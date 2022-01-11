Connect with us

'YOU'RE SO MISINFORMED'

Hot Mic Catches Fauci Firing Back at GOP Senator: ‘What a Moron!’

Published

on

Dr. Anthony Fauci, after being unrelentingly attacked by Senator Rand Paul on national live television, was caught on a hot mic calling a different Republican Senator a “moron!”

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) made a big deal about Dr. Fauci’s annual salary as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President.

He then asked the noted immunologist if he would consider submitting a public financial disclosure form. Extremist Republicans have falsely claimed Fauci is financially benefitting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and some even falsely claim he is the “father” of the coronavirus.

“I don’t understand why you’re asking me that question,” Fauci replied. “My financial disclosure is public knowledge and it’s been so for the last 37 years or so.”

Marshall, apparently surprised, tried to recover, telling Dr. Fauci, “the Big Tech giants are doing an incredible job keeping it from being public. We’ll continue to look for it – where would we find it?”

“All you have to do is ask for it,” Fauci replied. “You’re so misinformed, it’s extraordinary … what are you talking about?” and added, “You are getting amazingly wrong information.”

After the heated exchange concluded, Fauci’s hot mic recorded saying, “What a moron!” and “Jesus Christ.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.