News
Raskin Says Jan. 6 Public Hearings Will Begin Soon – and Trump Was ‘Likely’ Prepared to Invoke Martial Law
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will begin public hearings in May with a focus on then-president Donald Trump’s attempt at a coup and possible decision to invoke martial law, says U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).
“This was a coup organized by the president against the vice president and against the Congress in order to overturn the 2020 presidential election,” said Raskin in an interview with Reuters, NPR, and The Guardian, Reuters reports.
“Trump was prepared to seize the presidency, and likely to invoke the Insurrection Act and declare martial law,” Raskin adds.
“We’re going to tell the whole story of everything that happened. There was a violent insurrection and an attempted coup and we were saved by (then-Vice President) Mike Pence’s refusal to go along with that plan,” the Democrat from Maryland who headed the second Trump impeachment also said.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Psaki Schools Doocy on Masks, Again: ‘I’m Not a Doctor, You’re Not a Doctor’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was forced to educate Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who needed her to explain how sitting in the briefing room for 45 minutes is different from sitting on an airplane for hours, and how the briefing room is not currently in a CDC-designated red zone.
“Why is it that we can sit here in the White House briefing room with no masks, but people can’t sit in an airplane cabin with no masks?” Doocy wanted to know of one of the most powerful people in the federal government.
“Well, Peter, I’m not a doctor. You’re not a doctor – that I’m aware of. If you’re a doctor, I wasn’t aware of that today, until today.”
Doocy acknowledged he is not a doctor.
“Okay, not a doctor – just making sure I don’t know.”
“Nor does he play one on TV,” she said, repeating another reporter. “There you go – most days.”
“We are currently in a green zone in Washington, D.C., so they’re not recommending it,” Psaki had to explain. “Some people can still wear a mask if they want to, many people do, or wear them in meetings, or wear them at certain times where you’re going to be around, or sitting close to people, or maybe you have an immunocompromised parent, or friend and so people make that decision and there’s this is based on health considerations and data that the CDC looks at about transmissibility as we’ve seen an increase in cases on airplanes.”
Psaki has been forced to discuss masks with Doocy several times, literally from almost President Biden’s first day in office. One year ago in May, Psaki had to correct Doocy’s suggestion mask guidance was “political.”
Watch:
Jen Psaki once again forced to educate Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who needed her to explain how sitting in the briefing room for 45 minutes is different from sitting on an airplane for hours, and the difference between green and red zones.pic.twitter.com/UTI0wPS7gf
— David Badash (@davidbadash) April 18, 2022
Related:
Peter Doocy Mocks President Biden for Wearing a Mask at Ford Plant – Forcing Fox News to Admit They Don’t Know Local Rules
Fox News Reporter Just Can’t Seem to Grasp Why CDC Is Changing Mask Guidance, Again Forces Psaki to Explain It
News
Trump Issues Bizarre ‘Happy Easter’ Statement Attacking ‘Radical Left Maniacs’
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday wished a “Happy Easter” to everyone, including what he said were “radical left maniacs.”
In a statement, the former president used one of the most important Christian holidays to attack his political opponents.
“Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our Country,” he wrote. “May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!”
In last year’s statement, Trump extended his Easter tidings to “radical left crazies.”
NEW!
President Donald J. Trump:
“Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our Country. May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!” pic.twitter.com/Q6tJf0nThl
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 17, 2022
News
Mike Lee Burned to the Ground by Former RNC Official for Being ‘No Different Than the Crazy Kraken Lady’
According to former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller, nothing better demonstrates that even the “good Republicans” like Sen. Mike Lee (UT) engaged in hare-brained schemes to help Donald Trump steal the 2020 presidential election, than Lee’s text messages leading up to the Jan 6th insurrection.
As Miller notes in his Bulwark column, there has existed a narrative that there were “good” Republicans who were not involved in plotting to keep Trump in the Oval Office no matter what voters decided, and then there were the fanatics who saw no problem with running roughshod over the Constitution.
With CNN reporting that Lee and fellow Republican Rep. Chip Roy (TX) were frantically texting former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows asking for help in disrupting the certification of the vote, Miller suggested that the “insane” wing of the party is deeper than people think.
With Lee and Roy’s texts demonstrating a swing from full-throated support for overturning to becoming appalled by the conspiracy theories and legal reasoning being put forth by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, Miller wrote that the whole affair was a “clown show.”
RELATED: Conservative busts Mike Lee for lying to Bob Woodward about when he learned of Eastman’s coup plot
“Among the self-appointed responsible Republicans, the story of Trump’s attempted election theft goes something like this: The former president had a few CRAZY people around him providing bad advice. Rudy and Lin Wood and Sidney “Release the Kraken” Powell and their ilk were egging on a strategy that was never going to work and that nobody was actually on board with,” Miller began. “Meanwhile, the rest of the players were maybe not profiles in courage, but they were trying to do the right thing. Just, you know, behind the scenes. Some were encouraging Trump to be more presidential—to finally do that growing into the office they had promised he would do four years ago now that he had lost.”
“The real story is that the circus was in town and even the supposed ‘good Republicans”’were happy to put on their clown make-up,” he added.
Listing off a series of the texts Lee sent to Meadows, Miller wrote that they are evidence that, “The true story is that ‘good Republican’ Mike Lee and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were forcing the crazy into the Oval Office at the most combustible time imaginable.”
Noting that Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) were openly trying to derail the certification of the 2020 vote, the former RNC official said Lee was just as bad — but doing it covertly
“In the end, Lee might not have voted to overturn the election but he was every bit a part of the coup as Cruz and Hawley and the rest. As it turns out this wasn’t the case of ‘responsible’ people trying to nudge things in the right direction in private,” he wrote before concluding, “It was a case where one posse of clowns was so insane that they were giving away the game. While the ‘responsible’ clowns like Mike Lee did everything in their power to figure out how they could keep the madman in power, without getting Rudy’s hair dye on their face.”
You can read the whole piece here.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Mike Lee Burned to the Ground by Former RNC Official for Being ‘No Different Than the Crazy Kraken Lady’
- News1 day ago
Trump Issues Bizarre ‘Happy Easter’ Statement Attacking ‘Radical Left Maniacs’
- 'TURNED OUR CLASSROOMS INTO POLITICAL BATTLEFIELDS'7 hours ago
‘ChristoFascism in a Nutshell’: DeSantis Mocked for Banning Nearly Half of All Math Books Claiming CRT Indoctrination
- News6 hours ago
Raskin Says Jan. 6 Public Hearings Will Begin Soon – and Trump Was ‘Likely’ Prepared to Invoke Martial Law
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM4 hours ago
Evangelical Christians Try to Spread the Gospel With On-Board Airplane Cabin-Wide Preaching and Singing (Video)
- BREAKING NEWS3 hours ago
Judge Rated ‘Unqualified’ Kills Mask Mandate for Planes and Trains After Lawsuit Against CDC Cited Panic Attacks
- News21 mins ago
Psaki Schools Doocy on Masks, Again: ‘I’m Not a Doctor, You’re Not a Doctor’