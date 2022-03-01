COMMENTARY
‘Trump Sycophant’ GOP Chair Elise Stefanik Blasted Over Claiming to Support Ukraine After ‘Echoing Russian Propaganda’
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York, the chair of the House Republican Caucus, is under fire after belatedly posting a video Tuesday morning expressing support for Ukraine.
In it she expresses pride for having traveled to Ukraine in 2018, saying she “saw firsthand the importance of the security partnership” between the U.S. and Ukraine “to combat Vladimir Putin’s disinformation, and defend democracy and freedom.”
As many are pointing out, Stefanik voted twice against impeaching Donald Trump, including when he was impeached for blackmailing Ukraine and withholding vital weapons funding Congress had already appropriated. She also supports Donald Trump’s “Big Lie,” the false claim the election was stolen.
My message to the people of @Ukraine and @ZelenskyyUa: The United States of America stands firmly with you against Russia’s unprovoked and heinous attack on your country. pic.twitter.com/s4d96sWxb2
— Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) March 1, 2022
Top Senate Finance Committee staffer Ashley Schapitl called Stefanik’s remarks “especially gross.”
“Stefanik was one of the biggest Trump sycophants during the first impeachment. She covered for his blackmail of President Zelensky and echoed Russian propaganda day after day.”
Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson served up a Stefanik checklist:
Abject loyalty to Trump? Check.
Defense of the “perfect call”? Check.
Voted to exonerate Trump in his impeachment? Check.
I don’t know what a human soul goes for on the open market, but Elise sold cheap.
Noted civil liberties and national security blogger Marcy Wheeler says: “Elise claims to ‘stand firmly with Ukraine.’ But when she was called on to do her Constitutional duty to uphold the integrity of the US Constitution, she stood firmly with Donald Trump, who had extorted Ukraine.”
George Conway asked her just one simple question:
Are you sure you don’t want to ask him to do you a favor? https://t.co/hiDOIeJOHn
— George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) March 1, 2022
More:
You are the same traitorous fuck who fully supported Trump withholding aide in an attempt to blackmail Zelensky.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) March 1, 2022
“I would like you to do us a favor though..”
You still think that was a “perfect phone call”?? You know what, I don’t even care if you do or don’t at this point. You doggedly defended it when it came out. The rest of us saw it for what it was when it happened.
— Jono 🇺🇲 (@jono_pollard) March 1, 2022
You’re such a friggin’ hypocrite, Elise. We all remember how you stood by Trump when he tried to blackmail Zelenskyy, threatening to deny vital military aid to Ukraine unless the Ukrainian president would lie about Joe Biden. Shame on you!
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 1, 2022
Money and power.
— 🌺Whatsername🌺 (@Conch_Out) March 1, 2022
COMMENTARY
Watch How Tucker Carlson on Fox News Makes the Outrageously False Claim That His Own Words Aren’t Being Used by Russia
Monday night Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson outright lied on-air, attacking Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell who accused him of supporting Vladimir Putin and his unlawful war of choice against Ukraine.
Carlson astonishingly denied this was true, brilliantly defusing what countless Fox News viewers heard – both him defending Putin and his war on Ukraine, and that the Kremlin was using those words on Russian TV to defend Putin.
First, here’s how Snopes describes the pro-Putin propaganda Carlson created:
Carlson spent a number of segments criticizing U.S. President Joe Biden and the Ukrainian government, and then often defending Putin, clips that have become fodder for Russian television. On Feb. 17, 2022, for example, he said:
And of course, they’re promoting war, not to maintain the democracy that is Ukraine. Ukraine is not a democracy. It has never been a democracy in its history and it’s not now. It’s a client state of the Biden administration. It’s a place in which opposition media and opposition political candidates are completely shut down by the government. Is not a democracy at all. And it’s insulting they would suggest otherwise.
Here’s the clip Carlson denies exists:
On Sunday, Russian state TV translated this Tucker Carlson rant: “They’re promoting war, not to maintain the democracy that is Ukraine. Ukraine is not a democracy. It has never been a democracy in its history and it’s not now. It is a client state of the Biden administration.” pic.twitter.com/36fziEks90
— Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) February 24, 2022
And here’s Carlson Monday night, showing Congressman Swalwell telling the truth, and Carlson falsely calling it a lie.
Swalwell clip: Trump, Pompeo, and Tucker Carlson are rooting for Russians and that’s being replayed on Russia TV
Tucker: It’s an awful thing to say.. The question is why are they saying it. It doesn’t make sense… pic.twitter.com/Li5k9p7HN9
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 1, 2022
Here’s how he lied:
“You know it’s such an awful thing to say,” Carlson told his loyal viewers, apparently trying to sound innocent and honorable. “We hesitated, even, to play that.”
RELATED –
‘Going Really Badly for Russia’: International Criminal Court Opens War Crimes Investigation Over Attack on Ukraine
And then he adds this piece of gaslighting: “It’s very common, you hear it every day.”
You “hear it every day” because it’s true, as the clip above shows.
Finally, for those who need even more convincing, here’s Carlson on Feb. 22, right before Putin started bombing Ukraine:
Tucker opens his show by arguing there’s no real reason to “hate” Putin pic.twitter.com/MUgFNvkmuA
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) February 23, 2022
The media has been all over Fox News and Carlson for his pro-Putin propaganda, now that Ukraine appears to be beating the pants off Russia. Here are a few stories:
“Tucker Carlson Hoping We Can Just Forget About All the Times He Insisted Putin Was the Best”
(Vanity Fair)
“Late Night Hosts Rip Tucker Carlson’s Segment Praising Putin — Which Was Later Played On Russian TV”
(Deadline)
COMMENTARY
‘Vindicated’: Right Leaning Politico Praises ‘Uniquely Suited’ Biden and His International Leadership in Rare Move
Ever since mainstream media giant Politico was sold to a right-wing conservative German multinational media conglomerate that is owned by a top million-dollar Trump donor its coverage has turned decidedly against President Joe Biden.
But on Monday as the world unites against Russian President Vladimir Putin, and even his own oligarchs – at least one – are calling for him to end his unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine, Politico published a rare and astonishingly fair and relatively positive piece on President Biden – albeit not without its thinly veiled attacks.
In “A presidency transformed,” Politico’s Playbook authors write “Biden is an Atlanticist who likes to brag about how he stayed in touch with European leaders while out of office from 2017 to 2021. He is a creature of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Munich Security Conference. He came up in politics immersed in the debates of the Cold War, which are now newly relevant. When he said recently that ‘the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power,’ he could have been lifting the line from one of his 1988 presidential campaign speeches.”
“Biden, in this view, is uniquely suited for the new role that has been thrust upon him.”
All that is far better than Politico’s infamous piece in December, attacking Vice President Kamala Harris as “Bluetooth-phobic,” because she uses corded headphones – since wireless ones are easily hacked.
But here’s the best part of Monday’s Politico Playbook, an acknowledgment that Republicans and especially the MAGA crowd refuse to admit.
“It was Biden and his team’s patience and close consultation with European allies that has led to the extraordinary unity now on display. Biden’s patience waiting to impose sanctions until after the invasion, even in the face of intense criticism, has been vindicated because Putin would have pointed to preemptive sanctions as a provocation and a reason to invade. Biden said that Germany would abandon the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Putin attacked and he was right, because he had been engaged in quiet diplomacy on the issue all along,” Politico’s Ryan Lizza, Rachael Bade, and Eugene Daniels write.
“Biden’s surging of forces into NATO countries pushed other countries to do the same,” they continue. “Biden’s leadership on sanctions helped reluctant allies follow along. All of it was done without shaming and finger pointing. While Biden’s national security apparatus often gets criticized for being bogged down in deliberation without decision, that focus on intense consultation was rewarded by the Europeans.”
“There’s a lot of pride right now among Democrats in how Biden has handled the crisis so far,” they conclude.
Of course, there’s plenty of negativity in the piece, like “Biden world isn’t eager to talk about…sacrifice.”
“Globalization has its downsides.”
Democrats are “sweating” some “landmines.”
But as one pro-Biden social media advocate noted, “President Biden is handling the US response to the war in Ukraine so well that even @politico had to admit it.”
COMMENTARY
‘Putin’s Favorite Senator’ Ron Johnson Scorched for Claiming Dems Weakened Ukraine by Impeaching Trump: ‘FBI Warned You’
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), already a well-known as a far right wing conspiracy theorist, is coming under strong criticism after falsely claiming top Democrats weakened Ukraine by impeaching Donald Trump.
Ron Johnson blames Vindman, Pelosi, and Adam Schiff for weakening Ukraine with Trump’s impeachment pic.twitter.com/61KmZlFy7W
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 27, 2022
Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responded by calling Johnson “confused,” and saying, “Sit this one out, Senator.”
“It was Trump who withheld military aid from Ukraine. It was Trump who demanded a ‘favor’ from Zelenskyy in exchange for the aid. It was Trump who weakened Ukraine. And it was Senator Johnson who voted to acquit.”
Johnson dared to double down with more falsehoods, claiming Schiff had no “Russian collusion evidence.”
Ukraine wishes you would have sat 2017-2020 out when you appeared over 467 times for over 57 total hours lying bold faced to America and the world about Russian collusion evidence you never had.
You helped weaken and make Ukraine vulnerable.
Attorney and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa went after Johnson:
My dude: You used your position as a senator to push the lie that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election. That lie was fed to you by -Russian intelligence-. The FBI warned you. You blew them off.
To recap: You acted as a witting Russian agent. This. Is. On. You.* https://t.co/tzroM80zhZ
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 28, 2022
Noted political scientist Norman Ornstein jumped in, declaring Johnson “Putin’s favorite senator. A Putin lickspittle. A useful idiot to Russia. Ladies and Gentlemen, Ron Johnson!”
Others blasted Johnson as well.
Some reminded the Wisconsin Republican he (and other GOP Senators) infamously “celebrated American independence in Russia,” and called him “a Russian sympathizer and a traitor.”
Comrade Ron are you happy now.
Fu**Putin and these 8 ?’s ? https://t.co/mIOA9dyhgf pic.twitter.com/nPqk08jWo6
— Thinking Out Loud (@Alpine1280) February 28, 2022
Others called Johnson “a Russian asset,” and still others asked questions about Johnson’s ties to Putin and Russia.
Former Lincoln Project Executive Director Fred Wellman:
Lies. Trump and his collaborators denied lethal aid for Ukraine. Johnson is clearly trying to cover his ass. What is he hiding? Why is he so desperately trying to spin what we saw? After the Soviet Union fell we learned a lot about what they’d done. What will we find on Ron? https://t.co/ir5jFPch4v
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) February 28, 2022
Journalist and former staff writer at The New Yorker James Surowiecki:
Ron Johnson has yet to explain how investigating Trump’s ties to Russia “weakened” Ukraine. https://t.co/fx6gjFu0dq
— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) February 28, 2022
And veteran journalist Dan Rather asked the most important question:
Shall we Google Ron Johnson and Russia? https://t.co/4jBBzvOjjK
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 27, 2022
