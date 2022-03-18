MSNBC’s Morning Joe Unloads on GOP Senators Trying to ‘Trigger WWIII’ to Make Joe Biden Look Bad

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Republican lawmakers for trying to push President Joe Biden into World War III to score partisan points.

GOP lawmakers are complaining that Biden has not done enough to help Ukraine, or isn’t moving fast enough, but the “Morning Joe” host said the president’s options are constrained because he’s trying to avoid direct conflict with Russia, which could set off a major war with possible nuclear consequences.

“We need to be willing to offer that off ramp, we need to keep, as you said, we need to keep the gas on, step on the gas,” Scarborough said. “I will say, though, and I have tried very hard not to bring politics into this at all over the past several weeks. I have been trumpeting the bipartisanship.”

“I’m not going to name any names because actually I don’t even want to dignify their remarks,” Scarborough added, “but there are some Republicans, some Republican senators out there who are trying to turn it into a political hit job against Joe Biden, and they’re pushing him to do things that would trigger World War III. It is so reckless, they’re pushing him not only to do things that could trigger World War III that they would never do if they were sitting in the White House, they’re also pushing him to do things that would get the United States so far ahead of our allies that there would be a split between the United States and NATO. Joe Biden, say what you will about Joe Biden in Afghanistan. we were critical of Joe Biden in Afghanistan. Joe Biden has paced this extraordinarily well.”