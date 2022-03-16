News
Biden Brings Receipts: President Blasts Big Oil for ‘Padding Their Profits at the Expense of Hardworking Americans’
President Joe Biden is blasting Big Oil and he has the facts to prove his case.
It’s rare for President Biden to single out any particular group or industry for criticism, unlike his predecessor who seemed to almost daily, but on Wednesday he slammed the fossil fuel industry for price gouging.
“Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too,” Biden said on Twitter. “Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31.”
“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,” he added, posting a chart to prove his point:
Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too.
Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31.
Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans. pic.twitter.com/uLNGleWBly
— President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2022
Republicans and far-right media have been hammering Biden unfairly, falsely claiming America is no longer energy independent (it is) and blaming him for higher prices at the pump – which he has no direct control over and little indirect ability to impact as well.
Trump Family’s Strategy in Legal Dispute With Mary Trump May Have Just Massively Backfired: Analysis
Former President Donald Trump’s various legal teams are facing the predicament of potentially harming their legal defense in one case by making certain admissions in another, according to a new analysis by Reuters.
“Tenants who live in rent-regulated apartments once owned by Donald Trump’s father have just filed an amended class action complaint accusing the former president and several of his relatives of fraud and racketeering in connection with an alleged scheme to hike tenants’ rents by charging inflated prices for major appliances,” longtime Reuters legal columnist Alison Frankel wrote. “And according to the tenants’ lawyers from Parker Waichman, some of the best evidence in their case came directly from Trump defendants as they try to win the dismissal of a separate lawsuit brought by Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump.”
Frankel noted the tenants’ claims have not yet been tested in court and Trump Organization attorneys dispute them.
“Nevertheless, the tenants’ co-opting of defense evidence from the parallel Mary Trump case is a good example of the complexities of multifront litigation, in which your best defense in one case can have unintended consequences in another,” she wrote. “The Mary Trump suit and the tenants’ class action are both rooted in business practices first described in The New York Times’ 2018 investigation of Donald Trump’s tax history.”
READ MORE: Trump says Putin’s Ukraine invasion threat was ‘a smart way to negotiate’ — but is ‘surprised’ he really did it
Allegations in both cases involve All County Building Supply and Maintenance, which was run by Donald Trump, his siblings, and cousin John Walter. Two motions were made by other members of the Trump family urging Mary Trump’s complaint to be dismissed.
“Both motions argued primarily that Mary Trump waited far too long to sue. The New York Times’ reporting on All County, the motions said, was based on information that Mary Trump first acquired 20 years ago in litigation over her share of her grandfather’s estate and then gave to Times reporters. Mary Trump could have raised allegations about All County decades before the Times series, the motions said, but she didn’t,” Frankel explained. “Tenants’ lawyers from Parker Waichman were monitoring filings in the Mary Trump case – and they did not view the deposition testimony quoted in dismissal motions as proof that Mary Trump waited too long to sue. Instead, they pounced on the old testimony as evidence that the Trumps used All County to impose fraudulent rent hikes.”
Read the full analysis.
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour
Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Senate Passes Unanimous Bipartisan Bill
America just switched to Daylight Saving Time. It’s possible we may never go back.
The U.S. Senate just passed a bipartisan bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, meaning that in November we would not have to change the clocks to “fall back.” It passed by unanimous consent.
Happy Daylight Saving Time everybody. pic.twitter.com/FvuBDIMY0f
— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) March 13, 2022
The bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act introduced by Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Ed Markey (D-MA) now heads to the House following Senate unanimous passage today: “This is an idea whose time has come.” pic.twitter.com/E0xEY5AOcK
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 15, 2022
The legislation, co-sponsored by Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) would eliminate something many Americans despise that was created when we were primarily an agrarian society. Benjamin Franklin is credited with conceiving the idea.
The House still needs to pass the companion bill, and President Joe Biden would need to sign it into law.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) let out an audible “yes!” as it passed.
Watch:
Senate passes bill by unanimous consent to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) seems excited about it. pic.twitter.com/WL44FBQAGf
— The Recount (@therecount) March 15, 2022
Ken Paxton, Lawyers for Parents of Trans Kids Disagree on Whether Child Abuse Investigations Can Continue
“Ken Paxton, lawyers for parents of trans kids disagree on whether child abuse investigations can continue” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255 or texting 741741.
When a judge ruled Friday that Texas could not investigate parents for child abuse simply for providing gender-affirming care, it was immediately clear that the legal fight was far from over.
That same night, Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an appeal and then announced on Twitter that the “Democrat judge’s order permitting child abuse is frozen.”
He said that “[m]uch-needed investigations [will] proceed as they should,” and noted that his “fight will continue up to the Supreme Court.”
Lawyers representing the families of transgender children said they don’t believe the appeal should affect the injunction.
Legal experts say this case falls into a complicated corner of the law until the appeals court weighs in.
This case stemmed from a nonbinding legal opinion that Paxton issued last month, arguing that certain gender-affirming health care can constitute child abuse. Gov. Greg Abbott followed that with an order directing the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents who provide this health care to their transgender children.
The ACLU and Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit on behalf of one such family. On Friday, District Judge Amy Clark Meachum blocked the Department of Family and Protective Services from investigating families solely on the basis of providing this health care to their children.
Two lawyers representing families under investigation told The Texas Tribune that they are proceeding as if the injunction is still in effect and, as a result, have directed their clients to no longer participate in the investigations.
In a statement, a spokesperson for DFPS said that the agency’s “posture on these investigations is that we are continuing to follow the law.” The spokesperson declined to elaborate about whether the investigations are ongoing or are halted as a result of the injunction.
Paxton’s office did not respond to a request for comment, but the appeal he filed relies on an argument that would allow for an automatic stay in all trial court proceedings.
“It’s up to the court of appeals to decide whether to reinstate the impact of the injunction,” said South Texas College of Law Houston professor Rocky Rhodes. “It’s not automatic, but I think that [the ACLU and Lambda Legal] will have a very strong case to have it reinstated.”
But lawyers have challenged these automatic stays before, claiming the state should not be able to overturn an injunction simply by filing an appeal. Attorney Chad Dunn represented the Texas Democratic Party in a case on mail-in voting in which Paxton made a similar argument.
“That would be an extraordinary rule,” Dunn said. “That is not the rule in federal court or other states that I’m familiar with, that you get an injunction against the state and they can just effectively ignore it until there’s been an appeal completed.”
Dunn said he has seen this argument appear only in recent years, and neither the state’s courts appeals courts or the Texas Supreme Court has definitively affirmed that the state has a right to overturn these injunctions.
“In the cases I’m familiar with, the Court of Appeals has either just glossed over this question or they just say … we’re empowered to issue injunctions, so we’re going to issue the same injunction and keep it in place until such time as we decide the appeal,” he said.
If the Court of Appeals grants similar relief, Rhodes said, that will remain in effect even if the case is appealed to the Texas Supreme Court, as Paxton has said it will be.
The Third Court of Appeals likely will issue an order soon.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/03/14/transgender-child-abuse-paxton-appeal/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
