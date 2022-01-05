COMMITTEE IS CLOSING IN
Longtime Trump Inner Circle Confidante Stephanie Grisham to Appear Before 1/6 Committee
Stephanie Grisham, a longtime Trump family confidante whose inner-circle status allowed her access to both the West Wing and East Wing, will testify before the bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Wednesday evening.
Citing an unnamed source CNN reports Grisham and U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) “had in-depth phone call about her knowledge of events behind-the-scenes at the White House on January 6. The source told CNN that Grisham was ‘candid’ about events in the White House at the time, many of which Grisham was present for, including knowledge of conversations involving former President Donald Trump that day.”
In 2021 Grisham warned if elected again Trump would “foment more violence” and revealed she is “terrified” of him running again. She described him as “erratic,” “delusional,” and a “narcissist.”
Grisham started working for Trump in 2015 as a press aide to his presidential campaign. She stayed with him as a member of his transition team, and then became deputy press secretary under Sean Spicer. She later moved to work for First Lady Melania Trump, and then became the White House press secretary after Sarah Sanders left. After Trump reportedly fired her she moved back to work as the First Lady’s Chief of Staff.
She resigned in response to the January 6 insurrection, and later published a book ironically titled, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now.” As press secretary Grisham never held even one press briefing.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CRIME2 days ago
New York Attorney General Issues Subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.: Report
- 'MORE IMPORTANT THINGS THAN LIVING'2 days ago
Top Texas Republican Who Blamed Black Texans for Driving Coronavirus Surge Contracts COVID
- ANALYSIS2 days ago
Trump’s Latest Endorsement? A White Christian Nationalist Xenophobic Strongman
- News3 days ago
Biden and Harris to Give Remarks at Capitol on Jan. 6 — as Trump Holds Mar-a-Lago Presser: Report
- MONETIZING THE PANDEMIC2 days ago
DeSantis Demands Feds Allow Florida to Buy $1 Billion in COVID Treatment Top Donor Has Invested In
- WILLFUL IGNORANCE2 days ago
‘I’ve Just Been Living My Life’: Fox News Host Suggests Omicron as Way to ‘Get Ourselves Out of This Pandemic’
- News2 days ago
Facebook Serves Marjorie Taylor Greene With a Temporary Suspension – Congresswoman Cries It’s ‘Beyond Censorship’
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Trump Jr. and Ivanka Are Refusing to Comply with NY AG’s Subpoenas: Report