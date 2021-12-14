Reporter Reveals Some of the Desperate Texts Sent to Meadows Jan. 6 Committee Read Are His – ‘I Got No Response’

In a stunning look inside the events of the violent January 6 insurrection U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Monday evening read a number of texts sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, urging him to get Trump to call off the attack. Some were from Fox News personalities Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Brian Kilmeade. Some were from lawmakers inside the Capitol. One was from a Republican lawmaker apologizing the next day for being unsuccessful in overturning the election. And some, we now know, were from at least one reporter under siege.

“These text messages leave no doubt,” Cheney said during the January 6 Committee meeting. “The White House knew exactly what was happening here at the Capitol.”

“One text Mr. Meadows received said quote, ‘We are under siege here at the Capitol.’”

“Another, quote, ‘They have breeched the Capitol.'”

“In a third, ‘Mark, protesters are literally storming the Capitol, breaking windows on doors, rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?’”

“A fourth, ‘There’s an armed standoff at the House Chamber door.'”

“And another from someone inside the Capitol: ‘We are all helpless.'”

Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman Tuesday morning revealed he is the one who sent some of those to Meadows on January 6.

And he adds, “I got no response.”

Last night, as we all now know, the Jan 6 committee released texts that meadows got on Jan 6. I knew I had communicated a ton w White House officials that day as I sat in the Capitol. This thread stuck out to me. That’s because they were my texts to meadows. pic.twitter.com/bAXbFKB8fv — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 14, 2021