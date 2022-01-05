Longtime Trump Inner Circle Confidante Stephanie Grisham to Appear Before 1/6 Committee

Stephanie Grisham, a longtime Trump family confidante whose inner-circle status allowed her access to both the West Wing and East Wing, will testify before the bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Wednesday evening.

Citing an unnamed source CNN reports Grisham and U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) “had in-depth phone call about her knowledge of events behind-the-scenes at the White House on January 6. The source told CNN that Grisham was ‘candid’ about events in the White House at the time, many of which Grisham was present for, including knowledge of conversations involving former President Donald Trump that day.”

In 2021 Grisham warned if elected again Trump would “foment more violence” and revealed she is “terrified” of him running again. She described him as “erratic,” “delusional,” and a “narcissist.”

Grisham started working for Trump in 2015 as a press aide to his presidential campaign. She stayed with him as a member of his transition team, and then became deputy press secretary under Sean Spicer. She later moved to work for First Lady Melania Trump, and then became the White House press secretary after Sarah Sanders left. After Trump reportedly fired her she moved back to work as the First Lady’s Chief of Staff.

She resigned in response to the January 6 insurrection, and later published a book ironically titled, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now.” As press secretary Grisham never held even one press briefing.