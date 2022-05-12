News
Feds Looking Into Trump’s Intentionally Confusing Network of Super PACs: ‘All of This Is Totally Unprecedented’
Federal authorities are looking into the relationships between a dozen similarly named political action committees aligned with former President Donald Trump.
The inquiry is linked back to a super PAC named “Make America Great Again, Again!” that was set up after former top aide Corey Lewandowski got fired from another pro-Trump super PAC after allegedly sexually assaulting a major donor but refused to step down, and federal election officials are looking into why some of these groups aren’t properly reporting their payments, reported The Daily Beast.
“It is worth emphasizing: All of this is totally unprecedented for a former president,” said Brendan Fischer, deputy executive director of good government group Documented. “Even if Trump kept it simple, and just had one hard money PAC, a single super PAC, and a pair of 501(c)(3)/501(c)(4) nonprofits, there would be no parallel with any former president in American history.”
Trump’s personal financial disclosures reveal ties to more than 500 entities, including nearly 400 that use his name or initials, and many of them have tangled links to one another, and this intentionally confusing structure makes it difficult to trace the billions of dollars he and his accountants move around — and he has brought the same practices to his political operations.
NOW WATCH: ‘All-out war!’ Screaming Alex Jones berates viewers for not buying more ‘amazing products’ from InfoWars store
“Typically, former presidents focus on their presidential library, or start a charitable foundation, but Trump is staying in the political game and raising a staggering amount of cash,” Fischer said.
Trump-aligned super PACs raised hundreds of millions of dollars last year, but it won’t be clear how much so-called dark money groups raised or how they spent those funds until after the midterms, and filing on Wednesday showed the Trump campaign isn’t even able to follow its own money.
“The central lesson of Watergate is ‘Follow the money,’” said Brett Kappel, a specialist in campaign finance and nonprofit law at Harmon Curran, “and this byzantine structure of different types of legal entities — which are subject to different fundraising restrictions and file different reports with different agencies according to different filing schedules — appears to be designed to make that task as difficult as possible.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Every Senate Republican and Democrat Joe Manchin Vote Against Women’s Health Protection Act Ahead of SCOTUS Abortion Ruling
Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and one Democrat, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Wednesday afternoon voted against legislation that would codify into federal law the right to abortion. The vote 49-51 vote against allowing debate to proceed on the Women’s Health Protection Act (S. 4132) required 60 votes to avoid a filibuster.
The failure to move the legislation forward comes just weeks before the Supreme Court is widely expected to strike down Roe v. Wade, which for 49 years has protected women’s constitutional rights to abortion.
Senator Manchin earlier had told reporters he opposes abortion but believes Roe v. Wade is precedent and said he would have voted to codify it into law. He claimed today’s legislation went too far and implied the conservative justices seeking to overturn the 1973 decision may not have been forthcoming about their intentions during their confirmation hearings.
The vote was expected to fail. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says his goal was to get every Senator on the record.
Today, this Senate will vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act to codify the right to an abortion into federal law.
The American people will see where every single U.S. Senator stands.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 11, 2022
The vast majority of Americans support a woman’s right to choose. But because of how the Senate was originally envisioned by the founders and because of the legislative filibuster the majority are not being represented.
“The 49 senators who support the Women‘s Health Protection Act represent over 41 million more people than the 51 senators who oppose it,” wrote Vox’s legal expert Ian Millhiser.
In addition to codifying Roe v. Wade into law, the Women’s Health Protection Act expands abortion access and eliminates countless requirements put in place by the states that make it harder for a woman to obtain an abortion. Some of those restrictions include wait times, requirements women to be shown imaging of the fetus, and increase costs by requiring travel due to restrictions designed to reduce the number of legal providers.
Sen. Machin specifically said he opposes striking down those state laws.
Democrats voting Nay:@Sen_JoeManchin
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 11, 2022
News
Manchin Expected to Be Democrats’ Only ‘No’ Vote on Women’s Health Act to Protect Abortion Rights
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has announced he will vote against Democratic legislation to codify the right to abortion into federal law. Senate Democrats, under Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, will vote Wednesday on the bill, which is expected to fail. 60 votes are needed to avoid a Republican filibuster.
NBC News senior congressional reporter Garrett Haake reports Manchin was a “no” back in February, but Democrats “had hoped to change his mind after SCOTUS draft leak.”
Machin told reporters Wednesday he feels the legislation goes too far.
“I was hopeful that the Democratic Party having control of the agenda would put a piece of legislation forward that would codify Roe v. Wade,” Manchin said, stating that 70% of the American people want this,” Manchin said, calling it “extremely political” and divisive, according to Fox News.
He claims the Democratic legislation “expands” abortion rights.
At least one other Democratic Senator, Bob Casey (PA) who was a possible no vote, says he will vote for the bill today, after changes to the bill were made. It is expected to get 49 yes votes.
Watch:
Manchin tells reporters he will vote against the Women’s Health Protection Act this afternoon pic.twitter.com/sOvTIjxDwl
— Alan He (@alanhe) May 11, 2022
News
Watch: Desperate Greg Abbott Makes Ridiculous Claim About Beto O’Rourke’s Position on Abortion
November may still be a long way away but embattled Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is acting very worried. Polls show he is leading his Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, by just two to 11 points, and that was before the game-changing leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade.
Abbott isn’t taking any chances, and that’s why he’s decided to make a ridiculous claim about where O’Rourke stands on abortion.
In a campaign video with his logo at the bottom, Greg Abbott can be seen practically hyperventilating, telling voters Beto O’Rourke supports abortion all the way up to seconds before live birth.
“You need to know where Beto stands on abortion,” Abbott begins. “He – he believes that a fully-developed baby, just seconds away from delivery, can still be aborted, and killed.”
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) launches an absurd attack against Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke over abortion:
“He believes that a fully developed baby, just seconds away from delivery, can still be aborted … Texans will not tolerate killing our babies.” pic.twitter.com/WyMveEZ993
— The Recount (@therecount) May 10, 2022
The Recount, which published video of Abbott’s remarks (above), calls them “inflammatory” and “absurd.”
The truth is O’Rourke’s position is very clear, he has stated it numerous times, publicly: it is not his or the government’s place to make a decision on abortion. That decision, O’Rourke has said repeatedly, is “a decision for the woman to make.”
Here’s O’Rourke in 2019, explaining both his position and why policy in Texas is so dangerous to women:
No matter how you ask the question, my answer will be the same: The decision of whether or not to get an abortion is one neither I nor the United States government should be making. That’s a decision for the woman to make. pic.twitter.com/0AcwfGQ1dr
— Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 27, 2019
The extremist Texas Republican governor’s attack came just days after O’Rourke held a very successful pro-choice rally.
“In spite of Saturday’s heat, thousands of people packed a park in Downtown Houston for an abortion-rights rally organized by Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke,” KHOU reported.
Here’s O’Rourke from Saturday’s rally in Houston:
Greg Abbott is not pro-life. pic.twitter.com/mqOuBzlgBP
— Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 11, 2022
Trending
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Watch: Director of National Intelligence Appears Dumbfounded Over GOP Senator from Alabama’s Questions
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Next We Go After Obergefell’: Far-Right Activists Celebrate by Declaring ‘We Shall Have Our Theocracy Very Soon’
- 'PROFOUNDLY UNFIT LOON'2 days ago
‘You and I Have Unfinished Business’: Steve Schmidt Decimates ‘Grifting Quitter’ Sarah Palin
- News2 days ago
Watch: Far Right Cable Network OAN Admits ‘No Widespread Voter Fraud’ After Defamation Settlement
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Your Body Is Mine’: Video Shows Anti-Abortion Activists Telling Pro-Choice Protestors ‘Not Your Choice, Not Your Body’
- 'FINALLY FOUND SOMETHING THAT OUTRAGES HER'2 days ago
‘Aggressive Water Soluble Writing’: Collins Mocked for Calling Cops Over Sidewalk Chalk Message Urging Support of Women’s Rights
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
‘Zero Credibility’: Top Attorney Blasts Tom Cotton for Attacking Biden and Peaceful Protestors Outside Justices’ Homes
- News2 days ago
Watch: Psaki Destroys Reporter Who Claims Republicans Are Not Supporting Rick Scott’s Extremist Theocracy Roadmap