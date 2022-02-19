RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Melt Down the Machines!’: Mike Lindell Storms Georgia Capitol and Calls for GOP Official’s Arrest
Fresh off a failed mission to the “Freedom Convoy” in Canada, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell stormed the Georgia Capitol on Friday and called for Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to be arrested.
“During a Friday episode of right-wing political strategist Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, Lindell appeared live from Atlanta as he and volunteers delivered some 40 boxes of affidavits alleging massive fraud in the last presidential election,” Newsweek reports. “The pro-Trump businessman also said he believed Georgia’s Republican leaders could be meeting with Raffensperger as he and his supporters arrived at the Capitol. … The podcast segment continued as Lindell and his supporters entered the Capitol to deliver the boxes through the building’s metal detectors.”
“The whole United States is watching,” Lindell said, adding that Raffensperger was likely meeting with other Republicans “to figure out how to keep covering up the biggest crime in history.”
“He’s probably on the phone with China right now,” Lindell said of Raffensperger. “You know, in Georgia here, Brad Raffensperger is probably, you know me, melt down the machines and put him behind bars. … He needs to be put in prison, it needs to be ended — put in prison.”
A spokesperson for Raffensperger blasted Lindell in a statement, according to Newsweek.
“Mike Lindell’s nonsensical parade only harms public confidence in elections. This isn’t just a problem in Georgia but nationwide. He knows he’s lying—but he’s fallen so deep into the grift that he may actually believe his own lies,” the spokesperson said. “Flooding our offices with bizarre chain letters will not change the outcome of 2020—but it will change the outcome for Republicans by staying home in 2022 due to these off-base antics.”
Radical Anti-LGBTQ Right-Wing Activist Janet Folger Porter Is Running for Congress
Janet Folger Porter, a radical anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ, religious-right conspiracy theorist, has announced that she is running for Congress in her home state of Ohio.
When Porter ran for state office in Ohio in 2016, we exposed her long history of radical right-wing extremism:
For years, Porter used her daily radio program and weekly column to promote a variety of conspiracy theories surrounding President Obama’s birth, alleging that his election was the result of a massive communist conspiracy. After her prayers failed to prevent Obama from taking office and subsequently cursing America, Porter went to work warning her fellow conservatives that Obama would orchestrate food shortages in order to starve them to death, use a swine flu outbreak as an excuse to lock them up in concentration camps, and use Obamacare to deny them healthcare and eliminate them.
Porter has also long warned that increasing acceptance of gay rights will turn Christians into criminals who will eventually be rounded up and tossed in jail, going so far as to try and prevent the Supreme Court from ruling on the issue of gay marriage. Recently she produced an anti-gay documentary called “Light Wins” that featured a variety of Republican members of Congress, GOP presidential hopefuls and anti-gay activists warning that gay activists are “grooming” and endangering children, for which they should be held criminally liable.
Despite her radical views, Porter managed to host a “Values Voters Debate” back in 2007, which featured Mike Huckabee and other GOP presidential contenders making their pitches to a bevy of radical Religious Right activists. But Porter’s star dimmed a bit when her radio program was cancelled in 2010 due to her growing ties to the Dominionist movement, as typified by her prayers that God would give conservative Christians control over the government and the media:
After losing her bid for office, Porter focused her attention on passing a series of anti-choice “heartbeat bills” at both the state and federal level, which she openly admitted were intended to outlaw abortion “before the mother even knows she’s pregnant.” Last year, the Supreme Court allowed a version of one such “heartbeat bill” to go into effect in Texas amid legal challenges regarding its constitutionality.
In 2017, Porter served as a spokesperson for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore when he was accused of making sexual advances on teenage girls when he was in his 30s. Porter proudly stood by Moore and declared that working for him was like “working for a Founding Father.”
Interestingly, Porter has not focused solely on political work, as she has also spent the last several years trying to sell a television pilot featuring herself in the starring role.
‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Could Get Full Florida House Vote Next Week
Florida’s highly controversial and dangerous “Don’t Say Gay” bill could be voted on by the full Florida House as early as Tuesday of next week. A companion bill in the Senate is also being fast-tracked. GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled he supports the legislation.
The legislation forces school staff, including teachers, administrators, and even counselors, to report to parents all information related to a student’s “mental, emotional or physical health or well-being,” unless they know that that information could lead to abuse, as CBS News reports.
In other words, if a student even suggests they might be LGBTQ, parents by law would have to be notified. The bill adds an additional threat: parents can sue if any school official does not abide by the broadly-worded language in the legislation.
The legislation’s exceptionally broad language, mildly altered in committee Thursday, bans classroom instruction of sexual orientation or gender identity that is not “age-appropriate” or “developmentally appropriate” in the primary grades. It would send a dangerous signal that being LGBTQ is “wrong” or “bad,” and instill a chilling effect not only on students’ free speech but the very identities of children who come from LGBTQ homes or who are LGBTQ themselves.
A Columbia University study found that children – regardless of sexual orientation – raised in conservative areas are more likely to attempt suicide than those raised in more liberal areas.
Florida can generally be seen as more conservative than liberal, and many LGBTQ students might feel comfortable sharing that part of themselves with their classmates, but not with their parents.
The “Don’t Say Gay” bill’s author finds that exceptionally objectionable.
Welcoming next week’s expected vote and addressing the nationwide outrage his dangerous bill has generated, Republican freshman Rep. Joe Harding (photo) told The Tampa Bay Times he wants lawmakers “to go on record to say it’s OK for a six-year-old to have one identity in school and one at home because the school encourages that kind of behavior.”
“That kind of behavior” for young children – as well as teens – can literally be the difference between a roof over their head, food, in their stomachs, and clothes on their backs, or being physically and emotionally traumatized or even being kicked out of their homes.
‘We Will Kill’ Your Mother ‘But First We Will Kill You!’: Hundreds of Threats of Violence Sent to School Board Members
More than 200 death threats and threats of violence sent to school board members across the country have been documented, including one sent over the Christmas holidays last year to the adult child of Brenda Sheridan in Loudoun County, Virginia.
“It is too bad that your mother is an ugly communist whore,” Reuters reports the hand-written note read. “If she doesn’t quit or resign before the end of the year, we will kill her, but first, we will kill you!”
The note was sent to Loudoun County school board member Brenda Sheridan’s child. The family read it around Christmas. It threatened death unless Brenda quit.
We documented >200 threats & harassing messages to US school board members @josephax @jtanfani ? https://t.co/BoD8T8CaI7 pic.twitter.com/AbMYYFpd2m
— Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) February 15, 2022
Reuters calls the missives “a rash of terroristic threats and hostile messages ignited by roiling controversies over policies on curtailing the coronavirus, bathroom access for transgender students and the teaching of America’s racial history.”
The Christmas death threat was just one of 22 sent to Sheridan or all her fellow Loudon County school board members.
“Brenda, I am going to gut you like the fat f???ing pig you are when I find you,” read another threat.
The 220 threats Reuters documented were only the ones reported to police.
In Pennsylvania’s Pennsbury school district school board members received a message that read: “This why hitler threw you c??ts in a gas chamber.”
And in Dublin, Ohio a note to the school board president read, “You have become our enemies and you will be removed one way or the other.”
Last fall the National School Board Association (NSBA) wrote to the White House to ask President Joe Biden to take action to protect local elected officials, sparking a wave of right-wing outrage from conservatives, Fox News, and other far-right outlets.
“As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased,” the letter from the NSBA read, “the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”
Conservatives latched on to that letter, falsely claiming parents calmly voicing concerns at school board meetings were being called domestic terrorists, and claiming also that Attorney General Merrick Garland had agreed to spy on parents.
None of that was true.
Those false claims forced the NSBA to retract the letter and apologize, in an act eerily similar to a 2009 report from the Obama administration’s Dept. of Homeland Security that warned of the potential for a rise in right-wing extremism.
That classified report sparked outrage from conservatives, forcing it to be withdrawn and the work of a DHS intelligence unit created to combat domestic terrorism “stopped.”
The report sounds like it could have been written today.
“Many right-wing extremists are antagonistic toward the new presidential administration and its perceived stance on a range of issues, including immigration and citizenship, the expansion of social programs to minorities, and restrictions on firearm ownership and use,” the 2009 report said, as CNN noted at the time.
The report was titled, “Right-wing Extremism: Current Economic and Political Climate Fueling Resurgence in Radicalization and Recruitment.”
