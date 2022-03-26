RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Former Mississippi GOP Lawmaker Doubles Down on Unhinged Call for Transgender Allies to Face ‘Firing Squad’
Robert Foster, a Republican former Mississippi state representative and failed gubernatorial candidate Friday night launched an unhinged assault on transgender allies, calling for their death by firing squad. After online outrage, he doubled down Saturday morning.
The Mississippi Free Press reports Foster is “using his social-media platform to call for the execution of political foes who support the rights of transgender people.”
Friday night Foster tweeted: “Some of y’all still want to try and find political compromise with those that want to groom our school aged children and pretend men are women, etc. I think they need to be lined up against wall [sic] before a firing squad to be sent to an early judgment.”
Saturday morning Foster, a farmer who runs an agritourism business and calls himself a “Man of Faith,” and a “Constitutional Conservative,” doubled down, attacking his foes and defending his hate-filled remarks while trying to claim he was not referring to transgender people.
“I see this really set some of the wackos off, let me elaborate for you. First, that tweet says nothing about shooting or killing transgendered people. It clearly says groomers,” he wrote. “Groomers” is a commonly-used word to describe pedophiles or those who establish relationships with children in service of pedophiles, but has been used increasingly by conservatives to demean LGBTQ people with a false claim that equates them with pedophiles. And in writing, “pretend men are women,” Foster clearly was referring to, at minimum, supporters of transgender people.
He did not stop there.
“To those adults that groom children into dressing like the opposite sex, telling them they can be a different sex, encouraging them to take hormone treatments to ‘transition’ and ultimately have surgery to remove their sex organs, I propose they be given the death penalty,” Foster added.
Foster, like many Republicans who attack transgender children and adults, clearly has not done his homework, but he did release a statement to the Mississippi Free Press:
“I said what I said,” he wrote, adding to what he had tweeted. “The law should be changed so that anyone trying to sexually groom children and/or advocating to put men pretending to be women in locker rooms and bathrooms with young women should receive the death penalty by firing squad.”
And he tweeted:
“Adult groomers of transgendered children are all pedophiles. Pedophiles deserve the death penalty.”
At around 11:00 AM ET Foster’s original tweet was removed and Twitter stated: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.” So far his remaining tweets have not been deleted.
Foster, the Mississippi Free Press notes, “authored the state’s current death penalty law in 2017, allowing for executions by gas chamber, electrocution and firing squad.”
For those who think Foster’s anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, coupled with his electoral loss have hamstrung his political power, Mississippi Free Press adds:
“Despite winning less than 18% of the GOP primary vote, Foster’s farm venue has become a prime destination for Republicans since 2019, with GOP officials like U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, U.S. House Rep. Trent Kelly and House Speaker Philip Gunn attending fundraisers and other events on the property.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Alabama Attorney General Invited to Testify Against KBJ Refuses to Say Biden Is the ‘Duly Elected’ President
Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans led by Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R-IA) invited the Republican Attorney General of Alabama to testify Thursday against the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Steve Marshall, in a contentious back-and-forth with Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), refused repeatedly to state that President Joe Biden was “duly elected” or is “lawfully serving.”
Here’s the text of the exchange, via Politico (video below):
Whitehouse: Is Joseph R. Biden of Delaware the duly elected and lawfully serving president of the United States of America?
Marshall: He is the president of this country.
Whitehouse: Is he the duly elected and lawfully serving president of the United States?
Marshall: He is the president of our country.
Whitehouse: Are you answering that omitting the language ‘duly elected and lawfully serving’ purposefully?
Marshall: I’m answering the question. He is the president of the United States.
Whitehouse: And you have no view as to whether or not he was duly elected or is lawfully serving?
Marshall: I’m telling you he is the president of the United States.
“Marshall was the head of the Rule of Law Defense Fund,” Politico notes, calling it “an affiliate of the Republican Attorneys General Association, on Jan. 6, 2021.”
“That group sent a robocall that day encouraging people to march to the Capitol preceding the attack.”
As Alabama Attorney General Marshall successfully challenged his state’s move to enact curbside voting for some voters during the COVID pandemic in 2020. He was able to get the U.S. Supreme Court to block curbside voting.
Watch the exchange between Marshall and Senator Whitehouse:
MINUTES AGO: Alabama’s Attorney General is questioned at Senate Judiciary Committee… and this exchange happened ====> pic.twitter.com/3UCoe0Z3vz
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 24, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
MAGA Congressman Drops Dime on Trump: He ‘Asked Me to Rescind 2020 Elections’ and ‘Immediately Remove Biden’
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), a far-right Congressman who allegedly strategized with then-President Donald Trump on ways to overturn the election, spoke at the January 6 rally wearing a bulletproof vest while urging “American patriots” to “start taking down names and kicking ass,” confessed Wednesday that Trump had asked him “to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency.”
It is possibly the most damning accusation or admission yet from a Trump insider, someone who up until hours ago had been endorsed by the former president in his race for a U.S. Senate seat. Brooks was also the first member of Congress to declare he objected to the results of the 2020 election being certified.
“As a lawyer,” Brooks claims, “I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Republicans Really Angry Judiciary Chair Is Debunking Their Attacks and False Claims During KBJ’s Confirmation Hearing
Senate Republicans are furious Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) debunked their false claims and accusations, and outright lies during Tuesday’s confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Wednesday morning the very powerful Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), an attorney who holds not one but two law degrees, complained that Chairman Durbin “editorialized’ after each Republicans’ 30 minutes of questioning.
And he specifically complained that Chairman Durbin corrected the record after he falsely accused Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of calling President George W. Bush and his late Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld “war criminals.”
“I noticed that after every series of questioning on this side of the aisle, he told Durbin, referring to Republicans, “you choose to editorialize and contradict the points being made by this side of the aisle. I don’t know whether we will have an equal opportunity to editorialize about the advocacy that you and your colleagues, the points that you’re trying to make,” Cornyn complained.
“I especially was concerned that after my questioning yesterday, I left the hearing room and you chose to come back after a break and raise with the judge a point that I had asked her about, and which I frankly think was misrepresenting my position and what the facts are with regard to whether the judge accused President George W. Bush and Donald Rumsfeld of war crimes. My language was I asked her whether she called them a war criminal and she said under oath to you ‘No, I did not,’ although the record is plain as it can be that she accused them of war crimes,” he said, switching his own language.
“Now I don’t understand the difference between calling somebody a war criminal and accusing them of war crimes, maybe in some, some other foreign language that I don’t frankly, understand, maybe that would make sense but not in accordance with a common understanding of the English language,” Cornyn said, falsely.
Senator Cornyn not only holds two law degrees, but he was also the Texas Attorney General, an associate justice on the Texas Supreme Court, and a Texas district court judge.
“So I just don’t, I just want to lodge a protest and say that I don’t think it’s appropriate for the chairman after every time somebody on this side of the aisle, asks questions of the judge, you come back and you denigrate, and you attack and you criticize a line of questioning. I think the judge is doing a pretty good job of defending her own position and answering questions. So thank you for giving me a chance to express my objection to the way that you’ve been editorializing after each time this side of the aisle asks questions.”
Watch:
Does Cornyn really want to relitigate whether George W Bush committed war crimes? pic.twitter.com/Sqw8nfU9X5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2022
Trending
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Watergate Reporter Calls Ginni Thomas-Mark Meadows Bombshell ‘Unprecedented Entanglement’
- OMG2 days ago
‘Unbelievable Waste of Time’: Trump Sues Clinton With Typo-Laden ‘Lolsuit’ Mocked by Legal Experts
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces New Lawsuit That Seeks to Disqualify Her as an Insurrectionist: Report
- News2 days ago
Madison Cawthorn ‘At Risk’ After Failed Attempt to Change Districts: ‘Nobody Wants to Help Him’
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Bible Believing’ Christian Nationalist Who Wants to Shoot ‘Godless Commies’ in the Face Running for State Senate
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Watch: Biden Mocks Trump at NATO When Asked What Happens if Former President Launches 2024 Campaign
- News3 days ago
Supreme Court Refuses to Say if Clarence Thomas Remains Hospitalized After Five Days
- CRIME2 days ago
John Dean Calls for Feds to Take Over Manhattan DA’s Halted Investigation and ‘Indict Trump’