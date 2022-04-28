News
‘Really Good News’: Cawthorn Brags About Not Getting Arrested Days After Second Airport Weapons Violation
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn recorded a video bragging about not getting arrested or cited with a weapons violation in the airport – this time – just days after TSA agents cited him after finding a loaded 9mm gun in his carry-on bag earlier this week. It was the second time the North Carolina Republican had been cited for trying to bring a handgun onboard an airplane, which is unlawful.
“Really good news, just went through TSA, no major alarms, nothing bad happened,” Cawthorn bragged, as if he had no control over the prior incidents when he tried to bring a handgun onto an airplane. In addition to being cited for having a loaded gun in his carry-on, Cawthorn this week was accused by two nonpartisan government watchdog groups of potential illegal insider trading. One group called it a “pump-and-dump cryptocurrency scheme.”
Wearing his congressional lapel pin, Cawthorn then sent his “love” to all the law enforcement agents “especially in Charlotte,” who did not arrest him.
“Fly safe, make sure you don’t have a gun in your bag,” he said, again as if weapons magically appear in luggage.
Madison Cawthorn jokes that he finally made it through an airport checkpoint without committing a crime, then thanks law enforcement for never arresting him when he repeatedly commits crimes. pic.twitter.com/rzeaoOEVQF
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 28, 2022
‘Republicans Are Freaks!’: Morning Joe Delivers Democrats’ Winning Message for the Midterms
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough uncorked a rant to demonstrate how Democratic candidates should call out the “freaks” who populate the Republican Party.
The “Morning Joe” host urged Democrats to follow the example of Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who forcefully denounced the “groomer” slurs lodged against her by a GOP colleague because she supported LGBTQ rights.
“If it were running as a Democrat against Republicans, I’d say, wait a second, we’re the others?” Scarborough said. “You guys bring loaded guns to airports repeatedly. You’re QAnon freaks. You actually followed a guy who said to put bleach into your body and shove lights underneath your skin instead of just following medicine. You believe cranks on YouTube instead of your family doctors of 40 years. You believe Italian dudes with lasers rigged the election. You’re talking about Jewish space lasers.”
“You’re calling us the others?” he added. “You Republicans are freaks, and we started to hear that a little bit in Michigan. I wonder why Democrats don’t say that more.”
‘Not Normal’: Researcher Says Overnight Dems on Twitter Lost ‘Significant’ Number of Followers – as Republicans Gained
A researcher who runs a website that works “to help fight disinformation and targeted harassment” says overnight Democrats on Twitter lost “significant” numbers of followers, while some Republicans, like Gov. Ron DeSantis, gained huge numbers. The massive swings in followers, based on what he says is his four years of data, is “not normal.”
DeSantis, for example, mysteriously gained over 96,000 followers in the hours after Twitter’s board announced it had accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout offer.
Christopher Bouzy, who founded and runs BotSentinel.com, sounded the alarm:
Ron DeSantis gained over 96,500 in a single day! Someone at Twitter really needs to explain this. pic.twitter.com/0Lk8RAXqFw
— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) April 26, 2022
According to the above document, it looks like DeSantis gains on average around 4000 or 5000 new followers daily. 96,500 new followers certainly would be “not normal.”
Former President Barack Obama’s Twitter account, according to Bouzy’s stats, looks like it gains about 15,000-20,000 new accounts daily. Overnight he shows a loss of 5063. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, probably the right’s favorite target, gains a few thousand followers daily. Overnight she lost over 17,000. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another favorite target for the right, generally picks up maybe 1000 on average per day. On Monday she lost 16,038, and on Tuesday she’s already lost over 11,000 more. Speaker Nancy Pelosi gains a few hundred daily. Overnight? A loss of 13,438.
?Exclusive: Over the past 24 hours, Democrats have experienced a significant decrease in followers, while Republicans have experienced a significant increase in followers… pic.twitter.com/jOg0or4bKS
— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) April 26, 2022
Anecdotally, many liberals on Twitter also complained of losing large numbers of followers overnight. (Personally, I lost about 150-200, give or take, I don’t keep track.)
Trump: Now That Elon Musk Is Buying ‘Boring’ Twitter I’m Going to Start Using My Own Social Network
Twitter occasionally purges bots and other nefarious accounts, which might explain the drop on the left – but does not explain the huge increase on the right. Bouzy specifically says, “this is definitely not a bot purge.”
To that point, The Washington Post also reports that Twitter “said it would prevent employees from making any changes to Twitter’s service until Friday, according to Bloomberg News.”
And it’s not just politicians:
We also looked at @MSNBC hosts vs @FoxNews hosts, and it is the same. MSNBC hosts lost followers while Fox News hosts gained a significant number of followers. pic.twitter.com/O3R9FA3MOs
— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) April 26, 2022
Or even just Americans:
What we are witnessing isn’t confined to US politics. Jair Bolsonaro gained over 42,000 followers in a day. pic.twitter.com/IwnO2cpCzg
— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) April 26, 2022
The Auschwitz Memorial says it lost 35,000 followers overnight:
It’s strange to see a loss of some 35,000 followers overnight. Yet, we still hope to reach to 1,5 million people by the end of the year.
Support our mission & amplify our voice if you believe it matters.
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 26, 2022
Obama administration official Neera Tanden, whose nomination to be the powerful director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) was derailed by the right, tweeted she had lost 2000 followers overnight.
Actor Mark Hammill, who certainly appears to be very liberal, says he lost 8000:
Weird. I just lost more than 8,000 followers in the last couple of hours. Was it something I said? https://t.co/TS3vwDephc
— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 25, 2022
Activist David Hogg says he lost 5000:
Is anyone else losing followers too? I’m seeing people across Twitter report they have lost thousands today. I am down 5,000. Though much of that could be because I’m an idiot with way too many followers. Idk
— David Hogg ? (@davidhogg111) April 25, 2022
RELATED: Experts Sound Alarm Against Elon Musk Buying Twitter – and Warn All Your DMs Might Not Be Safe
Watergate Lawyer Speculates Why the Justice Department Hasn’t Indicted Meadows Yet
On Monday, Los Angeles Times legal analyst Harry Litman explained that it appears former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is “up to his neck” in two possible federal crimes.
But former Watergate attorney Jill Wine-Banks said on MSNBC later in the day that such crimes could be the reason that the Justice Department isn’t acting on the contempt of Congress charge.
“I think that some of what we have seen in the last few days may explain why the Department of Justice has not yet indicted Mark Meadows for contempt, and it may be because these documents show him to be an active participant in a coup,” said Wine-Banks. “And maybe they are looking at him more seriously for a substantive part and for obstructing Congress. I think he could be guilty of both and that it is very important to work between the Congress and the prosecutors to make sure of that.”
She went on to explain that Congress wouldn’t give any kind of immunity to Meadows if the DOJ wants to indict him.
“Where Congress says, we really need his testimony — their role is very different,” Wine-Banks continued. “They have to pass laws that will protect us from anything like this happening again. They must do that because this, as you have said, is as close to losing democracy as I hope we ever come. So, I want them to pass the laws. But they can do it without his testimony if he is about to be indicted for a crime.”
See the panel discussion below:
