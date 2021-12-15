News
‘Won’t Be Any Surprises’: Jan. 6 Committee Chair Thompson Teases Out Which Lawmakers Sent Texts to Meadows
Chairman Bennie Thompson on Wednesday teased out which lawmakers sent texts to Mark Meadows during the January 6 insurrection.
In addition to Monday’s bombshells of Fox News hosts and Donald Trump, Jr. sending texts to Mark Meadows begging him to get the President to call off his supports’ attack on the Capitol, Vice Chair Liz Cheney noted the Committee has texts sent to Meadows by members of Congress.
Thompson, the chair of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, told NBC News they have texts from a number of lawmakers texting Meadows that day, and “there won’t be any surprises as to who they are.”
Jan. 6 select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson tells NBC News that the number of lawmakers whose texts with Mark Meadows the panel has obtained is less than ten and “there won’t be any surprises as to who they are.” @NBCNews
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 15, 2021
Unsubstantiated reports on social media are claiming they may include Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Jody Hice, Andy Biggs, Madison Cawthorn, and Scott Perry. One report from a former NY State prosecutor claims the Committee has already issued subpoenas for 11 House Republicans’ phone and social media records, a report which NCRM was unable to confirm.
Where Was Ivanka? Calls Grow for Trump Daughter’s Texts After Lindsey Graham Reveals Jan. 6 Contacts
Ivanka Trump has been implicated in the Jan. 6 investigation by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and now calls are being made to see her text messages from that day.
The senator told CNN’s Manu Raju that he asked former president Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, then a senior White House adviser, to deliver a message to her father as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was set to certify Joe Biden’s election win, reported The Independent.
“Sen. Lindsey Graham said he didn’t text with [Mark] Meadows on Jan. 6,” Raju tweeted, “but told me he spoke with Ivanka Trump to deliver a message to her dad. He said he wanted then-President Trump to ‘tell his people to leave.'”
Sen. Lindsey Graham said he didn’t text with Meadows on Jan. 6 —- but told me he spoke with Ivanka Trump to deliver a message to her dad. He said he wanted then-President Trump to “tell his people to leave.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 14, 2021
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read a text from Donald Trump Jr. to Meadows, then the White House chief of staff, begging him to ask his father to call off the mob, but it’s not clear what actions — if any — his sister took as Graham reportedly begged her to intercede.
“You need to get these people out of here,” Graham told her, according to the Washington Post. “This thing is going south. This is not good. You’re going to have to tell these people to stand down. Stand down.”
The newspaper has reported that Ivanka Trump went between her office in the West Wing, where she saw TV footage of the riot, and the president’s dining room, where her father was watching news coverage and tweeted a message of support for law enforcement.
“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” Trump tweeted at 2:38 p.m. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”
Ivanka Trump reportedly tried to get him to use more forceful language to calm his supporters, and thought she had convinced him at one point, but Meadows later called to say that wasn’t the case.
“I need you to come back down here,” Meadows told her. “We’ve got to get this under control.”
Ivanka Trump retweeted another one of her father’s statements, which aides reportedly didn’t think was sufficient under the circumstances, although she quickly deleted that after she was criticized for referring to the rioters as patriots.
American Patriots – any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable,” Ivanka Trump tweeted at 3:15 p.m. “The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful.”
Other Twitter users are asking what Ivanka Trump and her husband, then-White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, were communicating with Meadows as the riot unfolded.
“I want to see what Jared and Ivanka were texting to Meadows,” tweeted Rick Wilson, a former Republican strategist and co-founder of the Lincoln Project.
I want to see what Jared and Ivanka were texting to Meadows.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 14, 2021
Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian
House Democrat Warns Meadows May Plead the Fifth to Avoid Self-Incrimination for ‘Treason’
A Democratic Congressman during a meeting of the House Rules Committee on Tuesday warned that Mark Meadows may invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to protect against charges of “treason.”
U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) told his fellow Rules Committee members “there’s a pledge of allegiance to Donald Trump above and beyond the Constitution here, which really is frightening,” he said, referring to Meadows, the former president’s White House chief of staff, “which is why I think that we’re going to see the Fifth Amendment being pled,” Perlmutter added, as The Independent reports.
The House Rules Committee is considering the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s 51-page report asking for the Dept. of Justice to prosecute Meadows for criminal contempt of Congress. The Select Committee voted unanimously Monday evening to send that report tom the full House for a vote, which likely will take place today.
“Treason against the United States shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to the enemies, giving them aid and comfort. Treason is…the crime of attacking a state authority to which one owes allegiance.”
“We’ve danced around this a lot, and we talk about obstructing Congress and things like that. But this was an effort to have a coup to overthrow the country, to break the Pledge of Allegiance we make to this country and to the Constitution,” Pelmutter said.
Meadows “has two masters — Donald Trump and the United States of America.”
‘They Played Their Audience for Fools’: CNN Analyst Says ‘Fox News Feedback Loop Has Been Totally Exposed’
CNN senior political analyst John Avlon on Tuesday explained how Fox News revealed itself as a propaganda outlet after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read text messages that the network’s stars sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“Please, get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished,” Brian Kilmeade texted Meadows.
“Can he make a statement. Ask people to leave the Capitol,” Sean Hannity texted.
“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy,” Laura Ingraham texted.
Avlon said “the Trump/Fox feedback loop has been totally exposed.”
“All the people who have been trying to ritualistically downplay this attack on our democracy, saying it was a mostly peaceful protest, it was tourists on a — you know, in areas they weren’t supposed to be in times they weren’t supposed to be there,” he said.
“They were lying,” he noted.
“They knew instinctively in real time this was a desperate moment, that the capitol was being attacked, they were pleading to the president, showing that they were really functioning as political functionaries, nothing resembling journalists in that administration. And so all their public denials — both in Congress and on TV — they’re all lies,” he explained. “They all knew the truth in real-time because it was self-evident and they’ve tried to create a false impression going forward to protect the president, protect the administration, and protect their reputations.”
“They’ve played the audience for fools,” Avlon said.
Watch:
