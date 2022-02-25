‘Absolute BS’: ‘Gaslighting’ Lindsey Graham Blasted for Denouncing Biden SCOTUS Pick as Proof ‘Radical Left Has Won’

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina expressed unbridled outrage Friday morning over President Joe Biden’s choice to become the next Supreme Court Justice, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Judge Jackson has more experience on the bench than the combined experience of Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Elena Kagan, and Clarence Thomas when they were confirmed, as University of Texas Law law professor Steve Vladeck noted.

Regardless of Judge Jackson’s excellent qualifications (the White House has already published a microsite on her background) Senator Graham was furious – and is being roundly condemned for that outrage.

“If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again,” Graham, who sits on the Judiciary Committee tweeted.

“The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked,” he cried, as if President Joe Biden, who was part of the confirmation process when President Barack Obama almost nominated Judge Jackson to the nation’s highest court, could be so easily swayed and subject to outside opinion.

Many social media users noted Graham voted to confirm Judge Jackson twice, including as recently as June, so his outrage seems highly suspect.

Are you a part of the radical left? https://t.co/jPG84kpMtq — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) February 25, 2022

If Judge Jackson is some kind of radical Leftist, why did you vote to confirm her to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia last year? https://t.co/kuHmIZO7ad — Zac Petkanas 🇺🇦 (@Zac_Petkanas) February 25, 2022

Graham voted eight months ago to confirm Jackson to an important appeals court. He said at the time that she has a “different philosophy” than he does, but emphasized that she is “qualified for the job.” https://t.co/brVnVJfUJC https://t.co/y1prdCZNW9 pic.twitter.com/j8YcE7Nyiz — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 25, 2022

lmfao Graham voted YES on KBJ’s nomination to the DC Circuit court [checks notes] less than a year ago His posturing that she’s a radical nominee is ahistorical, absolute bullshit, and all an act https://t.co/X9TzAcVkSx — Lis Power (@LisPower1) February 25, 2022

Follow the logic: Biden didn’t choose the person I pushed, ergo the radical left has won him over. See also: Graham’s vote to confirm Judge Jackson to the DC circuit court last June https://t.co/jAHM1oizUs — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) February 25, 2022

Going to enjoy watching every interview in which Lindsey Graham is asked how he could possibly have concerns about voting to confirm Judge Jackson for SCOTUS when he voted to confirm her for the DC Circuit just a few months ago. https://t.co/2zACLWkB24 — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) February 25, 2022

Senator Graham voted to confirm Judge Jackson to the D.C. Circuit (knowing that she would be a front-runner if a seat opened on #SCOTUS during the Biden Administration) exactly 257 *days* ago:https://t.co/32QAfvNter This is just gaslighting. https://t.co/QIGwAlqYEN — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) February 25, 2022

Others called Sen. Graham’s “support” for Judge J. Michelle Childs a ploy.

The praise for Childs from Republicans was a ruse from the outset. They knew she was the least likely of the three to get the nod, since she’s older and more centrist. So by praising her they could then say “If he had nominated Childs I would have supported her, but now…” https://t.co/5kqrLmcq8C — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) February 25, 2022

So we’ve seen this okey doke before–they will use Judge Child’s non nomination as a means to attack Judge Jackson’s nomination. Don’t fall for it. This nominee is more qualified in years on the bench that 4 sitting justices–3 of them GOP nominees. She is over qualified. https://t.co/UtALsbfQ30 — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) February 25, 2022

Others just called him out for it.

1. You voted FOR her in the D.C. Circuit

2. Your hypocrisy knows no bounds

3. Raise your hand if you think @LindseyGrahamSC is a troll. https://t.co/xHlMxo9lfz — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 25, 2022

so weird, I don’t remember Lindsey Graham suggesting that Ivy League credentials are somehow a minus when the nominee was a white man https://t.co/b5SX7yGSPW — Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) February 25, 2022