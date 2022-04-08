LGBTQ KIDS UNDER ATTACK
Republicans Flooding State Legislatures With Hundreds of Anti-LGBTQ Bills – Most Target Children and Trans People
It’s not just Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. Republicans across the country are flooding state legislatures with hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills, most are targeting the nation’s most vulnerable: children and transgender people.
So-called “bathroom bills” over the past few years were popular among the fear-mongering religious right and their partners, the Republican Party, but today the focus has become the often false claims that children, from kindergarten on up, and being taught about sex, sexual orientation, homosexuality and bisexuality, gender identity, and other concepts.
In response to these often false allegations this week alone an Ohio Republican introduced a “Don’t Say Gay” bill (and then ran away from reporters.) Republicans in Tennessee tried to bypass the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell ruling by filing an all-ages “one man one woman” bill, only to have to amend it so only people 18 and older could marry. And Alabama just sent a dual “Don’t Say Gay” and anti-trans bathroom bill to the governor, along with a ban on medically-necessary gender-affirming care for transgender youth and teens.
Freedom for All Americans and the Equality Federation list 25 anti-LGBTQ bills, but their state-by-state tracker, which includes all LGBTQ legislation, shows states like Tennessee have a whopping 30 LGBTQ bills. Iowa 19 bills. Arizona and Missouri 18 bills each. Mississippi 13. Florida and South Carolina 12 each. West Virginia 10 bills, just to highlight some of the top states.
Meanwhile, just weeks ago NBC News reported nationwide there are 238 anti-LGBTQ bills in the states, half targeting transgender people.
And calling it “a historic attack on queer Americans before the midterm elections,” HuffPost on Friday reports “dozens of states are considering more than 200 anti-LGBTQ bills this year.”
“The bills,” HuffPost’s Nick Visser writes, “are part of a broader GOP effort to inflame culture wars that score political points at the expense of queer kids.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Free to Stand WIth Putin’: Raskin Destroys Greene After She Yells on House Floor ‘What About Ashli Babbitt?’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
DeSantis Repeatedly Told a Story to Defend His ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law. It’s Not True: CNN
- News3 days ago
Watch: Psaki Forced to Explain to CBS News Reporter Why It Would Be Bad for the US to Go to War With Russia
- News2 days ago
Sarah Palin Says She’s Personally ‘Insulted’ Because Biden Picked an ‘Ill-Prepared’ Black Woman for the Court
- 'IS HE SIDING WITH PUTIN?'3 days ago
‘What Side Is Matt On?’: Gaetz Pummeled for Calling Defense Secretary ‘You Guys,’ Complaining About Military ‘Wokeism’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Fraud, Fear, and Fascism’: DNC Chairman Blasts GOP and Decimates Tom Cotton
- CRIME2 days ago
Texas Gov. Abbott Orders ‘Hordes’ of Migrants Bussed to Capitol Hill – Attorney Warns He Should Read Federal Law First
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Hard Core QAnon Rant Attacking Democrats