RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Huge Protest as Anti-LGBTQ Group Delivers ‘Alternative Viewpoint’ on Trans Youth at Minnesota School Board Meeting
Hundreds of students, parents, and residents in the Becker, Minnesota School District showed up, mostly to protest, a special presentation by an anti-LGBTQ group that offered what it called an “alternative viewpoint” on transgender people. The group, the Minnesota Child Protection League, has been cited by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Protesters have shown up tonight ahead of a Becker school board meeting where the Minnesota Child’s Protection League is speaking. The group is listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-LGBTQ+ hate group. @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/giByOfgJXK
— Babs Santos (@TundeTV) March 14, 2022
“This is disgusting,” said Skyler Seiler, identified by Fox9 as a transgender student at the school. “I can’t believe this, we are humans too. I don’t know why they’re treating us like we’re not. Is it not your job, as school board members, to make students feel safe and welcome?”
The school board on Monday voted to allow the group, which Fox9 says is listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-LGBTQ hate group, to deliver the special presentation. It’s unclear why the school board agreed to allow a third party organization to deliver a message of hate and discrimination that directly affects the students and families it is supposed to support, protect, and defend. It’s also unclear if that information was vetted or fact-checked before being delivered. Attendees say the group’s information was not from credible sources.
“Human rights don’t have two sides so bringing in another side just doesn’t make sense to me,” Heather Abrahamson told Fox9.
“They were not credible sources that they were citing, and it was completely biased and really offensive and insulting,” Maggie Seiler said. “This is painful, I’m sure those kids in there feel even more ostracized and like the school doesn’t back them and like they have even less rights.”
LGBTQ students in Becker have voiced concerns about their safety in recent years, so this school year the district sought out information about how to address the situation. But then some community member said they wanted to hear from the opposite side; sparking outrage Monday: pic.twitter.com/K0DukUnLut
— Babs Santos (@TundeTV) March 15, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Hold Them for Treason’: Christian Nationalist MAGA Pastor Promises to Revive McCarthyism if Elected to Congress
South Carolina’s Mark Burns, a televangelist, Christian nationalist, and pro-Trump Republican candidate for Congress, is promising to revive McCarthyism if elected. Burns says he will “revive” the House Committee on Un-American Activities (HCUA), which for decades was used to blacklist private citizens suspected of disloyalty to the United States or of holding communist or fascist beliefs, or ties to foreign enemy governments.
“When I’m elected, I am going to help formulate and re-energize a committee called ‘HUAC,'” Burns said on Real America’s Voice, the far-right streaming service that also hosts Steve Bannon.
“HUAC is the House of Un-American Activities Committee,” he said, erroneously. “This is a committee – it is not a new committee – it was a committee that was during the time, that existed in the 40s and 50s. But it’s a committee that is sole purpose is to identify Americans, media, elected officials who are doing un-American activities and to hold them for treason here in America.”
In the early 1950’s U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy was the face of the movement, although he was not a member of the Committee. In 1959 former President Harry S. Truman called it the “most un-American thing in the country today.”
Burns has misrepresented his military service and education, and when caught claimed he was being attacked because he is “a black man supporting Donald Trump for President.”
MAGA pastor Mark Burns vows that when he is elected to Congress, he will resurrect the House Un-American Activities Committee for the purpose of charging citizens, members of the media, and elected officials with treason. pic.twitter.com/6qYP659gWN
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 15, 2022
Related:
Christian Nationalist MAGA Pastor Mark Burns Calls for Mass Civil Disobedience to Shut Down America
Watch: MAGA GOP Candidate Tells Diamond and Silk Mask Mandates Are ‘Indoctrinating’ Kids to Become Nazi Stormtroopers
Watch: MAGA Congressional Candidate Calls for All Laws ‘Contrary to God’s Word’ to Be Overturned
America Is in a Spiritual War Against ‘Satan Liberal Evil Communist Socialist’ Democrats Says GOP House Candidate
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Inconceivable’: Legal Experts Denounce Idaho’s Abortion Ban That Allows Blood Relatives to Sue
Lawmakers in the state of Idaho late Monday afternoon completed passage of legislation that will allow a woman’s blood relatives to sue if she has or attempts to have an abortion. Specifically the law mentions the man who impregnated her, a grandparent, aunt, uncle, or “a sibling of the preborn child.”
The bill is “a six-week abortion ban modeled after the Texas law that has eliminated access to the procedure before many people know they are pregnant,” reports The 19th. “The vote puts Idaho on the path to becoming the second state with a six-week ban in place.”
It now goes to Republican Governor Brad Little for his signature or veto.
SB 1309, the “FETAL HEARTBEAT PREBORN CHILD PROTECTION ACT,” in part reads: “Any female upon whom an abortion has been attempted or performed, the father of the preborn child, a grandparent of the preborn child, a sibling of the preborn child, or an aunt or uncle of the preborn child may” sue the doctor. Rape, incest, and medical emergency cases are not included, but there are still roadblocks in those cases.
The bill is so brutal that if a girl is the victim of incestuous rape, by, say, her father, her father or mother have to report the rape to the police and then give the doctor a police report. If the girl’s mother is deceased or divorced (these situations are conveniently not mentioned in the bill) the very man who raped his own daughter has to report himself to the police and the doctor has to be given a copy of the police report:
Oberlin political science professor Miranda Yaver, PhD, responded to the legislation, saying: “When I teach repro[ductive] rights in Con[stitutional] Law, I give students a set of hypothetical abortion restrictions, ranging from modest to extreme, & ask whether undue burdens under [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey,” the 1992 Supreme Court law that upheld 1973’s Roe v. Wade.
“1 involves the man suing to prevent an abortion. My students usually find that inconceivable. Not so anymore,” Dr. Yaver laments.
Georgia State Law law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis explains why this is such dangerous legislation:
“I have no legal interest in my sister’s womb. I should not have a private right of action against her for decisions that do not harm me,” he writes. “This legislation is not only an affront to constitutional rights but a return to the law of coverture.”
(For those unfamiliar with the term, Harvard Business School notes: “During most of American history, women’s lives in most states were circumscribed by common law brought to North America by English colonists. These marriage and property laws, or “coverture,” stipulated that a married woman did not have a separate legal existence from her husband. A married woman or feme covert was a dependent, like an underage child or a slave, and could not own property in her own name or control her own earnings, except under very specific circumstances.”)
“Laws should not treat women like chattel. Yet, here we are,” Kreis added.
What is happening here is simple: legislators are afraid of making pregnant women criminals. And so, they’ve decided to create a kind of public or quasi-public property interest in women’s reproductive capacity. What constitutional rights are states still obligated to honor? /fin
— Anthony Michael Kreis ????? (@AnthonyMKreis) March 14, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Marco Rubio Blasts ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Opponents as ‘Ridiculous’
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) says people who oppose the DeSantis-approved “Don’t Say Gay” legislation are “ridiculous.”
“To call it ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ which is what people have done, is ridiculous,” Sen. Rubio told reporters Monday. “That’s not what the bill is about at all,” he said, falsely.
“The bill basically says that sexual orientation is just not something schools should be talking to children about, children from kindergarten to 6th grade,” Rubio added, grossly mischaracterizing the legislation.
“Why are schools talking to kids about that? We send our kids to school to learn how to read, how to write, to learn about history, to acquire academic proficiency. We don’t send kids to school so schools can raise our kids. We send them so they can teach them.”
During his failed 2016 White House run Sen. Rubio repeatedly promised he would not run for re-election. He used the Pulse Massacre, one of the worst and deadliest anti-LGBTQ hate crimes, to declare that the community needed him and launched a re-election campaign on the back of those massacred LGBTQ people.
Related –
Watch: DeSantis Says ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Will Allow Parents to ‘Send Kids to Kindergarten Without Being Sexualized
“Raising kids is the job of parents and families, not schools,” Rubio concluded Monday. “That’s what that bill does. Those who call it [‘Don’t Say Gay’ do so] because they do want to turn our schools into a place to raise children. Schools are not about raising children, they are about teaching children.”
Watch (starts at the 1:50 mark):
Related:
Marco Rubio Just Hired a New Chief of Staff: The CEO of a Powerful Anti-LGBT Activist Organization
‘Who Is Next? Christian Charities?’: Marco Rubio Defends Chick-fil-A in Lying Paranoid Rant
Trending
- GRIFTERS GONNA GRIFT2 days ago
Trump Scrambles at Damage Control After Being Caught Grifting MAGA Supporters With Phony ‘Contest’
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘TV Terrorist’ Donald Trump Blasted for Telling Followers They ‘Must Lay Down Their Very Lives’ to Defend Against CRT
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Koch Keeps Doing Business in Russia as Top Journalist Says Family Fortune Came From Hitler: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Madison Cawthorn on January 6 Admitted He Was Armed and Had Carried ‘Multiple Weapons’ in His Wheelchair: Video
- News23 hours ago
Capitol Rioter Lost Her Job and Her Marriage After Jan. 6 — Now She Is Begging to Stay Out of Jail
- News1 day ago
GOP’s ‘Putin Wing’ Is Doing Russia’s ‘Misinformation’ Dirty Work for Them: Conservative
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM22 hours ago
Watch: DeSantis Says ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Will Allow Parents to ‘Send Kids to Kindergarten Without Being Sexualized’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM21 hours ago
Watch: Marco Rubio Blasts ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Opponents as ‘Ridiculous’