MSNBC’s Morning Joe Unloads on GOP Senators Trying to ‘Trigger WWIII’ to Make Joe Biden Look Bad
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Republican lawmakers for trying to push President Joe Biden into World War III to score partisan points.
GOP lawmakers are complaining that Biden has not done enough to help Ukraine, or isn’t moving fast enough, but the “Morning Joe” host said the president’s options are constrained because he’s trying to avoid direct conflict with Russia, which could set off a major war with possible nuclear consequences.
“We need to be willing to offer that off ramp, we need to keep, as you said, we need to keep the gas on, step on the gas,” Scarborough said. “I will say, though, and I have tried very hard not to bring politics into this at all over the past several weeks. I have been trumpeting the bipartisanship.”
“I’m not going to name any names because actually I don’t even want to dignify their remarks,” Scarborough added, “but there are some Republicans, some Republican senators out there who are trying to turn it into a political hit job against Joe Biden, and they’re pushing him to do things that would trigger World War III. It is so reckless, they’re pushing him not only to do things that could trigger World War III that they would never do if they were sitting in the White House, they’re also pushing him to do things that would get the United States so far ahead of our allies that there would be a split between the United States and NATO. Joe Biden, say what you will about Joe Biden in Afghanistan. we were critical of Joe Biden in Afghanistan. Joe Biden has paced this extraordinarily well.”
READ: REVEALED: Trump appointee ordered DHS to probe voter fraud ‘fantasy’ months before 2020 election
Biden Brings Receipts: President Blasts Big Oil for ‘Padding Their Profits at the Expense of Hardworking Americans’
President Joe Biden is blasting Big Oil and he has the facts to prove his case.
It’s rare for President Biden to single out any particular group or industry for criticism, unlike his predecessor who seemed to almost daily, but on Wednesday he slammed the fossil fuel industry for price gouging.
“Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too,” Biden said on Twitter. “Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31.”
“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,” he added, posting a chart to prove his point:
Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too.
Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31.
Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans. pic.twitter.com/uLNGleWBly
— President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2022
Republicans and far-right media have been hammering Biden unfairly, falsely claiming America is no longer energy independent (it is) and blaming him for higher prices at the pump – which he has no direct control over and little indirect ability to impact as well.
Trump Family’s Strategy in Legal Dispute With Mary Trump May Have Just Massively Backfired: Analysis
Former President Donald Trump’s various legal teams are facing the predicament of potentially harming their legal defense in one case by making certain admissions in another, according to a new analysis by Reuters.
“Tenants who live in rent-regulated apartments once owned by Donald Trump’s father have just filed an amended class action complaint accusing the former president and several of his relatives of fraud and racketeering in connection with an alleged scheme to hike tenants’ rents by charging inflated prices for major appliances,” longtime Reuters legal columnist Alison Frankel wrote. “And according to the tenants’ lawyers from Parker Waichman, some of the best evidence in their case came directly from Trump defendants as they try to win the dismissal of a separate lawsuit brought by Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump.”
Frankel noted the tenants’ claims have not yet been tested in court and Trump Organization attorneys dispute them.
“Nevertheless, the tenants’ co-opting of defense evidence from the parallel Mary Trump case is a good example of the complexities of multifront litigation, in which your best defense in one case can have unintended consequences in another,” she wrote. “The Mary Trump suit and the tenants’ class action are both rooted in business practices first described in The New York Times’ 2018 investigation of Donald Trump’s tax history.”
READ MORE: Trump says Putin’s Ukraine invasion threat was ‘a smart way to negotiate’ — but is ‘surprised’ he really did it
Allegations in both cases involve All County Building Supply and Maintenance, which was run by Donald Trump, his siblings, and cousin John Walter. Two motions were made by other members of the Trump family urging Mary Trump’s complaint to be dismissed.
“Both motions argued primarily that Mary Trump waited far too long to sue. The New York Times’ reporting on All County, the motions said, was based on information that Mary Trump first acquired 20 years ago in litigation over her share of her grandfather’s estate and then gave to Times reporters. Mary Trump could have raised allegations about All County decades before the Times series, the motions said, but she didn’t,” Frankel explained. “Tenants’ lawyers from Parker Waichman were monitoring filings in the Mary Trump case – and they did not view the deposition testimony quoted in dismissal motions as proof that Mary Trump waited too long to sue. Instead, they pounced on the old testimony as evidence that the Trumps used All County to impose fraudulent rent hikes.”
Read the full analysis.
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour
Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Senate Passes Unanimous Bipartisan Bill
America just switched to Daylight Saving Time. It’s possible we may never go back.
The U.S. Senate just passed a bipartisan bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, meaning that in November we would not have to change the clocks to “fall back.” It passed by unanimous consent.
Happy Daylight Saving Time everybody. pic.twitter.com/FvuBDIMY0f
— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) March 13, 2022
The bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act introduced by Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Ed Markey (D-MA) now heads to the House following Senate unanimous passage today: “This is an idea whose time has come.” pic.twitter.com/E0xEY5AOcK
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 15, 2022
The legislation, co-sponsored by Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) would eliminate something many Americans despise that was created when we were primarily an agrarian society. Benjamin Franklin is credited with conceiving the idea.
The House still needs to pass the companion bill, and President Joe Biden would need to sign it into law.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) let out an audible “yes!” as it passed.
Watch:
Senate passes bill by unanimous consent to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) seems excited about it. pic.twitter.com/WL44FBQAGf
— The Recount (@therecount) March 15, 2022
