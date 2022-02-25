Connect with us

‘Absolute BS’: ‘Gaslighting’ Lindsey Graham Blasted for Denouncing Biden SCOTUS Pick as Proof ‘Radical Left Has Won’

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina expressed unbridled outrage Friday morning over President Joe Biden’s choice to become the next Supreme Court Justice, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Judge Jackson has more experience on the bench than the combined experience of Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Elena Kagan, and Clarence Thomas when they were confirmed, as University of Texas Law law professor Steve Vladeck noted.

Regardless of Judge Jackson’s excellent qualifications (the White House has already published a microsite on her background) Senator Graham was furious – and is being roundly condemned for that outrage.

“If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again,” Graham, who sits on the Judiciary Committee tweeted.

“The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked,” he cried, as if President Joe Biden, who was part of the confirmation process when President Barack Obama almost nominated Judge Jackson to the nation’s highest court, could be so easily swayed and subject to outside opinion.

Many social media users noted Graham voted to confirm Judge Jackson twice, including as recently as June, so his outrage seems highly suspect.

Others called Sen. Graham’s “support” for Judge J. Michelle Childs a ploy.

Others just called him out for it.

 

 

 

