Jim Jordan ‘Committed a Felony’ With Text Message to Mark Meadows: Former Federal Prosecutor
A Democratic lawmaker and a former federal prosecutor are keeping the heat on Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan.
Jordan came under fire this week after it was revealed that he forwarded a text message to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows calling on then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject some electoral college votes on Jan. 6.
After news of Jordan’s text message broke on Tuesday, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) called him “a traitor to the Constitution.”
On Friday, Gallego appeared on MSNBC and defended his use of the word “traitor.”
Gallego said Jordan is “just as bad” as rioters who stormed the Capitol wearing camouflage and carrying Confederate flags.
“As a matter of fact, he’s more dangerous than the yahoos, because he actually has access to power, access to information, and actually knows the process of how to stall democracy,” Gallego said.
Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, agreed with Gallego that Jordan is a “traitor.”
Kirschner also said he believes the text message to Meadows constitutes probable cause that Jordan committed a federal felony. He noted that when Jordan sent the text, Attorney General Bill Barr had already stated there was no widespread fraud in the presidential election, and Trump cybersecurity official Chris Krebs had called the 2020 vote “the most secure in American history.”
“What Jim Jordan did by forwarding that text was to obstruct an official proceeding, and that statute, which is a 20-year felony, says if you actually obstruct, or you attempt to obstruct, or you endeavor to impede an official congressional proceeding like the electoral vote count, you’ve committed the federal felony of obstructing an official proceeding,” Kirschner said. “That is what Jim Jordan did.”
Watch below.
Duggar Found Guilty in Child Porn Case
The former Christian-right reality TV star of “19 Kids and Counting,” Josh Duggar, has been found guilty in his child pornography case.
Duggar, who for a time was also an executive for the activist arm of an anti-LGBTQ hate group, was found guilty by an Arkansas jury of downloading and possessing child pornography, Fox News reports.
ABC affiliate KNWA adds that Duggar faces a possible 20 years in jail and up to $250,000 in fines for each count.
Some of the details in the case were horrific.
A close family friend told the jury Duggar had confessed to molesting multiple young girls. His attorneys back in August had asked the court to drop all charges related to child pornography against him, and to suppress photos of his hands and feet taken after his arrest.
Duggar, prosecutors said, had more than 200 obscene images of underaged children, including images of child sexual assault, downloaded to his computer, and some of the images were of children as young as 5 years old. Prosecutors back in May also reportedly “[said] witnesses, including friends and family, brought up Josh’s alleged addiction to porn in interviews with law enforcement.”
Homophobe With ‘Hundreds’ of Rounds Threatened NYC LGBTQ Pride Parade: ‘Make 2016 Pulse Shooting Look Like a Cakewalk’
An anti-LGBTQ extremist with “hundreds” of rounds of ammunition, two loaded shotguns, and two stun guns was arrested Monday by agents of the FBI and the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force after threatening the NYC Pride Parade, wanting to “make the 2016 Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting look like a cakewalk.”
But it wasn’t just NYC Pride he was allegedly targeting.
NBC News reports “Robert Fehring, 74, was charged with mailing dozens of letters threatening to assault, shoot and bomb LGBTQ-affiliated individuals, organizations and businesses, including New York City’s annual Pride festival.”
Fehring allegedly also had photographs from a Long Island, New York pride parade in his Bayport, New York home. He was “charged with mailing dozens of letters threatening to assault, shoot and bomb LGBTQ-affiliated individuals, organizations and businesses, including New York City’s annual Pride festival.”
Agents last month executed a search warrant and also found a “stamped envelope addressed to an LGBTQ-affiliated attorney containing the remains of a dead bird, federal prosecutors said.”
The criminal complaint also states that since 2013, Fehring “has sent organizations and businesses associated with the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning (‘LGBTQ+’) community, as well as government agencies, numerous letters via the USPS in which he has threatened violence, including through the use of firearms and explosives.”
[Caution: Disturbing language below.]
A May 2021 letter to the head of an NYC LGBTQ organization reads:
The following month a letter addressed to a Sag Harbor, NY LGBTQ organization read:
A third letter contained a photograph apparently of one of the people he was targeting at the Eisenhower Pride event, saying in part:
“[W]e were right there you fudge-packing, scum-sucking, disgusting, fucking animal…FREAK!!! They couldn’t get
a shot off at you, slithering around the back stage area like a snake. Too many cops. Very disappointed. But your time has come. . . . They are out to KILL you….and your boyfriend. You are being watched. No matter how long it takes, you will be taken out….high-powered bullet….bomb…..knife…. whatever it takes.”
And still another letter included this:
“As alleged, the defendant’s hate-filled invective and threats of violence directed at members of the LGBTQ+ community have no place in our society and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. “This Office is firmly committed to protecting the civil rights of all members of every community in this district, including the LGBTQ+ community and other minority communities.”
Image by Studio Sarah Lou via Flickr and a CC license
Josh Duggar Confessed to Molesting Multiple Minor Girls Close Family Friend Tells Jury Under Oath
Josh Duggar allegedly confessed to a close family friend he had molested young girls, that friend told jurors on Monday, day four of the child pornography trial of the former “19 Kids and Counting” conservative reality TV star.
“Fighting back tears, Bobye Holt testified about a 2003 conversation in which Duggar confessed to molesting multiple minor girls,” local Fayetteville, Arkansas Fox affiliate KNWA reports. Holt is “a close family friend that has known the Duggars since before Josh was born.”
“Holt described in detail how Duggar had told both sets of parents about touching girls, some as much as ten years younger than him, in their ‘private areas,’ under their ‘pantaloons and underwear.'”
Fox News adds that the “family friend alleged Josh’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle were also present during the conversation.”
Duggar is a former top executive at the activist arm of the Family Research Council, a far right wing anti-LGBTQ hate group. On trial now for receiving and possessing child pornography, he is accused of having in his computer images of children as young as 5 years old.
Earlier this year the website Radar had reported Homeland Security Special Agent Gerald Faulkner “claimed Josh had one two-minute video on his computer of two underage females and a male who performed sexual acts on the children.”
“Also found were 65 images of a female ‘consistent with child pornography.'”
“Josh used one of the programs [on his computer] to view porn including rape and child porn,” Radar also reported, citing Agent Faulkner.
“The agent mentioned how downloads from a specific file were made. The agent said the file ‘is in the top five worst I have ever had to examine,’ as the specific file has been known to include children as young as 18 months old. The agent did not say if Josh downloaded the photos involving an 18 month old.”
