‘Woodward and I Have the Docs’: Robert Costa Posts Jan. 6 WH Call Logs That Could Be Big Trouble for Trump and Allies
CBS News’ Robert Costa Tuesday morning announced, “Woodward and I have the docs,” referring to the White House call logs and Donald Trump’s Presidential “Daily Diary” for January 6, 2021, the infamous day of the insurrection and the attack on the U.S. Capitol and American democracy.
Costa, formerly of The Washington Post, and Woodward, currently with The Post, have been working together. Costa published links to the White House call logs and the Presidential “Daily Diary”:
Woodward and I have the docs.@CBSNews @washingtonpost
Read them here…https://t.co/qY8p3r6iVrhttps://t.co/ksr1pZ6HD6
— Robert Costa (@costareports) March 29, 2022
They reveal a president who was in a flurry of phone calls from 8:23 AM to 11:06 AM – and then a mysterious seven-hour gap, until 6:54 PM.
The logs and diary could pose serious problems for Donald Trump, the former president, and his top aides and allies, as the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack puts together a detailed timeline of everything that happened on that day.
For example, Congressman Jim Jordan infamously told a reporter he couldn’t remember when he talked to the president on January 6, even if it was before or after the insurrection. He talked to Trump for ten minutes, from 9:24 AM to 9:34 AM – before the attack on the Capitol.
Costa points to Steve Bannon:
Bannon was at the Willard war room on January 5, working closely with Giuliani. They both spoke with Trump that night about how to push Pence to do what Trump wanted.
Now, we know Bannon then spoke twice w/ Trump on the day of attack, and once again pushed Trump to pressure VP.
— Robert Costa (@costareports) March 29, 2022
Trump then told the White House operator to call Senator Josh Hawley, whose fist pump has become an iconic symbol of the insurrection. And then he talked with Rudy Giuliani for six minutes. Stephen Miller for 26 minutes, and on and on.
And CBS’ Steven Portnoy notes House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s widely-reported call with Trump is not in the log:
McCarthy was on our air on 1/6, describing his efforts to urge Trump to appeal to his violent supporters to end their siege.
There’s no record of that call (or others) in the Trump WH logs, @costareports and @realBobWoodward report. https://t.co/JsKEs94cLW
— Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) March 29, 2022
Trump’s last call before the massive gap was to Senator David Perdue (R-GA), who is now running for governor of Georgia.
Also noteworthy is at 7:16 PM, after the attack on the Capitol, the White House operator told the president there were “pending calls” from Sen. Hawley, and attorney Cleta Mitchell who was on Trump’s possibly unlawful call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
‘I Have No Idea What a Burner Phone Is’: Trump Denies Wrongdoing After WH Call Logs Reveal Seven-Hour Jan. 6 Gap
The House select committee is looking into a seven-hour gap in the White House call logs from Jan. 6, 2021.
One panel member said the committee was investigating a “possible coverup” of the official White House record from that day and looking at whether Donald Trump used “burner phones” — which the former president denied in a statement to the Washington Post.
“I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term,” Trump told the newspaper.
The committee is investigating whether Trump communicated through backchannels, including aides’ phones or disposable personal phones, according to two sources with knowledge of the probe, after call records turned over by the National Archives showed a seven-hour and 37-minute gap, from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m.
RELATED: Trump ‘incitement’ tweet new focus of Jan 6th investigators: report
Trump was known for using different phones while president, with some outbound calls showing up as the White House switchboard’s number and other times it would show up to the recipient from a different number — or no number at all, according to a former Cabinet member.
The Presidential Records Act requires the preservation of all written communications and a presidential daily diary that chronicles all the president’s movements, phone calls and meetings.
‘I’m Not Going to Tell You – Why Would I Tell You?’ Biden Smacks Down Doocy Over ‘Silly’ Question
President Joe Biden did not appear impressed with a question from Fox News White House correspondent and propagandist Peter Doocy Monday afternoon.
Doocy asked President Biden about his remarks that if Russia uses chemical weapons it will, the Fox News reports says he said, “trigger a response in kind.”
President Biden replied, “It will trigger a significant response.”
“What does that mean?” Doocy disrespectfully demanded to know.
“I’m not going to tell you. Why would I tell you?” President Biden responded. “You’ve got to be silly.”
“The world, wants to know?” was Doocy’s almost shrugged answer.
“The world wants to know a lot of things, I’m not telling them what the response would be.”
Doocy: When you said that chemical weapon use by Russia would trigger a response in kind
Biden: It will trigger a significant response
Doocy: What does that mean?
Biden: I’m not going to tell you. Why would I tell you? pic.twitter.com/jf6Mr1bLmT
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 28, 2022
‘Radio Silence’: Unknown if Clarence Thomas Missing SCOTUS Private Conference After Entering Hospital One Week Ago
U.S. Supreme Court Justices Friday morning are holding a closed-door private conference, and it is not known if Justice Clarence Thomas is attending, in person or virtually, after entering the hospital one week ago. The Court has refused to update the public on his condition.
In its statement Sunday evening the Court said Justice Thomas was experiencing “flu-like symptoms” and “he expects to be released in a day or two.” On Wednesday the Associated Press reported the Court would not even say if Justice Thomas is still hospitalized, but reported: “Thomas did not have COVID-19 and his infection was being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the court has said.”
“Still no word on the health status of Justice Thomas, aside from a TMZ report,” Lawrence Hurley, Reuters’ reporter covering the Supreme Court, notes:
Supreme Court justices meet for private conference today. Still no word on the health status of Justice Thomas, aside from a TMZ report
— Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) March 25, 2022
Indeed, the only other news out of the Court came from TMZ’s chance encounter with Justice Stephen Breyer. “Justice Breyer said simply, Thomas is fine,” is what the online tabloid reported Thursday, with no direct quote on Thomas from Breyer.
Associated Press legal affairs reporter Mark Sherman Friday morning writes “radio silence” from SCOTUS:
Two days later and no change. Radio silence from #SCOTUS about Justice Thomas. Meanwhile, the justices gather for a private conference today https://t.co/Zug5tl5KM9
— Mark Sherman (@shermancourt) March 25, 2022
Concerns are swirling around Thomas’ health as The Washington Post, CBS News, and CNN all published bombshell reports that the Justice’s wife, far-right activist and lobbyist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, had been urging then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 election.”
Thomas is currently the longest-serving justice on the Supreme Court bench, having been confirmed in 1991, more than 30 years ago.
UPDATE: 10:33 AM ET –
CNBC is now reporting “Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas discharged from hospital.” No other updates as to his health status yet.
