Backlash Grows Against McConnell as Viral Video Shows His Racist Remarks Deeming Black Voters Not Real Americans

Many across the nation paying attention to the Senate’s doomed voting rights vote – failing 48-52 Wednesday night, thanks to two conservative Democrats and every single Republican – noticed GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s post-vote remarks in which he essentially deemed Black voters not real Americans, or in a separate class as the rest of American voters.

Calling the “concern” about minority voters having less access to the ballot box “misplaced,” McConnell told reporters: “because if you look at the statistics, African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”

This clip garnered one million views in less than 12 hours:

For anyone who wants the clip. Here it is. Minority Leader McConnell says the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/82sI1ehSot pic.twitter.com/0Wuf1l0icf — Brendan Egan (@bse229) January 20, 2022

There are clips from different sources, all of which flooded social media overnight.

The outrage has been palpable.

Mitch McConnell is just a more politically savvy Jesse Helms, and if such a thing is possible, even more ruthless. “African-American voters are voting at just as high a percentage as Americans.” https://t.co/ZxV18QkiA3 — Van Firth (@Van_Firth) January 20, 2022

“Mitch McConnell didn’t say the quiet part out loud, people,” said political strategist Tom Watson. “He said the main plank of the Republican Party out loud.”

New York Times journalist and “1619 Project” creator Nikole Hannah-Jones:

Once again: the white is silent. And we know why. https://t.co/b4gXoJcUf5 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 20, 2022

NBC and MSNBC Legal Contributor Katie S. Phang noted: “After tonight’s vote, McConnell is just letting it all hang out.”

Mitch McConnell went on a live mic and said the only voters he considers American are people who aren’t African-American, and this crusty racist motherfucker has been a senator since before I was born. — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 20, 2022

Sociologist and Brookings fellow Victor Ray: “McConnell saying “African Americans are voting at just a high of percentage as Americans” shows exactly why they are targeting voting rights and who he considers fully American.”

Most Black Americans weren’t surprised at all by McConnell’s comment. We feel, experience, and live this sentiment every day in this country. https://t.co/trc3B6hb8V — uché blackstock, md (@uche_blackstock) January 20, 2022

“McConnell did not misspeak,” said TV writer and producer Bryan Behar. “In one quote, he summarized the entire GOP worldview. They think it’s a White nation and anyone who isn’t White isn’t a true American.”

Holy shit: Mitch McConnell: “African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as American voters.” Toni Morrison: “In this country, American means white. Everybody else has to hyphenate.” — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 20, 2022

“African Americans are voting in just as high percentages…as Americans” Mitch McConnell If you’re not white, you’re <insert race here> American. In Mitch McConnell’s melting pot, the cream needs to remain at the top…at any cost. — Smite!⚡️ (@7Veritas4) January 20, 2022



