Every Senate Republican and Democrat Joe Manchin Vote Against Women’s Health Protection Act Ahead of SCOTUS Abortion Ruling
Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and one Democrat, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Wednesday afternoon voted against legislation that would codify into federal law the right to abortion. The vote 49-51 vote against allowing debate to proceed on the Women’s Health Protection Act (S. 4132) required 60 votes to avoid a filibuster.
The failure to move the legislation forward comes just weeks before the Supreme Court is widely expected to strike down Roe v. Wade, which for 49 years has protected women’s constitutional rights to abortion.
Senator Manchin earlier had told reporters he opposes abortion but believes Roe v. Wade is precedent and said he would have voted to codify it into law. He claimed today’s legislation went too far and implied the conservative justices seeking to overturn the 1973 decision may not have been forthcoming about their intentions during their confirmation hearings.
The vote was expected to fail. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says his goal was to get every Senator on the record.
Today, this Senate will vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act to codify the right to an abortion into federal law.
The American people will see where every single U.S. Senator stands.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 11, 2022
The vast majority of Americans support a woman’s right to choose. But because of how the Senate was originally envisioned by the founders and because of the legislative filibuster the majority are not being represented.
“The 49 senators who support the Women‘s Health Protection Act represent over 41 million more people than the 51 senators who oppose it,” wrote Vox’s legal expert Ian Millhiser.
In addition to codifying Roe v. Wade into law, the Women’s Health Protection Act expands abortion access and eliminates countless requirements put in place by the states that make it harder for a woman to obtain an abortion. Some of those restrictions include wait times, requirements women to be shown imaging of the fetus, and increase costs by requiring travel due to restrictions designed to reduce the number of legal providers.
Sen. Machin specifically said he opposes striking down those state laws.
Democrats voting Nay:@Sen_JoeManchin
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 11, 2022
Manchin Expected to Be Democrats’ Only ‘No’ Vote on Women’s Health Act to Protect Abortion Rights
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has announced he will vote against Democratic legislation to codify the right to abortion into federal law. Senate Democrats, under Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, will vote Wednesday on the bill, which is expected to fail. 60 votes are needed to avoid a Republican filibuster.
NBC News senior congressional reporter Garrett Haake reports Manchin was a “no” back in February, but Democrats “had hoped to change his mind after SCOTUS draft leak.”
Machin told reporters Wednesday he feels the legislation goes too far.
“I was hopeful that the Democratic Party having control of the agenda would put a piece of legislation forward that would codify Roe v. Wade,” Manchin said, stating that 70% of the American people want this,” Manchin said, calling it “extremely political” and divisive, according to Fox News.
He claims the Democratic legislation “expands” abortion rights.
At least one other Democratic Senator, Bob Casey (PA) who was a possible no vote, says he will vote for the bill today, after changes to the bill were made. It is expected to get 49 yes votes.
Watch:
Manchin tells reporters he will vote against the Women’s Health Protection Act this afternoon pic.twitter.com/sOvTIjxDwl
— Alan He (@alanhe) May 11, 2022
Watch: Desperate Greg Abbott Makes Ridiculous Claim About Beto O’Rourke’s Position on Abortion
November may still be a long way away but embattled Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is acting very worried. Polls show he is leading his Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, by just two to 11 points, and that was before the game-changing leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade.
Abbott isn’t taking any chances, and that’s why he’s decided to make a ridiculous claim about where O’Rourke stands on abortion.
In a campaign video with his logo at the bottom, Greg Abbott can be seen practically hyperventilating, telling voters Beto O’Rourke supports abortion all the way up to seconds before live birth.
“You need to know where Beto stands on abortion,” Abbott begins. “He – he believes that a fully-developed baby, just seconds away from delivery, can still be aborted, and killed.”
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) launches an absurd attack against Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke over abortion:
“He believes that a fully developed baby, just seconds away from delivery, can still be aborted … Texans will not tolerate killing our babies.” pic.twitter.com/WyMveEZ993
— The Recount (@therecount) May 10, 2022
The Recount, which published video of Abbott’s remarks (above), calls them “inflammatory” and “absurd.”
The truth is O’Rourke’s position is very clear, he has stated it numerous times, publicly: it is not his or the government’s place to make a decision on abortion. That decision, O’Rourke has said repeatedly, is “a decision for the woman to make.”
Here’s O’Rourke in 2019, explaining both his position and why policy in Texas is so dangerous to women:
No matter how you ask the question, my answer will be the same: The decision of whether or not to get an abortion is one neither I nor the United States government should be making. That’s a decision for the woman to make. pic.twitter.com/0AcwfGQ1dr
— Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 27, 2019
The extremist Texas Republican governor’s attack came just days after O’Rourke held a very successful pro-choice rally.
“In spite of Saturday’s heat, thousands of people packed a park in Downtown Houston for an abortion-rights rally organized by Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke,” KHOU reported.
Here’s O’Rourke from Saturday’s rally in Houston:
Greg Abbott is not pro-life. pic.twitter.com/mqOuBzlgBP
— Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 11, 2022
Leaked Abortion Opinion Was From February Because It’s the Only One the Supreme Court Has: Report
Legal experts and Supreme Court watchers have suggested over the past week the draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade that was leaked and published by Politico last week would be smoothed down, the harshness massaged, and the tone changed to make the document more palatable.
That does not seem to be the intention of its author, Justice Samuel Alito, who has been disparaged and even mocked for basing his argument on a “17th-century jurist who supported marital rape and had women executed,” as Vanity Fair reported.
In a follow-up report Tuesday, Politico reveals the leaked opinion is dated February because there has not been another version circulated among the justices.
The 98-page draft opinion, read by many across the country appears, at least right now, to be the actual majority opinion the Court will hand down in the coming weeks.
Politico reports that “there’s no sign that the court is changing course from issuing that ruling by the end of June,” and “none of the conservative justices who initially sided with Alito have to date switched their votes. No dissenting draft opinions have circulated from any justice, including the three liberals.”
The only hope, slim as it is, seems to be a move by Chief Justice John Roberts to throw a wrench into his conservative justices’ plan.
“Roberts could still try to lobby one of the five Republican-appointed justices to withdraw their support from Alito and sign onto a more centrist opinion that doesn’t formally overturn Roe, but instead upholds Mississippi’s 15-week cut off for performing most abortions,” Politico says. “Such a move would deprive Alito of a majority and could maintain some federal guarantee of abortion rights, although precisely what regulations states could impose on abortion under such a scenario remains murky.”
