AR-15s, that’s a phrase that they use,” Berman prompted. “You were, I believe, still White House counsel in 2004 when the assault ban expired which is something that the Bush administration, if I’m not mistaken, wanted to see expire. Do you regret at this point that the 1994 assault weapons ban expired?”
“Well, again, because there are millions already in the hands of gun owners that doesn’t mean that it would have eliminated or stopped a mass shooting,” Gonzales explained. “Quite frankly, personally, I have no issue with respect to bans on assault weapons. But I, again, John, I just don’t think it’s possible in this country at this particular point in time. I don’t know what it would take to get that passed. Look at the make-up of the members of the Senate, members of the House, I just don’t see it happening.”
‘Sorry Ronny’: Jackson Attacks Liz Cheney, Claims He ‘Took Care’ of Her Dad. Former VP’s Actual Doctor Corrects the Record.
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), the former White House physician during portions of the Obama and Trump presidencies, is now claiming her treated Dick Cheney in his latest attack on the daughter of the Bush-era Vice President, Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY).
Congressman Jackson’s credibility has been repeatedly questioned, especially after allegations of misconduct that include claims of a history of generously prescribing medication during his time as the Physician to the President that reportedly led to him being nicknamed the “Candy Man.” A report also found Dr. Jackson used alcohol and Ambien while on duty.
“The Department of Defense inspector general has issued a scathing review of Rep. Ronny Jackson during his time serving as the top White House physician, concluding that he made ‘sexual and denigrating’ comments about a female subordinate, violated the policy for drinking alcohol while on a presidential trip and took prescription-strength sleeping medication that prompted concerns from his colleagues about his ability to provide proper care,” CNN reported last year.
On Sunday The Washington Examiner reported on Trump allies’ work to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her Congressional seat, including remarks by Rep. Jackson.
“I, like many Republicans in my party, have tried my best to stay out of this. I had a relationship with the Cheneys, as you know. I took care of them when I first got to the White House. I was her father’s doctor for a while, I took care of her and her family, and I tried my best to just stay out of this,” Rep. Jackson told the Washington Examiner. “But it’s gotten to the point now where I have to speak out, I have to say something. And that’s one of the reasons that I’m here tonight is because we are done.”
A spokesperson for the Cheney family disputed Dr. Jackson’s claims.
“Ronny Jackson was not Vice President Cheney’s doctor, nor was he the Cheney family doctor. For the eight years he was Vice President, Dr. Jon Reiner was his cardiologist and Dr. Lew Hofman was Vice President Cheney’s White House physician.”
Dr. Reiner took to Twitter to correct the record:
Ronny Jackson told the ?@dcexaminer? that he was Vice President Dick Cheney’s doctor for a while. Actually I was the VP’s doctor for all 8 years and Ronny had nothing to do with him. https://t.co/ys243thDlS
— Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 30, 2022
In fact Dr. Reiner wrote a book with Dick Cheney detailing his battle with heart disease, titled “Heart,” as some on social media were quick to point out.
Yup pic.twitter.com/peCIR4NLzC
— ItIsMash (@ItIsMashAgain) May 30, 2022
Jackson in the past claimed that President Donald Trump had “incredibly good genes,” claimed if the then-president “had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old,” said he did “exceedingly well” and got a perfect score on a cognitive test, and claimed Trump is 6’3″ and weighs just 239 pounds.
“When I first arrived at the White House, I was absolutely one of the White House Physician’s [sic] assigned to take care of Vice President Cheney,” Rep. Jackson responded in an attack on Dr. Reiner. “One of two in fact. I was the junior physician at the time, and was with him anytime the more senior physician assigned to him wasn’t.”
The spat continued:
Sorry Ronny I’ve never claimed to have been a WH doc. Unlike you I did care for the VP when he was in office & wrote a book about it. Your name doesn’t appear in it. You were a junior doctor then & I don’t think I ever spoke with you until you called for advice a few yrs ago. https://t.co/zRkI795l56
— Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 30, 2022
Dr. Reiner is just upset Liz Cheney is going to LOSE. He is a partisan hack, who is coming after me because I spent more time in Wyoming this weekend, than than Liz Cheney has in MONTHS.
— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) May 30, 2022
Ronny Jackson is the former doctor who said Donald Trump had “incredibly good genes” & if he ate a little better “might live to be 200”. He was trashed by the IG for his behavior as WH physician. He called his former pt commander in chief President Obama a “deep state traitor”.
— Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 30, 2022
Dr. Reiner added:
“Sorry Ronny, according to the VPs former WH doctor you provided no meaningful care to VP Cheney.”
News
Trump, Jr. Lashes Out at ‘Crazy Teachers’ as an ‘Actual Cause’ of School Shootings
Donald Trump, Jr. lashed out at public school teachers as he ranted in defense of guns following Tuesday’s school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas.
“It’s the gun, it’s not the sociopath wielding it, folks,” he said in a video posted to Rumble. “If it wasn’t for the gun, this kid would be a well-adjusted, reasonable individual, he’d be a wonderful human being, right?”
“He wouldn’t have done the exact same thing with a bat or a bomb or some sort of improvised device or a machete, he’s a great kid, don’t judge him,” he said.
The 18-year-old suspect, who allegedly murdered 19 children and 2 teachers, reportedly was armed with a Daniel Defense AR-15 rifle and 1,6000 rounds of ammunition.
“We can’t acknowledge what the actual causes are, it’s not a drug-addict mother and a missing father and a lack of religion, indoctrination programs in our schools, crazy teachers teaching some of the crap I’ve talking about in these videos. It’s none of those things,” he said. “It never ends man.”
“Our own stupidity, apathy, wokeness, laziness, that’s the problem, folks, and until we fix that, the rest is just talk and crap,” he said.
Trump, Jr. said, “no one can admit somebody is actually a piece of garbage and screwed up.”
‘Taking Us All for Fools’: Critics Decimate Greg Abbott’s Claims and Defense of His Actions in Wake of School Shooting
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott in a press conference that left reporters frustrated defended his actions and insisted his earlier praise for law enforcement’s widely criticized response to the Uvalde school massacre was the result of being “misled.”
“I am livid about what happened,” Abbott declared, blaming others for his “recitation of what people in that room told me.”
“I was misled … the information that I was given turned out in part to be inaccurate. And I’m absolutely livid about that” — Greg Abbott on his initial false statement portraying Uvalde first responders as heroes pic.twitter.com/dUIdxnicjm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 27, 2022
Critics aren’t buying his claims.
Abbott, who’s in the middle of a heated re-election campaign, appeared extremely defensive when reporters asked him questions.
“Let’s be clear about one thing. None of the laws I signed this past session had any intersection with this crime at all,” Abbott told reporters when asked if he would call the legislature back for a special session, as The Texas Tribune’s Sewell Chan noted.
“No law that I signed allowed him to get a gun,” Abbott insisted.
“The answers fell pretty flat,” opined MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, who noted the press event lasted just 36 minutes, less time than the police officers “stood outside and did nothing,” which was 47 minutes.
Abbott ended the press conference with many reporters almost begging him to take more questions. As the governor left one frustrated reporter was caught on a hot mic saying “unbelievable.”
Chan, who is the editor in chief of the Tribune, added on Twitter: “Abbott rejects background checks as a simplistic and ineffective fix. Wouldn’t have prevented Sutherland Springs and Santa Fe shootings, he says. Tries to turn focus to broken mental health system.”
Former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi on MSNBC delivered a strong rebuke to Governor Abbott’s remarks.
“No amount of free flights, no amount of free caskets, no amount of mental health counseling is going to bring back any one of those murdered children,” Figliuzzi said, referring to Abbott’s announcement an anonymous donor is putting up $175,000 for funeral expenses of those who were murdered in the shooting and said the state will pay for mental health treatment.
Abbott also insisted that since Texas became a state it’s been legal for 18-year-olds to buy long guns.
Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered in the Parkland school shooting, blasted Abbott:
.@GregAbbott_TX responding to a question on long rifles “it seems like only in the past decade or two we have had school shootings.” Governor, the assault weapons ban ended in 2004. See the connection? You have actively helped to sell millions of weapons since then.
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 27, 2022
And long guns of today, as Figliuzzi noted, are often semi-automatic “killing machines.”
“The governor seems completely unable to understand that he can easily make a distinction when you’re talking about whether an 18-year-old should buy an assault rifle or not. And all he cares about is a century of history in Texas on long guns. We didn’t have the AR-15 style assault weapons back then. He can easily make a distinction and say, ‘you can go hunting, here are the rifles you can do, you can buy, you can possess – and here’s an assault-style rifle.'”
“If he thinks that people are stupid and unable to understand that there is a clear distinction between a killing machine and a hunting rifle, that he’s taking us all for fools.”
