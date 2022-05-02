News
‘Can’t You Just Shoot Them?’ Trump Pentagon Chief Says Former President Wanted to Open Fire on BLM Protesters
Former President Donald Trump angrily demanded to know why he couldn’t order the U.S. military to shoot protestors who filled streets around the White House in June 2020 in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.
That’s the explosive revelation contained in former Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s soon-to-be-released memoir, according to Mike Allen of Axios.
In “A Sacred Oath,” Esper confirms previous reporting that in multiple Oval Office meetings during the civil unrest, Trump suggested invoking the Insurrection Act to put U.S. military troops on the streets to quell violence. Esper opposed the move.
Esper describes a meeting in the first week of June, 2020 as “surreal, sitting in front of the Resolute desk, inside the Oval Office, with this idea weighing heavily in the air, and the president red faced and complaining loudly about the protests under way in Washington, D.C.”
“Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?” Trump asked, according to the former defense secretary.
“The good news — this wasn’t a difficult decision,” Esper continues. “The bad news — I had to figure out a way to walk Trump back without creating the mess I was trying to avoid.”
Axios reports that the book went through an extensive Pentagon clearance process, including reviews by “nearly three dozen 4-star generals, senior civilians, and some Cabinet members.”
The memoir confirms what reporter Michael Bender wrote last year in his book, “Frankly, We Did Win This Election.”
Millions on Gay Dating App Grindr Have Had Precise Location Data Sold to the Highest Bidder for Years: Report
The precise location data of millions of users of the popular gay dating app Grindr has been for sale to the highest bidder for years, allowing purchasers to micro-target them for ad purposes, while making available possibly intimate details of their movements.
Those “precise movements,” The Wall Street Journal reports, “were collected from a digital advertising network and made available for sale,” since at least 2017. Grindr says it stopped the flow of the location data to advertising networks two years ago. Historical information may still be available.
Grindr, considered one of the first “geosocial” internet apps for LGBTQ people, was publicly released in 2009. It allows users to see other users’ profiles and sort by distance.
“The commercial availability of the personal information, which hasn’t been previously reported, illustrates the thriving market for at-times intimate details about users that can be harvested from mobile devices,” The Journal adds, noting a “U.S. Catholic official last year was outed as a Grindr user in a high-profile incident that involved analysis of similar data.”
The data for sale does not include names or phone numbers, but it is specific enough so those with access to it can “infer things like romantic encounters between specific users based on their device’s proximity to one another, as well as identify clues to people’s identities such as their workplaces and home addresses based on their patterns, habits and routines, people familiar with the data said.”
The Journal cites general concerns from national security officials “about the intelligence risks from commercially available information.” It also notes concern over the potential for blackmail.
“The U.S. government intervened to force a Chinese company into divesting itself from Grindr on national-security grounds in 2019—citing the risk of blackmail using the app data and the possibility of the Chinese government using the app’s data for surveillance purposes.”
A spokesperson for Near, the new owner of a mobile advertising company formerly named UM, told The Journal: “Every single entity in the advertising ecosystem has access to the information shared by Grindr and every other app that uses the real-time bidding system. That means thousands of entities have such access.”
In a blog post Monday, Grindr’s VP of Communications, Patrick Lenihan, calls the Journal’s report “old news,” and suggests the Journal is “[v]ictimizing LGBTQ+ people” by running “a sensationalized story.” He adds Grindr has “put privacy before profit.”
But it’s important that users know how their data was used or misused, even historically.
Read the entire report here.
This story has been updated to include Grindr’s public response to the Journal’s report.
Image by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center via Flickr and a CC license
‘Really Good News’: Cawthorn Brags About Not Getting Arrested Days After Second Airport Weapons Violation
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn recorded a video bragging about not getting arrested or cited with a weapons violation in the airport – this time – just days after TSA agents cited him after finding a loaded 9mm gun in his carry-on bag earlier this week. It was the second time the North Carolina Republican had been cited for trying to bring a handgun onboard an airplane, which is unlawful.
“Really good news, just went through TSA, no major alarms, nothing bad happened,” Cawthorn bragged, as if he had no control over the prior incidents when he tried to bring a handgun onto an airplane. In addition to being cited for having a loaded gun in his carry-on, Cawthorn this week was accused by two nonpartisan government watchdog groups of potential illegal insider trading. One group called it a “pump-and-dump cryptocurrency scheme.”
Wearing his congressional lapel pin, Cawthorn then sent his “love” to all the law enforcement agents “especially in Charlotte,” who did not arrest him.
“Fly safe, make sure you don’t have a gun in your bag,” he said, again as if weapons magically appear in luggage.
Madison Cawthorn jokes that he finally made it through an airport checkpoint without committing a crime, then thanks law enforcement for never arresting him when he repeatedly commits crimes. pic.twitter.com/rzeaoOEVQF
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 28, 2022
‘Republicans Are Freaks!’: Morning Joe Delivers Democrats’ Winning Message for the Midterms
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough uncorked a rant to demonstrate how Democratic candidates should call out the “freaks” who populate the Republican Party.
The “Morning Joe” host urged Democrats to follow the example of Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who forcefully denounced the “groomer” slurs lodged against her by a GOP colleague because she supported LGBTQ rights.
“If it were running as a Democrat against Republicans, I’d say, wait a second, we’re the others?” Scarborough said. “You guys bring loaded guns to airports repeatedly. You’re QAnon freaks. You actually followed a guy who said to put bleach into your body and shove lights underneath your skin instead of just following medicine. You believe cranks on YouTube instead of your family doctors of 40 years. You believe Italian dudes with lasers rigged the election. You’re talking about Jewish space lasers.”
“You’re calling us the others?” he added. “You Republicans are freaks, and we started to hear that a little bit in Michigan. I wonder why Democrats don’t say that more.”
