Pence Aide Destroys GOP Chair’s Talking Points: ‘From My Front-Row Seat’ No ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’ on Jan. 6
Marc Short, an aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, disagreed with Republican talking points suggesting that the Jan. 6 Committee is targeting people for “legitimate political discourse.”
“Did you see legitimate political discourse that day?” NBC host Chuck Todd asked Short during an interview on Sunday.
“From my front-row seat, I did not see a lot of legitimate political discourse,” Short said. “But from talking to some members of the RNC, I think there is concern that there were people there that were peacefully protesting who have been pulled into this, where I think it’s become more of prosecution of the Jan. 6 Committee and feel like they’re being unfairly treated.”
During an interview with The Washington Post last week, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel slammed the Jan. 6 Committee, calling it a “Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
Republican officials have offered little evidence that January 6 defendants are being prosecuted for their political views.
Short is reportedly cooperating with the Jan. 6 Committee after he was subpoenaed.
‘Party of Cop Killers’: Swalwell Scoffs at New GOP Claim to Be ‘Party of Law and Order’
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell swung at the Republican National Committee after its members, led by Chair Ronna McDaniel, Friday evening voted overwhelmingly to label the January 6 insurrection as “legitimate political debate.”
As the California Democrat noted on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” the GOP actually put out a tweet declaring itself the “party of law and order.”
The Republican Party is the party of law and order.
— GOP (@GOP) February 4, 2022
“If your neighbor came over and stepped on your porch holding a knife, a gun, a machete, and said that he wanted to talk I don’t think you would call the police and say, ‘You know what, we’re going to settle this and have a ‘legitimate political discourse.’ You would say that this is a violent interaction. That’s what happened that day,” Swalwell said of January 6.
“And this party, by the way,” he said of the GOP, “they tweeted earlier today, ‘We are the party of law and order.’ No, they are the party of cop killers, because that’s who their former twice impeached president wants to pardon,” Swalwell charged, after Trump last weekend said he thought the January 6 participants were being treated very “unfairly,” and he dangled pardons for them all if he is re-elected to the White House.
“We’ve got to make that clear that [Republicans] voted down $350 million in new police funding, that they continue to dishonor the police. They vote against the gold medals for the police officers who served that day. And we have to make that clear as we go to the ballot box but it’s such a disgrace,” Swalwell said. “It was a sham all along that they back the blue because they’ve not backed the blue. If anything, they bruise the blue, they bruise their egos, they bruise the honor of the blue, and right now I think that is more clear. ”
Trump Did Review Draft Order Authorizing National Guard to Seize Voting Machines – in WH Meeting With Flynn and Powell
Contrary to previous reports that a draft order to seize voting machines never reached the White House, a new report reveals that President Donald Trump not only reviewed the order but agreed to appoint far-right-wing attorney and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell as a special counsel to investigate election fraud.
The Guardian‘s Hugo Lowell reports that on December 18, 2020, Trump reviewed the order during a White House meeting with Powell, disgraced and now-pardoned felon Mike Flynn, conspiracy theorist and (now former) Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, and former Trump aide Emily Newman.
The order would have authorized military intervention by the National Guard to seize voting machines.
Trump, had he signed the order, would have falsely claimed foreign interference in the U.S. election was so great it would require the military to seize the voting machines. The order was drafted by Sidney Powell, who in August was cited by a federal judge for “a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process” in filing false and frivolous election lawsuits.
In another disturbing twist, The Guardian adds that “Byrne claimed Trump had a range of options. He could decide whether to investigate election fraud in six, 12 or 31 states; whether to ‘image’ hard drives in voting machines or seize them; and whether to have that done by the national guard, DHS or the FBI.”
Trump appeared open to such advice. Late that Friday night, two of the sources said, he told Cipollone he would just make Powell special counsel. When Cipollone said Powell would need a security clearance, which he said was probably impossible, Trump said he would grant it.
Reuters’ Brad Heath confirms Lowell’s reporting, adding that “Patrick Byrne and a lawyer who works for Sidney Powell told us Trump appointed Powell as election-investigating special counsel and gave her a security clearance in a meeting Dec. 18, but there was no follow-through and it never actually happened.”
Read the entire report here.
Inside Trump’s Plan to Have National Guard and US Marshals Seize Voting Machines
The push by Donald Trump advisors to seize voting machines also extended to utilizing National Guard troops, according to a report by The New York Times magazine.
The report detailed efforts by former Trump National Security Mike Flynn to push Trump’s “big lie” of election fraud that incited the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Robert Draper on a December 18, 2020 meeting at the White House with Flynn, Overstock.com founder Peter Byrne, and lawyer Sidney Powell.
“The group found their way into the Oval Office with the help of several eager-to-please White House staff members, including Garrett Ziegler, an aide to the Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro. (Navarro had released his own extensive, and swiftly debunked, report on election fraud the day before and was in the midst of lobbying Republican members of Congress to overturn the 2020 results.) Byrne, Flynn and Powell then made their case directly to the president about the options he had at his disposal, including Flynn’s suggested use of the National Guard and U.S. marshals,” Draper reported.
READ: Jared Kushner thought firing Mike Flynn was ‘the biggest mistake we ever made’: report
Previous reports have detailed efforts to use the Department of Justice, Pentagon, and Department to Homeland Security to seize the voting machines.
“According to Byrne, Powell handed Trump a packet that included previous executive orders issued by President Barack Obama and by Trump that the group believed established a precedent for a new executive order, one that would use supposed foreign interference in the election as a justification for deploying the military,” Draper reported. “In this operation, Byrne added, Flynn could serve as Trump’s ‘field marshal.'”
A field marshal is a military rank senior to generals that has not been used by any branch of the United States military.
Read the full report.
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead
