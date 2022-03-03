Former Federal Prosecutor Slams Garland’s ‘Weakness’ and ‘Incompetence’ of DOJ Leaders in ‘Letting Trump Off the Hook’

A former federal prosecutor is blasting the top brass at the U.S. Dept. of Justice, from Attorney General Merrick Garland on down, for appearing to refuse to prosecute Donald Trump.

“Stand up to Garland to the point of threatening resignation,” urged Richard Signorelli, a civil and criminal litigation lawyer who served as an Asst. U.S. Attorney at the prestigious Southern District of New York office (SDNY).

“No other federal prosecutorial accomplishment will matter if you do not timely & aggressively address the Trump menace,” he said in a series of tweets Thursday morning.

Signorelli’s remarks come just hours after the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack in a court filing revealed it has sufficient evidence to believe Donald Trump committed multiple federal crimes, including criminal conspiracy.

Responding to a DOJ announcement that Garland today is giving a speech on white-collar crime, Signorelli called it “Shameful.”

“I don’t want to hear one damn word from Garland about any criminal matter until he addresses the Trump menace. In the strongest terms possible, I condemn Garland’s weakness/incompetence. Garland constitutes a threat to public safety/the survival of our democracy.”

But Signorelli made clear his “anger” is not only directed at Garland, who many on the left see as an extreme disappointment in applying the laws of the United States equally, even if that means prosecuting a former U.S. president.

He’s also angered at other DOJ officials who he says are “complicit” in letting Trump “off the hook.”

Among those are Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco; the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams; Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York; and the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves: