Hot Mic Catches Fauci Firing Back at GOP Senator: ‘What a Moron!’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, after being unrelentingly attacked by Senator Rand Paul on national live television, was caught on a hot mic calling a different Republican Senator a “moron!”

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) made a big deal about Dr. Fauci’s annual salary as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President.

He then asked the noted immunologist if he would consider submitting a public financial disclosure form. Extremist Republicans have falsely claimed Fauci is financially benefitting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and some even falsely claim he is the “father” of the coronavirus.

“I don’t understand why you’re asking me that question,” Fauci replied. “My financial disclosure is public knowledge and it’s been so for the last 37 years or so.”

Marshall, apparently surprised, tried to recover, telling Dr. Fauci, “the Big Tech giants are doing an incredible job keeping it from being public. We’ll continue to look for it – where would we find it?”

“All you have to do is ask for it,” Fauci replied. “You’re so misinformed, it’s extraordinary … what are you talking about?” and added, “You are getting amazingly wrong information.”

After the heated exchange concluded, Fauci’s hot mic recorded saying, “What a moron!” and “Jesus Christ.”