News
Biden Signs Proclamation on LGBTQI Pride Month – Warns of ‘Onslaught of Dangerous Anti-LGBTQI+ Legislation’
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a proclamation commemorating Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month.
The President warns the civil rights of LGBTQI+ Americans “are under relentless attack.”
“Members of the LGBTQI+ community — especially people of color and trans people — continue to face discrimination and cruel, persistent efforts to undermine their human rights.”
He also warns of the “onslaught of dangerous anti-LGBTQI+ legislation” that “has been introduced and passed in States across the country, targeting transgender children and their parents and interfering with their access to health care. These unconscionable attacks have left countless LGBTQI+ families in fear and pain.”
President Biden once again called on Congress to pass the Equality Act.
“All of this compounded has been especially difficult on LGBTQI+ youth, 45 percent of whom seriously considered attempting suicide in the last year — a devastating reality that our Nation must work urgently to address.”
The full text is below:
May 31, 2022
LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER, QUEER,
AND INTERSEX PRIDE MONTH, 2022
– – – – – – –
BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
A PROCLAMATION
During Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month, we reflect on the progress we have made as a Nation in the fight for justice, inclusion, and equality while reaffirming our commitment to do more to support LGBTQI+ rights at home and abroad. I often say that America can be defined by one word: possibilities. This month, we celebrate generations of LGBTQI+ people who have fought to make the possibilities of our Nation real for every American.
Today, the rights of LGBTQI+ Americans are under relentless attack. Members of the LGBTQI+ community — especially people of color and trans people — continue to face discrimination and cruel, persistent efforts to undermine their human rights. An onslaught of dangerous anti-LGBTQI+ legislation has been introduced and passed in States across the country, targeting transgender children and their parents and interfering with their access to health care. These unconscionable attacks have left countless LGBTQI+ families in fear and pain. All of this compounded has been especially difficult on LGBTQI+ youth, 45 percent of whom seriously considered attempting suicide in the last year — a devastating reality that our Nation must work urgently to address.
This month, we remind the LGBTQI+ community that they are loved and cherished. My Administration sees you for who you are — deserving of dignity, respect, and support. As I said in my State of the Union Address — especially to our younger transgender Americans — I will always have your back as your President so that you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential. Today and every day, my Administration stands with every LGBTQI+ American in the ongoing struggle against intolerance, discrimination, and injustice. We condemn the dangerous State laws and bills that target LGBTQI+ youth. And we remain steadfast in our commitment to helping LGBTQI+ people in America and around the world live free from violence.
Since my first day in office, I have taken historic action to ensure that everyone — no matter who they are or whom they love — has an equal place in our democracy. I signed a landmark Executive Order charging the Federal Government with preventing and combating discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. This includes non‑discrimination protections for LGBTQI+ Americans in housing, health care, education, employment, credit and lending services, and the criminal justice system. My Administration has expanded access to inclusive passports for transgender Americans and instituted reforms to the traveler screening process at United States airports. We are supporting the open service for patriotic transgender military members and providing better services for LGBTQI+ veterans. I am honored by the service of the first openly gay Cabinet Secretary and the first transgender person confirmed by the Senate and to have been able to establish the first White House Gender Policy Council.
But there is more work to be done. That is why I continue to call on the Congress to pass the Equality Act, which will enshrine long overdue civil rights protections and build a better future for all LGBTQI+ Americans. We must also fight for LGBTQI+ seniors so that they can age with dignity. And we must confront the disproportionate levels of poverty, homelessness, and unemployment in the LGBTQI+ community.
This month, we honor the resilience of LGBTQI+ people, who are fighting to live authentically and freely. We reaffirm our belief that LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. And we recommit to delivering protections, safety, and equality to LGBTQI+ families so that everyone can realize the full promise of America.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim June 2022 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month. I call upon the people of the United States to recognize the achievements of the LGBTQI+ community, to celebrate the great diversity of the American people, and to wave their flags of pride high.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this
thirty-first day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.
JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Uvalde Police Stop Cooperating With Texas Investigation Into School Mass Shooting: Report
The Uvalde Police Dept. and the Uvalde Independent School District police are no longer cooperating with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety’s (DPS) investigation into last week’s mass shooting during which an 18-year old who bought two AR-15 style assault weapons and over 1000 rounds of ammunition killed 21 people and wounded 17 others.
Citing multiple law enforcement sources, ABC News reports both the city’s police dept. and the school district’s police force decided to stop cooperating “soon after the director of DPS, Col. Steven McCraw, held a news conference Friday during which he said the delayed police entry into the classroom was ‘the wrong decision’ and contrary to protocol.”
ABC adds that the “Uvalde police chief and a spokesperson for the Uvalde Independent School District did not immediately respond” to requests for comment.
The news comes on the heels of new information from an attorney for the teacher who allegedly, according to McCraw, had left a door propped open. That door, video footage shows, had been closed, the lawyer says, Insider reports, citing a San Antonio Express-News report.
“Since last week’s mass shooting in Uvalde — the country’s deadliest at an elementary school since Sandy Hook in 2012 — law enforcement officials have made crucial changes to the attack’s timeline at least a dozen times.”
UPDATE: 5:59 PM ET –
“The chief of the Uvalde school district police department, Pete Arredondo, has not responded to the Texas Rangers in two days for a followup interview from his initial statement immediately after the mass shooting, a spokesman for Texas DPS confirms,” Austin-American Statesman’s Tony Plohetski reports.
News
‘Her Platform Is Hate’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Criticized for Claiming Heterosexuals Will Become Extinct (Video)
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s latest podcast is netting tremendous mockery, first over her claim that “Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish,” and now, a newly-revealed clip shows her claiming heterosexuals will become extinct.
“Probably, in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore,” says Greene, a Republican from Georgia who just won her primary with nearly 70 percent of the vote. “Everyone will be either gay or trans or non-conforming, or whatever the list of 50 or 60 different options there are.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene predicted straight people will go extinct:
“Probably, in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore. Everyone will be either gay or trans or non-conforming.” pic.twitter.com/JScs7IaJ2G
— PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) May 30, 2022
The mockery came quickly, but many are also seeing through her attacks.
“It’s easy to dunk on her as a loon, but she knows what she’s doing. This is just a new flavor of Great Replacement Theory, meant to incite violence on the LGBTQ community,” says editor and director Noah Harald.
University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education Associate Professor Nelson Flores: “It might be tempting to double down on biological ‘born this way’ discourse in response to claims like this. But a future where there are 40-50 gender/sexual identity options is a future where everybody has more bodily autonomy, which is [a] good thing we should not try to run from.”
Other responses:
“MTG is what happens when society demonizes education.”
“She is literally the most despicable queerphobe in Congress right now. She doesn’t even approve of straight people who don’t slavishly adhere to gender stereotypes.”
“Human beings with brains actually vote for people like this.”
“This rhetoric has always been an admission that the speaker is the most obvious kind of closeted homophobe.”
“Her platform is hate and she has to appeal to her sexually frustrated/homophobic/transphobic base.”
“Marjorie Talor Greene is an example of how false ‘Religious’ dogma, which is fear and hate based, warps a person’s heart and mind. The most ignorant deluded people believe themselves most knowing, the most evil self-righteously believe themselves most ‘godly’, ‘holy’, prophetic.”
News
Former Bush AG Gonzales Throws Support Behind Ban on ‘Killing Machine’ AR-15s
Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” former George W. Bush Attorney General Alberto Gonzales stated that he supports a ban on AR-15s, while surprising host John Berman after calling the high-powered weapons “killing machines.”
Reacting to reports that lawmakers from both sides of the aisle will be having a Zoom meeting on Tuesday to discuss changes needed in gun laws following the latest mass shooting, this time in Texas that took the lives of 19 elementary school students and two teachers, Gonzales said he parts company with other conservatives that the 2nd Amendment is as inflexible as the National Rifle Association insists it is.
“I was the attorney general during the time of the Virginia Tech shooting where is we lost, I think, 30 people,” he began. “And part of my responsibility was to work with the secretary of education, secretary of health and human service and try to understand what happened at Virginia Tech and come up with a list of recommendations that would help to prevent those kinds of incidents from happening again.”
“Having a discussion about this, I think it’s important,” he continued. “I think Congress can be very, very helpful. This is not about ending gun ownership, it’s about expanding gun safety. I grew up in Texas, I live in Tennessee, two very red states and gun ownership is very, very important. I think if you talk to most people in the red states, even they’ll tell you what they really support is responsible gun ownership and that’s what we are looking to have our Congress look to provide.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump supporter ‘went off the deep end’ while doing voter fraud inquiry at Washington man’s home
Host Berman pressed, “You don’t think, for instance, as often we hear from some people, the Second Amendment isn’t absolute, in the sense that there can be no regulation on firearms?”
“Oh, absolutely,” the attorney replied. “I absolutely disagree with the notion that the Second Amendment is unlimited. The Supreme Court has already issued a decision indicating that restrictions are constitutional. Those who say any regulation is an infringement on my constitutional rights — they’re just making a political statement.”
Calling AR-15s “killing machines” he went on, “It’s possible we might get some movement there. But again, a complete ban? I quite frankly, think politically it’s not viable. No matter what it is with respect to assault weapons or any other kind of weapon, you have millions of these weapons already in the hands of gun owners in this country so there are limitations. I think what we ought to focus on is what is possible, what is really possible, as opposed to going for something that has absolutely no chance of being passed in the law.”
“I’m actually a little surprised you just used the phrase ‘killing machines’ because that’s something that people who do want to see a ban on AR-15s, that’s a phrase that they use,” Berman prompted. “You were, I believe, still White House counsel in 2004 when the assault ban expired which is something that the Bush administration, if I’m not mistaken, wanted to see expire. Do you regret at this point that the 1994 assault weapons ban expired?”
“Well, again, because there are millions already in the hands of gun owners that doesn’t mean that it would have eliminated or stopped a mass shooting,” Gonzales explained. “Quite frankly, personally, I have no issue with respect to bans on assault weapons. But I, again, John, I just don’t think it’s possible in this country at this particular point in time. I don’t know what it would take to get that passed. Look at the make-up of the members of the Senate, members of the House, I just don’t see it happening.”
Watch below:
“I’m actually a little surprised you just used the phrase ‘killing machines’ because that’s something that people who do want to see a ban on AR-15s, that’s a phrase that they use,” Berman prompted. “You were, I believe, still White House counsel in 2004 when the assault ban expired which is something that the Bush administration, if I’m not mistaken, wanted to see expire. Do you regret at this point that the 1994 assault weapons ban expired?”
“Well, again, because there are millions already in the hands of gun owners that doesn’t mean that it would have eliminated or stopped a mass shooting,” Gonzales explained. “Quite frankly, personally, I have no issue with respect to bans on assault weapons. But I, again, John, I just don’t think it’s possible in this country at this particular point in time. I don’t know what it would take to get that passed. Look at the make-up of the members of the Senate, members of the House, I just don’t see it happening.”
Watch below:
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump Jr. Lashes Out at ‘Crazy Teachers’ as an ‘Actual Cause’ of School Shootings
- 'DON’T GO CONDEMNING'1 day ago
Pope Francis Sends ‘Powerful Message’ by Elevating Liberal Bishop Over Archbishop Who Banned Pelosi From Communion
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for ‘Peach Tree Dish’ Flub But the Anti-LGBTQ Attacks in Her Podcast Are ‘Harmful’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Architect of Trump Election Theft Attempt Is Recruiting an Army of Conspiracy-Fueled Poll Workers: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Repulsive Attempt to Score Points’: Trump Jr.’s Call to Fire Public School ‘Critical Race Theory’ Teachers Mocked
- News1 day ago
‘Sorry Ronny’: Jackson Attacks Liz Cheney, Claims He ‘Took Care’ of Her Dad. Former VP’s Actual Doctor Corrects the Record.
- BREAKING NEWS20 hours ago
FBI Serves Subpoena to Trump Advisor Peter Navarro – ‘Big Lie’ Promoter Ordered to Testify Before Grand Jury, He Says
- News7 hours ago
‘Her Platform Is Hate’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Criticized for Claiming Heterosexuals Will Become Extinct (Video)