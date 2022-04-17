News
Trump Issues Bizarre ‘Happy Easter’ Statement Attacking ‘Radical Left Maniacs’
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday wished a “Happy Easter” to everyone, including what he said were “radical left maniacs.”
In a statement, the former president used one of the most important Christian holidays to attack his political opponents.
“Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our Country,” he wrote. “May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!”
In last year’s statement, Trump extended his Easter tidings to “radical left crazies.”
NEW!
President Donald J. Trump:
“Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our Country. May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!” pic.twitter.com/Q6tJf0nThl
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 17, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Mike Lee Burned to the Ground by Former RNC Official for Being ‘No Different Than the Crazy Kraken Lady’
According to former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller, nothing better demonstrates that even the “good Republicans” like Sen. Mike Lee (UT) engaged in hare-brained schemes to help Donald Trump steal the 2020 presidential election, than Lee’s text messages leading up to the Jan 6th insurrection.
As Miller notes in his Bulwark column, there has existed a narrative that there were “good” Republicans who were not involved in plotting to keep Trump in the Oval Office no matter what voters decided, and then there were the fanatics who saw no problem with running roughshod over the Constitution.
With CNN reporting that Lee and fellow Republican Rep. Chip Roy (TX) were frantically texting former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows asking for help in disrupting the certification of the vote, Miller suggested that the “insane” wing of the party is deeper than people think.
With Lee and Roy’s texts demonstrating a swing from full-throated support for overturning to becoming appalled by the conspiracy theories and legal reasoning being put forth by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, Miller wrote that the whole affair was a “clown show.”
RELATED: Conservative busts Mike Lee for lying to Bob Woodward about when he learned of Eastman’s coup plot
“Among the self-appointed responsible Republicans, the story of Trump’s attempted election theft goes something like this: The former president had a few CRAZY people around him providing bad advice. Rudy and Lin Wood and Sidney “Release the Kraken” Powell and their ilk were egging on a strategy that was never going to work and that nobody was actually on board with,” Miller began. “Meanwhile, the rest of the players were maybe not profiles in courage, but they were trying to do the right thing. Just, you know, behind the scenes. Some were encouraging Trump to be more presidential—to finally do that growing into the office they had promised he would do four years ago now that he had lost.”
“The real story is that the circus was in town and even the supposed ‘good Republicans”’were happy to put on their clown make-up,” he added.
Listing off a series of the texts Lee sent to Meadows, Miller wrote that they are evidence that, “The true story is that ‘good Republican’ Mike Lee and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were forcing the crazy into the Oval Office at the most combustible time imaginable.”
Noting that Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) were openly trying to derail the certification of the 2020 vote, the former RNC official said Lee was just as bad — but doing it covertly
“In the end, Lee might not have voted to overturn the election but he was every bit a part of the coup as Cruz and Hawley and the rest. As it turns out this wasn’t the case of ‘responsible’ people trying to nudge things in the right direction in private,” he wrote before concluding, “It was a case where one posse of clowns was so insane that they were giving away the game. While the ‘responsible’ clowns like Mike Lee did everything in their power to figure out how they could keep the madman in power, without getting Rudy’s hair dye on their face.”
You can read the whole piece here.
News
Stephen Miller Got Into ‘Contentious’ Arguments With Jan. 6 Committee Over Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ Speech: NYT
The New York Times is reporting that former Trump aide Stephen Miller was grilled for eight hours by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, and that the interactions with the committee were at times “contentious.”
Miller, the immigration hardliner who actually publicly previewed the tactics Trump and his allies would use to try to stop the certification of the 2020 election in the weeks before the attack, was in particular asked about the speech Trump delivered at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riots.
“Investigators asked Mr. Miller repeatedly about the use of the word ‘we’ throughout Mr. Trump’s speech on the Ellipse, outside the White House, on Jan. 6, 2021, the people said, in an apparent effort to ascertain whether the former president had been directing supporters to join him in taking action to stop Congress from certifying his defeat,” the Times reports. “Mr. Miller argued that the language was no different from any other political speech.”
The portion of the speech in question featured Trump telling the crowd, ““We will not take it anymore, and that’s what this is all about… And to use a favorite term that all of you people really came up with: We will stop the steal.”
Miller also reportedly clashed with the committee over whether the 2020 election was stolen, even though Trump and his legal team lost every single court case they brought alleging voter fraud was to blame for his defeat.
IN OTHER NEWS: ‘A real humiliation’ for Putin as he watches his prize flagship sink: CNN reporter
News
Federal Judge Says Jan. 6 Was an ‘Insurgency’ and ‘Charlatans’ Like Trump Threaten Democracy in Post-Trial Remarks
After a jury found a January 6 rioter guilty on all charges a federal judge weighed in with a warning on American democracy.
“The insurgency, and it was in effect that, is very troubling,” Judge Reggie Walton, a Senior U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia, said, CNN reports. “I think our democracy is in trouble because unfortunately we have charlatans, like the former President, in my view, who don’t care about democracy and only care about power.”
Judge Walton is no “liberal activist judge,” a term of derision conservatives like to wave. He was nominated to the federal bench by a Republican, President George W. Bush. He also served as the Presiding Judge of the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (also known as the FISA Court), and was nominated to that post by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, another Bush nominee.
Walton’s remarks came at the end of the trial of Dustin Thompson, a 38-year-old Ohio exterminator who “faced six charges — obstructing an official proceeding, theft of government property, illegally entering the Capitol, illegally protesting in the Capitol, and two counts of disorderly conduct in the Capitol,” CNN adds.
He “claimed he was following ‘presidential orders’ when he stormed the US Capitol and stole liquor and a coat rack.”
CNN notes the “trial marked the first time a Capitol riot defendant tried to convince a jury that Trump was responsible for the violence on January 6, 2021.”