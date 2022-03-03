RULE OF LAW
Former Federal Prosecutor Slams Garland’s ‘Weakness’ and ‘Incompetence’ of DOJ Leaders in ‘Letting Trump Off the Hook’
A former federal prosecutor is blasting the top brass at the U.S. Dept. of Justice, from Attorney General Merrick Garland on down, for appearing to refuse to prosecute Donald Trump.
“Stand up to Garland to the point of threatening resignation,” urged Richard Signorelli, a civil and criminal litigation lawyer who served as an Asst. U.S. Attorney at the prestigious Southern District of New York office (SDNY).
“No other federal prosecutorial accomplishment will matter if you do not timely & aggressively address the Trump menace,” he said in a series of tweets Thursday morning.
Signorelli’s remarks come just hours after the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack in a court filing revealed it has sufficient evidence to believe Donald Trump committed multiple federal crimes, including criminal conspiracy.
Responding to a DOJ announcement that Garland today is giving a speech on white-collar crime, Signorelli called it “Shameful.”
“I don’t want to hear one damn word from Garland about any criminal matter until he addresses the Trump menace. In the strongest terms possible, I condemn Garland’s weakness/incompetence. Garland constitutes a threat to public safety/the survival of our democracy.”
But Signorelli made clear his “anger” is not only directed at Garland, who many on the left see as an extreme disappointment in applying the laws of the United States equally, even if that means prosecuting a former U.S. president.
He’s also angered at other DOJ officials who he says are “complicit” in letting Trump “off the hook.”
Among those are Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco; the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams; Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York; and the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves:
My anger at the incompetence/inaction of @TheJusticeDept for so far in letting Trump off the hook is not only directed at Garland. Those around him are also complicit especially @LisaMonaco but also Damian Williams of @SDNYnews Breon Peace of @EDNYnews Matthew Graves of @USAO_DC.
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) March 3, 2022
Republican Former Head of FBI and CIA Serves Scathing Rebuke to His ‘Friends’ Bill Barr and Rudy Giuliani – and Trump
There is “a dire threat to the rule of law in the country I love.”
He is a former federal judge, and the only person ever to have led both the FBI and CIA. He is a Republican who was first nominated to a federal government position by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri in 1960. He is 95 years old, and he is apparently appalled by what he is calling “a dire threat to the rule of law in the country I love. “
“Order protects liberty, and liberty protects order,” writes William Webster (photo, right), in a New York Times op-ed on Monday. “Today, the integrity of the institutions that protect our civil order are, tragically, under assault from too many people whose job it should be to protect them.”
Webster, who has served as Chair of the Homeland Security Advisory Council since 2005, is serving up a scathing rebuke to President Donald Trump, as well as to his own friends, Attorney General Bill Barr and Rudy Giuliani.
“I am deeply disturbed by the assertion of President Trump that our ‘current director’ — as he refers to the man he selected for the job of running the F.B.I. — cannot fix what the president calls a broken agency,” Webster says. He warns of Trump’s “thinly veiled suggestion that the director, Christopher Wray, like his banished predecessor, James Comey, could be on the chopping block.”
Judge Webster blasts the “aspersions cast upon” the men and women of the FBI “by the president and my longtime friend, Attorney General William P. Barr,” which he characterizes as “troubling in the extreme.”
Calling F.B.I. professionals “scum,” as the president did, is a slur against people who risk their lives to keep us safe. Mr. Barr’s charges of bias within the F.B.I., made without providing any evidence and in direct dispute of the findings of the nonpartisan inspector general, risk inflicting enduring damage on this critically important institution.
Webster also goes after Giuliani.
“I’m profoundly disappointed in another longtime, respected friend, Rudy Giuliani, who had spent his life defending our people from those who would do us harm. His activities of late concerning Ukraine have, at a minimum, failed the smell test of propriety.”
Read Webster’s entire op-ed here.
Image of William Webster and Bill Barr via Wikimedia
