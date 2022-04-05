News
Watch: Psaki Forced to Explain to CBS News Reporter Why It Would Be Bad for the US to Go to War With Russia
In a stunning moment during Tuesday’s White House press briefing a CBS News reporter all but urged the White House to declare war on Russia in response to the war crimes the world has now seen in Bucha, Ukraine, and other parts of the country Vladimir Putin has waged an illegal war against.
CBS News correspondent Steven Portnoy asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, “why shouldn’t the images of the atrocities for Bucha compel a worldwide unified coalition kinetic response?”
Somewhat stunned, Psaki appeared to respond as if she might not have correctly understood what Portnoy seemed to be asking.
“Do you mean a military war? Tell me more about what you mean,” she said, offering him the opportunity to correct his remarks.
“Sure,” Portnoy responded confidently. “A military response led by the United States and the international partners.”
“As in bringing military troops on the ground from the United States and NATO?” she said, confirming the worst.
“Well,” said Portnoy, who is also the head of the White House Correspondents’ Association. “The President’s described outrageous things you call them ‘atrocities,’ you’ve said, ‘perhaps we should brace ourselves for worse.’ Why not?” he asked, as if the threat of attacking a nuclear power was not an issue.
“I think what the President’s objective is, and his responsibility, is to make decisions that are in the interests of the United States and the national security of the United States, and the American people. And that is not to go to war with Russia,” Psaki said, almost angrily at having to explain this very basic concept.
“It is to do everything in our power to hold them accountable. To support efforts through international systems to do exactly that. And to provide military assistance, security assistance and support to the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian government. That’s exactly what we’re doing. But it is not in our interests or in the interest of the American people for us to be in a war with Russia,” she concluded.
CBS News, recently under fire for hiring former top Trump official Mick Mulvaney, has grown increasingly right-wing since President Joe Biden took office. Many were angered when Mulvaney’s hiring was revealed, and many were outraged when news leaked about top CBS News executives’ plans.
“The Washington Post obtained a recording of a meeting with the CBS News copresident Neeraj Khemlani,” Insider reported last week.”He said a ‘likely’ Democratic wipeout in the midterms meant CBS needed to hire more Republicans.”
Watch Jen Psaki:
Steven Portnoy of CBS News asks Jen Psaki why the US isn’t calling for a world war against Russia at this point pic.twitter.com/NVbnGNavA9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Watch: Barack Obama Returns to the White House, Tells Jokes About Joe Biden
Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House for the first time in over five years to celebrate the twelfth anniversary of signing the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obama Care, into law – and in true fashion told some jokes about President Joe Biden.
Obama “opened” by calling President Biden “Vice President Biden,” then quickly noting it was a pre-arranged joke.
“Vice President Biden … that was a joke” pic.twitter.com/S1dSMQeoaO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2022
“I confess I heard some changes have been made, by the current president, since I was last here,” the former President “complained” to his former Vice President, and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“Apparently Secret Service agents have to wear Aviator glasses now,” Obama said, mocking Biden’s famous sunglasses.
“The Navy mess has been replaced by a Baskin-Robbins,” he continued. “And there’s, there’s a cat running around!”
Obama is out here roasting Biden pic.twitter.com/2D87SU8wyA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2022
Obama also showed his respect for President Biden:
Obama alludes to Biden’s infamous “big f’n deal” hot mic moment pic.twitter.com/MLEUniQxzn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2022
News
DeSantis Faith Advisor Dismissed From Church Leadership After Past History of ‘Sexual Sin’ as a Teacher: Report
A member of the Florida Governor’s Faith and Community-Based Initiative was recently dismissed from his role as a deacon of Clearwater’s Calvary Church after it was revealed he had a history of sexual misconduct when he was a teacher.
Rev. Willy Rice told his congregation in a video that the deacon was stepping down over a past that involved “sexual sin that could also be described as abusive,” Religion News Service reports.
“It did not involve criminal charges, and he has never been identified by law as a sexual offender,” Rice also said.
“Religion News Service has confirmed that the former deacon is Jeff Ford, the executive director of Man Up and Go, a Christian nonprofit in the U.S. and overseas whose Authentic Masculinity Program ‘teaches men how to be protectors of and providers for their families,’ according to the biography of Ford posted on the website of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. According to that website, Ford is a member of the state’s Faith-Based and Community-Based Advisory Council.”
In 2005, the Tampa Bay Times newspaper reported that Jeffrey Charles Ford, a 27-year-old coach and teacher at J.W. Mitchell High School, resigned after admitting to having sex with an 18-year-old student.
Ford’s bio on the Florida Governor’s website calls Man Up and Go “a global non-profit organization that inspires men to fight for the fatherless as Jesus commands. The organization aims to break the cycle of generational fatherlessness,” and operates “in Uganda, Ethiopia, and the Dominican Republic.”
DeSantis established the Governor’s Faith and Community-Based Initiative in 2019.
News
Trump Official Running for NH House Seat Voted in Two Different States in 2016: Report
The leading Republican candidate looking to replace Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire might have violated federal voting laws by casting two ballots in the 2016 primary election.
Associated Press is reporting that voting records show that Matt Mowers, who was a senior adviser in Donald Trump’s administration and later held a State Department post, cast an absentee ballot in New Hampshire’s 2016 presidential primary. At the time, Mowers was the director of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s presidential campaign in the pivotal early voting state.
But just four months later, after Christie’s campaign ended, Mowers cast another ballot in New Jersey’s Republican presidential primary, using his parents’ address to re-register in his home state, documents The Associated Press obtained through a public records request show.
Legal experts say Mowers’ actions could violate a federal law that prohibits “voting more than once” in “any general, special, or primary election.” That includes casting a ballot in separate jurisdictions “for an election to the same candidacy or office.” That puts Mowers in an awkward spot at a time when much of his party has embraced the former president’s lies about a stolen 2020 election and has pushed for restrictive new election laws.
RELATED: ‘I didn’t win the election’: Trump concedes 2020 defeat in video interview with historians
“What he has done is cast a vote in two different states for the election of a president, which on the face of it looks like he’s violated federal law,” said David Schultz, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School who specializes in election law. ”You get one bite at the voting apple.”
Mowers is just the latest former Trump administration official to draw scrutiny for potentially violating voting laws.
It recently was reported that Mark Meadows, the former North Carolina congressman who served as former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, was registered in two states and listed a mobile home he did not own — and may never have visited — as his legal residence weeks before casting a ballot in the 2020 election.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Fox? Viewers Are Less Likely to Believe Lies After Being Paid to Watch CNN for 30 Days: Study
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Lie From Hell’: Franklin Graham Spends Weekend Promoting Anti-LGBTQ Extremism – and Calls for ‘Regime Change’ in US
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Tennessee Republicans Voting This Week to Bypass Obergefell With Bill That Creates All-Age Marriages
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Watch: Psaki Shuts Down Doocy After He Asks Ludicrous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Anti-LGBTQ Questions
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Lindsey Graham Stuns: If GOP Controlled the Senate KBJ Wouldn’t Have Even Gotten a Hearing – Just Like Garland
- News3 days ago
Trump Is Making a ‘Key Mistake’ Which Is Boosting Ron DeSantis’ Plan to Replace Him: Columnist
- News16 hours ago
DeSantis Faith Advisor Dismissed From Church Leadership After Past History of ‘Sexual Sin’ as a Teacher: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Watch: Top Senate Republican Doubles Down in Attack on Obergefell – Falsely Claims It Has ‘Mandated’ Same-Sex Marriages