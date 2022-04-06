News
Sarah Palin Says She’s Personally ‘Insulted’ Because Biden Picked an ‘Ill-Prepared’ Black Woman for the Court
Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson appears to have the votes to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, as three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Mitt Romney (R-UT) — are set to vote with every Democrat. She brings with her a trove of legal experience, including the first Supreme Court nominee in decades to have served as a public defender.
But on Tuesday, speaking to Real America’s Voice, former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) tore into Jackson — claiming that she is unqualified for the role, and that her nomination was somehow an insult.
“I don’t think she is right for the Supreme Court,” said Palin, who is currently in a Congressional bid for the seat vacated by the late Rep. Don Young. “She did not have the most basic, fundamental answers to the most basic, fundamental questions being posed to her, of her, from those on the Hill, and it kind of shocked me that she seemed so ill-prepared, really, to be able to answer a simple question like, what’s a woman? Y’know, our first, second, third graders can answer that one. And that took me aback.”
“I think it’s unfortunate that Joe Biden came right out of the chute saying, he was going to base his pick on race and on gender,” continued Palin. “And, you know, that brings back the movement towards freedom and true equality, so far back, and, you know, it’s pretty insulting that he pretty much just decided to create those parameters.”
Watch below:
Watch: Psaki Forced to Explain to CBS News Reporter Why It Would Be Bad for the US to Go to War With Russia
In a stunning moment during Tuesday’s White House press briefing a CBS News reporter all but urged the White House to declare war on Russia in response to the war crimes the world has now seen in Bucha, Ukraine, and other parts of the country Vladimir Putin has waged an illegal war against.
CBS News correspondent Steven Portnoy asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, “why shouldn’t the images of the atrocities for Bucha compel a worldwide unified coalition kinetic response?”
Somewhat stunned, Psaki appeared to respond as if she might not have correctly understood what Portnoy seemed to be asking.
“Do you mean a military war? Tell me more about what you mean,” she said, offering him the opportunity to correct his remarks.
“Sure,” Portnoy responded confidently. “A military response led by the United States and the international partners.”
“As in bringing military troops on the ground from the United States and NATO?” she said, confirming the worst.
“Well,” said Portnoy, who is also the head of the White House Correspondents’ Association. “The President’s described outrageous things you call them ‘atrocities,’ you’ve said, ‘perhaps we should brace ourselves for worse.’ Why not?” he asked, as if the threat of attacking a nuclear power was not an issue.
“I think what the President’s objective is, and his responsibility, is to make decisions that are in the interests of the United States and the national security of the United States, and the American people. And that is not to go to war with Russia,” Psaki said, almost angrily at having to explain this very basic concept.
“It is to do everything in our power to hold them accountable. To support efforts through international systems to do exactly that. And to provide military assistance, security assistance and support to the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian government. That’s exactly what we’re doing. But it is not in our interests or in the interest of the American people for us to be in a war with Russia,” she concluded.
CBS News, recently under fire for hiring former top Trump official Mick Mulvaney, has grown increasingly right-wing since President Joe Biden took office. Many were angered when Mulvaney’s hiring was revealed, and many were outraged when news leaked about top CBS News executives’ plans.
“The Washington Post obtained a recording of a meeting with the CBS News copresident Neeraj Khemlani,” Insider reported last week.”He said a ‘likely’ Democratic wipeout in the midterms meant CBS needed to hire more Republicans.”
Watch Jen Psaki:
Steven Portnoy of CBS News asks Jen Psaki why the US isn’t calling for a world war against Russia at this point pic.twitter.com/NVbnGNavA9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2022
Watch: Barack Obama Returns to the White House, Tells Jokes About Joe Biden
Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House for the first time in over five years to celebrate the twelfth anniversary of signing the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obama Care, into law – and in true fashion told some jokes about President Joe Biden.
Obama “opened” by calling President Biden “Vice President Biden,” then quickly noting it was a pre-arranged joke.
“Vice President Biden … that was a joke” pic.twitter.com/S1dSMQeoaO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2022
“I confess I heard some changes have been made, by the current president, since I was last here,” the former President “complained” to his former Vice President, and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“Apparently Secret Service agents have to wear Aviator glasses now,” Obama said, mocking Biden’s famous sunglasses.
“The Navy mess has been replaced by a Baskin-Robbins,” he continued. “And there’s, there’s a cat running around!”
Obama is out here roasting Biden pic.twitter.com/2D87SU8wyA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2022
Obama also showed his respect for President Biden:
Obama alludes to Biden’s infamous “big f’n deal” hot mic moment pic.twitter.com/MLEUniQxzn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2022
DeSantis Faith Advisor Dismissed From Church Leadership After Past History of ‘Sexual Sin’ as a Teacher: Report
A member of the Florida Governor’s Faith and Community-Based Initiative was recently dismissed from his role as a deacon of Clearwater’s Calvary Church after it was revealed he had a history of sexual misconduct when he was a teacher.
Rev. Willy Rice told his congregation in a video that the deacon was stepping down over a past that involved “sexual sin that could also be described as abusive,” Religion News Service reports.
“It did not involve criminal charges, and he has never been identified by law as a sexual offender,” Rice also said.
“Religion News Service has confirmed that the former deacon is Jeff Ford, the executive director of Man Up and Go, a Christian nonprofit in the U.S. and overseas whose Authentic Masculinity Program ‘teaches men how to be protectors of and providers for their families,’ according to the biography of Ford posted on the website of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. According to that website, Ford is a member of the state’s Faith-Based and Community-Based Advisory Council.”
In 2005, the Tampa Bay Times newspaper reported that Jeffrey Charles Ford, a 27-year-old coach and teacher at J.W. Mitchell High School, resigned after admitting to having sex with an 18-year-old student.
Ford’s bio on the Florida Governor’s website calls Man Up and Go “a global non-profit organization that inspires men to fight for the fatherless as Jesus commands. The organization aims to break the cycle of generational fatherlessness,” and operates “in Uganda, Ethiopia, and the Dominican Republic.”
DeSantis established the Governor’s Faith and Community-Based Initiative in 2019.
