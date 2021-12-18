Jim Jordan ‘Committed a Felony’ With Text Message to Mark Meadows: Former Federal Prosecutor

A Democratic lawmaker and a former federal prosecutor are keeping the heat on Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan.

Jordan came under fire this week after it was revealed that he forwarded a text message to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows calling on then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject some electoral college votes on Jan. 6.

After news of Jordan’s text message broke on Tuesday, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) called him “a traitor to the Constitution.”

On Friday, Gallego appeared on MSNBC and defended his use of the word “traitor.”

Gallego said Jordan is “just as bad” as rioters who stormed the Capitol wearing camouflage and carrying Confederate flags.

“As a matter of fact, he’s more dangerous than the yahoos, because he actually has access to power, access to information, and actually knows the process of how to stall democracy,” Gallego said.

Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, agreed with Gallego that Jordan is a “traitor.”

Kirschner also said he believes the text message to Meadows constitutes probable cause that Jordan committed a federal felony. He noted that when Jordan sent the text, Attorney General Bill Barr had already stated there was no widespread fraud in the presidential election, and Trump cybersecurity official Chris Krebs had called the 2020 vote “the most secure in American history.”

“What Jim Jordan did by forwarding that text was to obstruct an official proceeding, and that statute, which is a 20-year felony, says if you actually obstruct, or you attempt to obstruct, or you endeavor to impede an official congressional proceeding like the electoral vote count, you’ve committed the federal felony of obstructing an official proceeding,” Kirschner said. “That is what Jim Jordan did.”

